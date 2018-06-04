The top 15 cities around the world where people get paid more to work less

caption The French cities of Paris and Lyon rank in the top five for working less and earning more money. source Charles Platiau/Reuters

Paid vacation time allowance in the US, the only advanced country without a national vacation policy, is pretty miserable.

Americans take less vacation time than a medieval peasant, in fact.

Expert Market recently revealed the places around the world where workers have high salaries and a lot of vacation time.

New York City is the only US city to make the top 15.

Vacationtime allowance in the US after one year of employment is, arguably, pretty miserable.

In fact, the US is the only advanced country without a national vacation policy. The average American today takes less time off than a medieval peasant, who enjoyed anywhere from eight weeks to half the year off.

Just 18% of American workers receive at least 15 vacation days a year, 38% receive 10 to 14 vacation days, 30% receive five to nine vacation days, and 8% get less than five days off, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

To make matters worse, only 36% of Americans plan to use all of their vacation days this year, reports Bankrate. But that’s for those who even receive days off. One-fifth of private US employers still don’t offer their employees paid vacation time, according to a new report by Expert Market that reveals the best cities around the world for taking time off and earning high salaries.

In the report, Expert Market cross-referenced data from the Deutsche Bank Markets Research report and UBS to determine the ranking of 69 cities. Data for monthly net salary, paid vacation time, and hours worked were ranked, and individual rankings from each of these factors were combined to determine the cities that offer the most money for the least work.

New York City is the only US city that made the top 15, but failed to make it into the top 10. Those spots were dominated by Europe, making it the overall best place for working less and earning more money.

From Paris to London, see below for the top 15 cities around the world where workers get paid more to work less. All salaries are in US dollars.

15. Geneva, Switzerland

source bluejayphoto/iStock

Monthly net salary: $5,817

Working hours per year: 1,859

Paid vacation time per year: 27 days

14. Moscow, Russia

Monthly net salary: $999

Working hours per year: 1,647

Paid vacation time per year:31 days

13. New York City, US

source turtix/Shutterstock

Monthly net salary: $4,304

Working hours per year: 1,847

Paid vacation time per year:27 days

12. Frankfurt, Germany

source Shutterstock

Monthly net salary: $2,626

Working hours per year: 1,757

Paid vacation time per year: 28 days

11. Vienna, Austria

source VitalyEdush/iStock

Monthly net salary: $2,045

Working hours per year: 1,678

Paid vacation time per year: 27 days

10. London, England

source Yolanta/Shutterstock

Monthly net salary: $2776

Working hours per year: 1,740

Paid vacation time per year:25 days

11. Oslo, Norway

source Marina_89/Shutterstock

Monthly net salary: $3,154

Working hours per year: 1,744

Paid vacation time per year: 25 days

8. Dublin, Ireland

source Aitormmfoto/Shutterstock

Monthly net salary: $2,603

Working hours per year: 1,770

Paid vacation time per year:31 days

7. Rome, Italy

source Luciano Mortula/Shutterstock

Monthly net salary: $1,791

Working hours per year: 1,736

Paid vacation time per year:32 days

6. Copenhagen, Denmark

source S-F/Shutterstock

Monthly net salary: $2,958

Working hours per year: 1,697

Paid vacation time per year: 25 days

5. Lyon, France

source Sander van der Werf/Getty Images

Monthly net salary: $2,269

Working hours per year: 1,631

Paid vacation time per year:29 days

4. Helsinki, Finland

source Oleksiy Mark/Shutterstock

Monthly net salary: $2,620

Working hours per year: 1,659

Paid vacation time per year: 29 days

3. Paris, France

source neirfy/iStock

Monthly net salary: $2,583

Working hours per year: 1,604

Paid vacation time per year: 29 days

2. Munich, Germany

source Vlada Photo / Shutterstock

Monthly net salary: $3,180

Working hours per year: 1,721

Paid vacation time per year: 29 days

1. Luxembourg

Monthly net salary: $4,292

Working hours per year: 1,703

Paid vacation time per year: 32 days