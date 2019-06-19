The best candles and where to buy them

Whether you’re looking to set the mood or freshen up the scent of a room, a candle can do the job. And, it makes a great gift.

When Forrest Gump said that life is like a box of chocolates, perhaps what he really meant was that life is like a collection of candles. Sweet at times, acrid at others, but certainly always worth trying. Really, there isn’t an occasion that couldn’t be made better by the addition of a candle or two. Whether it’s the mood lighting or the fresh scents it provides, candles are worthwhile additions to any home.

Of course, not all candles are created equal. As it turns out, Yankee Candle is not the only candle purveyor in the world, and not all candles have to be the size of your head and smell sickeningly like a pumpkin spice latte. Rather, if you’re looking for an elegant, classic candle that can elevate rather than overwhelm the senses, you’ll want to keep a few things in mind.

First and foremost, what kind of scent are you after? Our favorite candles tend to smell a bit earthier and somewhat floral, without any artificial additives that result in a cloying sweetness. Sandalwood is often a pleasant scent, as are jasmine or gardenia.

Second, in what situations are you most likely to burn a candle? If you’re looking for something to complement dinner, you’ll probably be looking for a different candle than the one that performs best in the bathroom.

You’ll also want to consider the amount of light you want your candles to emit. Whereas some candles have only one wick, others have two, three, or more, which can offer a warmer glow in the evening.

Finally, you’ll want to keep the packaging in mind. Some candles are (almost) too pretty to burn, which could be useful if you’re looking to display candles as decor.

Candles can feel like a dime-a-dozen, but as someone who has tried many brands, I can tell you that not all candles are the same. I’ve narrowed down our list to the best candles, ones that offer something unique. Diptyque makes our favorite candles, but you should also check out Le Labo, LuDela, Otherland, Voluspa, and Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day for reasons outlined below.

Here are our top picks for the best candles in 2019, and where to buy them:

The best candle overall

source Diptyque

Diptyque candles are not only pleasant to smell, but they’re also beautiful to look at, making them the absolute perfect candle.

My colleague Sally Kaplan described Diptyque as the “Cristal of the candle world,” and I couldn’t agree more.

What truly separates a Diptyque from other candles are the unique scents. You could opt for the best-selling Baies (French for berries), which combines blackcurrant leaves and rose petals for a fragrance that is warm, welcoming, and sophisticated. Or, you could opt for the newer Lys scent, which is floral without the sickly sweetness that generally comes from candles. Diptyque describes Lys as being akin to “a huge bouquet of fresh-cut lilies, like a shower of white petals,” and while these descriptions are over the top, this is surprisingly fitting.

And as lovely as the Diptyque scents are, what makes the candles popular is the attractive trademark packaging – it’s classy yet understated, discrete enough to fit in with any decor. While many of these candles come in clear glassware, some other options come in opaque black or white containers that are equally elegant. As for sizing, the Diptyque candles come in quite a range, from small, single-wick to double- or even triple-wick candles.

Pros: Pleasant scents, elegant packaging, wide array of sizes

Cons: Expensive, limited variety of scents (though for good reason)

The best affordable candle

source Voluspa

Fancy candles don’t have to be expensive to be worth your money, and Voluspa proves that.

Looking for a candle company that offers a wide range of scents, sizes, and containers, but doesn’t come close to breaking the bank? Enter Voluspa.

Voluspa offers not only classic scents that are available year-round (like my favorite, the Bergamot Rose, which smells exactly as it ought to), but also sells holiday-specific fragrances. Unlike many of our other top picks, these candles come in different sizes, so you can actually choose how many wicks or how much wax you want to work with. If you’re particularly fond of a particular scent, you may want to choose a larger size and make it last a bit longer.

Similarly, you can also customize the packaging of certain candles by choosing different containers and colors. Sure, that might result in a bit of paradox of choice for some, but if you’re one who prefers more optionality to less, then this is certainly the way to shop for a classic candle.

Voluspa’s candles can also be purchased in sets of miniatures, which makes them ideal for gifting.

Pros: Affordable, wide range of sizes, wide range of scents

Cons: Packaging may be a bit too flashy for some

The best gender-neutral candle

source Le Labo

Le Labo will convince you that candles need not be effeminate, and can indeed be perfect for a so-called “masculine” household.

Not only does Le Labo make the soaps and lotions of my dreams, but they also make some of the best candles. And while my boyfriend generally makes his own candles (seriously, with pine sap), the only other scents he allows into his home are ones from Le Labo.

Le Labo‘s scents tend to veer toward woodier notes. While that’s not manly, it is more gender neutral than, say, a bouquet of fresh flowers. For example, Le Labo‘s trademark Santal 26 scent offers a smoky, leathery fragrance, and doesn’t bear any cloying sweetness or lingering artifice. Instead, it’s a pure, simple smell that would work just as well in a kitchen as it would in a bathroom. So not only are these scents gender-neutral, they’re location-neutral as well.

