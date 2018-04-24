13 US cities everyone agrees are the best places to live

caption Charlotte, North Carolina, made several rankings of the best places to live in the US. source Shutterstock

There are several rankings of the best places to live in the US.

Certain cities, like Seattle, Minneapolis, and Charleston, pop up time and time again in the lists, and get consistently high marks in categories like quality of life and cost of living.

We compiled the cities that appear the most often on rankings of the best places to live.

Ranking the best places to live is a difficult task, and any such list is going to generate debate over who was overrated and who was snubbed.

Comparing several rankings of cities gives us a better picture of which places consistently get high marks.

We looked at several popular rankings of the top US cities to live in, including lists by US News and World Report, 24/7 Wall Street, Money, Niche, Livability, and SmartAsset. Each of the rankings weighed metrics including quality of life, cost of living, availability of jobs, education rates, and safety.

It’s clear to see that across the rankings, certain cities made repeat appearances at the top. Read on to see the best places in the US to live, according to several recent rankings.

Austin, Texas

source Julia Robinson/Reuters

Austin, Texas, has earned the top spot on US News and World Report‘s ranking of the best places to live in America for the past two years, and earned second place in 2016.

It’s also appeared on rankings of the best US cities by Niche and SmartAsset.

Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina, appeared on all three installments of US News and World Report’s list of best cities in the USA, as well as similar lists from SmartAsset, Niche and 24/7 Wall Street.

Ann Arbor, Michigan

source Shutterstock/Susan Montgomery

Ann Arbor, Michigan, was named the best US city to live in by both Livability and Niche. It has appeared on Livability’s list for five years in a row.

Denver, Colorado

source Andrew Zarivny/Shutterstock

Denver, Colorado was named one of the best cities in America by US News and World Report for three straight years, appearing in the top three each time and earning the top ranking in 2016.

It also appeared on lists from SmartAsset and Niche.

Arlington, Virginia

Arlington, Virginia, was named the best city in America by SmartAsset in 2017. It has appeared on the list of best US cities by 24/7 Wall Street.

Plano, Texas

source Shutterstock/Olddays

Plano, Texas, has appeared in lists of best US cities by Niche, SmartAsset, and Money.

Charleston, South Carolina

source f11photo/Shutterstock

Charleston, South Carolina, has appeared on lists of best US cities by 24/7 Wall Street, Niche, and Livability.

Boise, Idaho

source Charles Knowles/Shutterstock

Boise, Idaho, has made the US News and World Report ranking of the best cities in America for three straight years. It has also appeared on rankings by SmartAsset and Niche.

Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin, has appeared on three consecutive lists of best US cities to live by US News and World Report, as well as lists by SmartAsset, Niche and Livability. The city earned the top spot on the Livability list in 2015.

Carmel, Indiana

source Shutterstock/Lindasj22

Carmel, Indiana, appeared on lists of the best cities in America by Niche, 24/7 Wall Street and Money. In 2017, 24/7 Wall Street considered Carmel the best city in America to live in, and Niche ranked it first among small cities in 2018.

Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington, has consistently made US News and World Report’s ranking of the best US cities to live in, as well as Niche’s list from this year.

Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina, has made all three of US News and World Report’s list of the best US cities to live in, and has also made lists by 24/7 Wall Street and Niche.

Minneapolis, Minnesota

source James Kirkikis/Shutterstock

Minneapolis, Minnesota, has fared well in the US News and World Report rankings of the best cities to live in, and also made Niche’s list.