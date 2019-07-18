The 10 best places in the US for first-time homebuyers to invest in real estate right now

caption Understanding market trends will help you navigate heated housing markets. source ESB Professional/Shutterstock

First-time homebuyers are more likely than veteran homebuyers to go over their budgets, according to Zillow.

A spring 2019 study by Zillow revealed the 10 best metros for first-time homebuyers.

Turns out, four of the best places to invest in real estate in the US right now are in Florida.

Reports indicate that major markets in the southern and western regions of the country have been growing in popularity since 2017.

The US housing market can seem highly competitive and saturated with unaffordable homes – especially for homebuyers looking to close on a house for the first time.

But not every market is filled with competitive prices and low inventory. There are many markets – such as Tampa, Florida and Las Vegas, Nevada – that offer first-time homebuyers low down payments in desirable locations. If homebuyers are able to pinpoint and understand current market trends, these markets can be easy to navigate through.

To establish its list of best markets for first-time homebuyers, Zillow evaluated metropolitan areas on four data points: current median home value; strength of home value appreciation forecast; size of current inventory; and current percentage of listings with a price cut. All four data points were given equal weighting. Listing and home-value data represent each market as of May 2019.

Keep reading for a ranking of the top 10 best metros for first-time homebuyers.

10. Charlotte, North Carolina

source Shutterstock

Share of listings with a price cut: 15.4%

The median home value in the Charlotte, North Carolina metro area is $209,800 and the median listing price per square foot is $135.

According to Zillow, home values have increased by 7.7% since June 2018.

9. Nashville, Tennessee

source f11photo/Shutterstock

Share of listings with a price cut: 14.7%

The median home value in the Nashville, Tennessee metro area is $255,500 and the median listing price per square foot is $166.

According to Zillow, home values have increased by 4.4% since June 2018.

8. Dallas, Texas

source mandritoiu/Shutterstock

Share of listings with a price cut: 20.3%

The median home value in the Dallas, Texas metro area is $242,900 and the median listing price per square foot is $140.

According to Zillow, home values have increased by 5.6% since June 2018.

7. Detroit, Michigan

source f11photo/Shutterstock

Share of listings with a price cut: 18.1%

The median home value in the Detroit, Michigan metro area is $163,100 and the median listing price per square foot is $135.

According to Zillow, home values have increased by 5.8% since June 2018.

6. Miami, Florida

source Getty Images

Share of listings with a price cut: 15.5%

The median home value in the Miami, Florida metro area is $282,700 and the median listing price per square foot is $221.

According to Zillow, home values in Miami have increased by 3.2% since June 2018.

5. Orlando, Florida

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Share of listings with a price cut: 20.5%

The median home value in the Orlando, Florida metro area is $240,500 and the median listing price per square foot is $149.

According to Zillow, home values in Orlando have increased by 6.4% since June 2018.

4. Atlanta, Georgia

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Share of listings with a price cut: 16.8%

The median home value in the Atlanta, Georgia metro area is $219,700 and the median listing price per square foot is $131.

According to Zillow, home values in Atlanta have increased by 7.6% since June 2018.

3. Phoenix, Arizona

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Share of listings with a price cut: 17.4%

The median home value in the Phoenix, Arizona metro area is $267,200 and the median listing price per square foot is $163.

According to Zillow, home values have increased by 4.9% since June 2018.

2. Las Vegas, Nevada

source randy andy/Shutterstock

Share of listings with a price cut: 25.7%

The median home value in the Las Vegas, Nevada metro area is $278,700 and the median listing price per square foot is $170.

According to Zillow home values have increased by 6.1% since June 2018.

1. Tampa, Florida

source ESB Professional/Shutterstock

Share of listings with a price cut: 21.8%

The median home value in the Tampa, Florida metro area is $215,500 and the median listing price per square foot is $145.

According to Zillow, home values have increased by 5.5% since June 2018.