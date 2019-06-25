The 30 best places to visit in the world, ranked

US News & World Report has released its annual

US News & World Report has released its annual “Best Vacation Destinations” for 2019 to 2020.
Yasonya/Shutterstock

Each year, US News & World Report ranks the top vacation destinations across the world with its “Best Vacation Destinations.”

Paris tops the list of best places to visit in 2019 to 2020 with its stellar cuisine, historical sites, and romantic atmosphere. New Zealand’s South Island followed close behind at second on the list, while Rome clocked in at No. 3. Three of the top five places on US News & World Report’s list are cities located in Europe, while US destinations account for six of the top 30 vacation spots worldwide.

Check out the US News & World Report’s full ranking of the world’s best places to visit below.

30. Italy’s famous Amalfi Coast is home to crystal-clear waters, beautiful beaches, and stunning cliffs.

Positano, Italy, is perhaps the most famous town on the Amalfi Coast.
amokiv / iStock

29. Trips to Costa Rica are often split between adventure activities in the rainforest and relaxation on the beach. Visitors can enjoy zip-lining, canyoneering, and surfing all in one trip.

Arenal Volcano in La Fortuna, Costa Rica.
Esdelval/Shutterstock

28. You can go snorkeling and scuba diving, and explore marine life at the Great Barrier Reef off the coast of Australia.

Fish and colorful coral at the Great Barrier Reef.
Shutterstock/Brian Kinney

27. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, is a mountainous city with stunning beaches and exciting nightlife.

The Christ the Redeemer statue overlooks the city from atop Corcovado Mountain.
Barichivich/iStock

26. Prague, the capital city of the Czech Republic, is a cultural hub with popular tourist attractions like the Charles Bridge, the Lennon Wall, Old Town Square, and Prague Castle.

Prague sits along the banks of the Vltava River.
scanrail/iStock

25. A mountainous island located in the Caribbean sea, St. Lucia is a popular destination for beach dwellers and scuba divers.

A beach village sits beneath the Pitons, two hulking volcanic spires on St. Lucia’s west coast.
Shutterstock/Jackie Smithson

24. Santorini, Greece, is famous for its blue-topped buildings and stunning views of the surrounding Aegean Sea.

Santorini, Greece.
Dmitry Morgan/Shutterstock

23. The British Virgin Islands boast premier boating, scuba diving, and snorkeling.

A beach cove in the British Virgin Islands.
Shutterstock/Ramunas Bruzas

22. Glaciers, mountains, and icy rivers cover the gorgeous terrain of Patagonia in Argentina.

The Andes Mountains in Patagonia.
Oomka/Shutterstock

21. Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada, is home to stunning blue lakes like the famous Lake Louise that reflects the snow-capped Canadian Rockies.

Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada.
Zhukova Valentyna/Shutterstock

20. Visitors to Yellowstone National Park can take in some of the world’s most famous geysers, like Old Faithful and Grand Prismatic Spring.

Grand Prismatic Spring at Yellowstone National Park.
Lorcel/Shutterstock

19. Florence, the capital of Tuscany, Italy, is full of Renaissance art and architecture.

The Duomo in Florence, Italy.
Catarina Belova/Shutterstock

18. San Francisco, California, is home to Alcatraz Island, the Golden Gate Bridge, Lombard Street, and the Painted Ladies.

caption
f11photo/Shutterstock

17. As the capital of the Netherlands, Amsterdam is one of the most popular cities to visit in Europe. Travelers can explore more than 165 canals, the Van Gogh Museum, the Anne Frank House, and Red Light District.

A canal in Amsterdam.
Yasonya/Shutterstock

16. Located off the southern coast of India, the Maldives is a stunning collection of islands clustered around coral reefs.

The Maldives.
Stockforlife/Shutterstock

15. Visitors to Sydney, Australia’s largest city, can climb the Sydney Harbour Bridge, watch a show at the Sydney Opera House, and chill out at Bondi Beach.

The Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge.
Javen/Shutterstock

14. Machu Picchu is a lost ancient Incan city located 7,972 feet above sea level in Peru’s Andes Mountains.

Machu Picchu.
Shutterstock / Anton_Ivanov

13. Dubai, United Arab Emirates, is a luxurious destination known for its modernity and architectural innovation.

12. From museums and skyscrapers galore to the quiet serenity of Central Park, New York City has five boroughs worth of activities to partake in and sites to see.

The Empire State Building and New York City’s skyline.
littleny / iStock

11. The seaside city of Barcelona, Spain, is the capital of Catalonia and home to famous sites like Park Güell and the Sagrada Familia.

A view of Barcelona’s skyline from Park Guell.
JeniFoto/Shutterstock

10. Yosemite National Park in California is known for its stunning cliffs, flowing waterfalls, and Giant sequoia trees.

Yosemite.
Checubus/Shutterstock

9. The Grand Canyon is up to 18 miles wide and a mile deep, according to the National Park Service.

The Grand Canyon.
Anton Foltin/Shutterstock

8. Phuket, Thailand, has a number of gorgeous beaches along its western shores. Travelers can enjoy luxury resorts, restaurants, and spas on the mountainous island.

Phuket, Thailand.
VarnaK/Shutterstock

7. Located in French Polynesia in the South Pacific Ocean, Bora Bora is another luxurious beach destination.

A beach in Bora Bora.
Juancat/Shuttershock

6. Maui is home to Hawaii’s highest peak and some of its most stunning beaches.

Maui, Hawaii.
DonLand/Shutterstock

5. Tourists visiting London often make sure they see Big Ben, the London Eye, Westminster Abbey, the Tower of London, and Buckingham Palace.

Big Ben in London, England.
sborisov / iStock

4. Another dreamy island in French Polynesia, Tahiti is known for its black-sand beaches and pristine waters.

Tahiti.
Marconi Couto de Jesus / Shutterstock

3. As Italy’s capital city, Rome strikes an idyllic balance between historical landmarks and modern offerings. You can can explore ruins from the Roman Empire, Vatican City, and Trevi Fountain.

The Roman Colosseum.
Catarina Belova/Shutterstock

2. South Island, New Zealand, boasts breathtaking scenery consisting of mountains, lakes, and glaciers.

The South Island of New Zealand.
Dmitry Pichugin/Shutterstock

1. Great food, rich culture, and attractions like the Eiffel Tower, Arc de Triomphe, Louvre Museum, and Champs-Élysées are just some of the reasons why Paris took the top spot on US News & World Report’s list.

Eiffel tower in Paris, France.
r.nagy/Shutterstock