I’ve also noticed that you don’t have to burn a Le Labo candle for the fragrance to become noticeable. That isn’t to say that it’s overpowering, but simply that its scents are noteworthy and quickly dispersed throughout a room.

One of my very favorite Le Labo candles is undeniably a splurge, but if you’re looking for a gift for a special occasion that will last for months on end (and realistically, years, if you don’t light it much), I would definitely spring for the concrete candle. This incredibly unique offering is actually poured into a concrete pot and is enormous (and also enormously expensive). But for a candle that doubles as a conversation piece, this is the way to go.

If you’re looking for something a bit less imposing, the majority of Le Labo candles are packaged in a chic glass cup with a wide base and slightly tapered top. Once you’ve burned out the candle, these little containers are absolutely beautiful as vases or as a home for your succulents.

Pros: Gender-neutral scents, quick-dispersing, beautiful packaging

Cons: Like Diptyque, these Le Labo candles are very expensive

The best seasonal candle

source Otherland

For candles that reflect the changing times of the year, you have to go with Otherland.

If you’re always in search of the freshest new scent or scouring the candle market for the fragrance that no one else has, then your journey must begin and end with Otherland.

This candle purveyor not only makes some of the most wonderful-smelling scents I’ve ever encountered, but it also does so on a purely seasonal basis, which means that you’re almost certainly assured a unique scent. Of course, that comes with its downsides – if you fall in love with a particular fragrance, you may have to buy in bulk; you never know when you might encounter that particular candle again.

These candles induce rather unique sensory experiences. One of my favorites currently being offered is the Kindling candle, which has notes of wood, clove, and smoke. And while a heavier hand could result in the verge of acridity, the Kindling suffers from no such problem. Instead, it’s a rich scent that is unlike most other candles and is interesting enough to keep you coming back for more.

Equally interesting is Chandelier, which evokes champagne, saffron, and leather notes. While those certainly aren’t scents that I would ever put together, something about the combination is extremely beguiling, and I certainly wouldn’t mind burning this candle for hours on end.

Otherland candles can be purchased either individually or as a three-pack, and the packaging is as colorful and whimsical as its fragrances.

Read more about Otherland in our Insider Picks review and learn why it makes a great gift.

Pros: Wide range of scents, creative packaging, frequent new offerings

Cons: Limited edition scents go quickly

The best natural air-freshening candle

source Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day

If you care more about scent than looks, Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Scented Soy Candles are affordable, all-natural air-freshening solutions that are easy to find.

Admittedly, most of the candles on this list are a bit flashy, and we know most people don’t want to spend $50 or more for something that won’t last forever. But if you’re looking for a no-nonsense candle that smells terrific and easy to find, Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Scented Soy Candles are our favorite.

Mrs. Meyer’s is known for making household products that use natural ingredients and are cruelty-free. The wax in its candles are derived from soy, cottonseed, and vegetables, so you don’t have to worry about toxic ingredients (there’s no lead and the wick is made from cotton). They come in basic glass jars, however, they look more country-home utilitarian than decorative penthouse apartment. These candles are all about making a room smell nice, not necessarily looking nice.

Available in small and large, Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Scented Soy Candles cost less than $10. In our experience, the candle does a good joy staying lit (the company states a 35-hour burn time). When the wax melts into liquid, the candle’s scent increases, naturally. Of the scents available, we find Lemon Verbena to be the most pleasant and strongest, but ultimately, scents are subjective. If citrus isn’t your thing, there’s Basil, Geranium, Honeysuckle, and Lavender.

Best of all, Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Scented Soy Candles are sold at most big-box stores and supermarkets, like Target, Walmart, and Safeway, as well as Amazon.

Pros: Affordable, made with natural ingredients, widely available, great scents

Cons: Not decorative, may not last long if burned continuously

The best faux candle

source Amazon

Not all candles have to burn, and the LuDela Remote Control Real-Flame Candle offers many of the same benefits as the traditional thing, but without any of the danger.

If there’s one downside to a candle, it’s that there’s always a lingering fear that you (or someone else in your home) may knock it over. If you’re looking for a candle that offers peace of mind, what you want is something nontraditional: a LuDela Remote Control Real-Flame Candle.

This is not some cheesy fake candle you see at party stores. Offering all the same benefits as a traditional candle (complete with pleasant scents and melting rings), the LuDela candle does away with any and all danger because it’s actually entirely electric. This “smart” candle can either be operated via a remote and can be programmed to work on a schedule.

You can turn this candle on and off like you would a regular light switch (using the remote control), but it looks a lot like a natural flame than a man-made gadget. With LuDela’s Scent of Demand, you can also add fragrances to the candle for an even more authentic experience. For added security, the LuDela will actually extinguish itself if it’s ever knocked over.

Pros: Safe to use, real candle-like glow, traditional design fits any decor, programmable

Cons: If you love real candles, Ludela won’t do the trick