The top 10 places to see in Rome, according to locals

caption The Spanish Steps in Rome are popular with both locals and tourists. source Kamira/Shutterstock

With its rich history and culture, there are plenty of sights to check out in Rome, Italy.

Nearly 700 residents were interviewed about their favorite things to do in the magical capital.

Favorites included the iconic Colosseum and the quaint neighborhood of Trastevere.

When in Rome, do as the Romans do.

A survey conducted by Autoclick interviewed nearly 700 locals, and it turns out that iconic landmarks are iconic for a reason. At least in Rome, the top spots that are popular with tourists are popular with locals, too.

Below, the top 10 places locals say you should visit when in Rome.

10. The Gianicolo (Janiculum)

The Gianicolo (Janiculum) is a hill in western Rome that offers an incredible view of the city below.

9. The Pantheon

source S.Borisov/Shutterstock

The Pantheon is an icon of ancient Rome’s power, and is one of the best-preserved buildings from that era. It was built as a temple in 126 AD, and still serves as a church today.

8. Piazza Navona

source Shutterstock

Piazza Navona is one of the oldest public spaces in the world, and home to intricate fountains and statues.

7. Trastevere

source Catarina Belova/Shutterstock

Trastevere is actually a Roman neighborhood, or rione. It’s popular with locals due to its quaint cobblestone streets and beautiful old homes.

6. Piazza di Spagna

source Wikimedia Commons

Another public square, Piazza di Spagna, is most famous for the Spanish Steps, a monumental 135-step stairway leading to a Roman Catholic church.

5. St. Peter’s Basilica

source Shutterstock / M.V. Photography

St. Peter’s Basilica is actually in Vatican City, an independent nation within Rome’s city limits, but as the most iconic emblem of the Roman Catholic church it’s no surprise it’s a local favorite.

4. Trevi Fountain

As legend has it, if you throw a coin over your shoulder into the Trevi Fountain, you’ll return to Rome someday.

3. The Imperial Forums

source Shutterstock/salajean

The Imperial Forums were once the political and economic center of the Roman Empire. Now in varying degrees of ruins, they are still a powerful place to picture ancient emperors at work.

2. Old Town

source Shutterstock

Old Town in Rome includes many of the iconic landmarks on this list, and was the second most popular destination for locals to visit. In addition to the historic landmarks, it is also filled with restaurants and cafés lining beautiful public squares.

1. The Colosseum

source Shutterstock

The Colosseum topped the list of locals’ favorite places to visit in Rome. Once home to gladiator fights, the immediately recognizable structure attracts around four million visitors per year.