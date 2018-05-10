The 25 best places to live if you want to save a lot of money

- source
- How much money you need to save depends on where you live.
- Bankrate.com recently released a report detailing the best places to save for a six-month emergency fund in the US’s top 50 metro areas.
- San Jose, California, was the hardest place to save money for emergencies, while Kansas City, Missouri, was the easiest.
Americans’ savings habits just aren’t cutting it.
The average American socks away 3.5% of their income every month, well below the standard recommendation to save 10% to 15%. That’s leaving Americans with a median savings account balance of $5,200.
Added to injury is the fact that 63% of Americans don’t have sufficient emergency savings, a statistic made all the more shocking considering the general rule of thumb for an adequate emergency fund is to have six months of expenses at the ready.
While there are certain steps you can take to cut back on everyday expenses and save more money, your savings account might be better off depending on the metro area you live in.
A new report by Bankrate.com revealed the best places to save money for a six-month emergency savings fund across the US’s top 50 metro areas. They calculated the total monthly cost of living expenses (including mortgage payments, groceries, bills, insurance, taxes, credit card payments, and more) for a typical family of four in each metro area. They multiplied those expenses by six to get the amount of savings the family would need in an emergency fund (enough to cover six months of living).
Bankrate.com then calculated how much money the family could potentially save every year by deducting one year’s worth of those expenses from the median take-home pay for each metro area.
The final ranking was determined by how much of a recommended six-month emergency fund the typical family would be able to save, displayed as a percent. For example, in Memphis, Tennessee, the typical family has the potential to save 56% of their emergency fund goal in one year based on how much money the household earns and spends.
While emergency savings funds fare better in some places than others, the final numbers shed light on yet another American money woe – it’s hard, if not impossible, to save for an emergency fund in just one year. Even in the easiest metro area to save money – Kansas City, Missouri – the typical family only has the potential to save 63% of their emergency fund goal in just one year.
We narrowed down the list to the 25 best places to live to save money. Scroll through below to see which metro areas made the cut, ranked from hardest places to save to easiest.
25. Salt Lake City, Utah
Median take-home pay: $56,776
Mortgage payment + interest: $1,674
Annual savings potential: $6,271
Six-month emergency fund savings: $25,252.56
Percent funded after one year of saving: 25%
24. Hartford, Connecticut
Median take-home pay: $59,192
Mortgage payment + interest: $1,158
Annual savings potential: $6,913
Six-month emergency fund savings: $26,139.36
Percent funded after one year of saving: 26%
22. Charlotte, North Carolina
Median take-home pay: $46,700
Mortgage payment + interest: $1,045
Annual savings potential: $5,538
Six-month emergency fund savings: $20,580.96
Percent funded after one year of saving: 27%
23. Houston, Texas
Median take-home pay: $54,271
Mortgage payment + interest: $1,142
Annual savings potential: $6,774
Six-month emergency fund savings: $23,748.48
Percent funded after one year of saving: 29%
21. Dallas, Texas
Median take-home pay: $56,044
Mortgage payment + interest: $1,199
Annual savings potential: $7,343
Six-month emergency fund savings: $24,350.64
Percent funded after one year of saving: 30%
19. Minneapolis, Minnesota
Median take-home pay: $57,979
Mortgage payment + interest: $1,259
Annual savings potential: $8,247
Six-month emergency fund savings: $24,865.80
Percent funded after one year of saving: 33%
20. Jacksonville, Florida
Median take-home pay: $49,459
Mortgage payment + interest: $1,015
Annual savings potential: $7,093
Six-month emergency fund savings: $21,182.88
Percent funded after one year of saving: 33%
17. Cleveland, Ohio
Median take-home pay: $43,904
Mortgage payment + interest: $727
Annual savings potential: $6,435
Six-month emergency fund savings: $18,734.34
Percent funded after one year of saving: 34%
18. San Antonio, Texas
Median take-home pay: $49,144
Mortgage payment + interest: $963
Annual savings potential: $7,225
Six-month emergency fund savings: $20,959.32
Percent funded after one year of saving: 34%
16. Richmond, Virginia
Median take-home pay: $51,135
Mortgage payment + interest: $1,066
Annual savings potential: $8,045
Six-month emergency fund savings: $21,544.86
Percent funded after one year of saving: 37%
13. Detroit, Michigan
Median take-home pay: $45,629
Mortgage payment + interest: $741
Annual savings potential: $7,408
Six-month emergency fund savings: $19,110.36
Percent funded after one year of saving: 39%
14. Nashville, Tennessee
Median take-home pay: $51,718
Mortgage payment + interest: $1,210
Annual savings potential: $8,557
Six-month emergency fund savings: $21,580.74
Percent funded after one year of saving: 40%
11. Louisville, Kentucky
Median take-home pay: $44,404
Mortgage payment + interest: $810
Annual savings potential: $7,600
Six-month emergency fund savings: $18,402.24
Percent funded after one year of saving: 41%
12. Atlanta, Georgia
Median take-home pay: $51,902
Mortgage payment + interest: $1,047
Annual savings potential: $8,942
Six-month emergency fund savings: $21,480
Percent funded after one year of saving: 42%
15. Washington DC
Median take-home pay: $78,893
Mortgage payment + interest: $2,152
Annual savings potential: $13,636
Six-month emergency fund savings: $32,628.72
Percent funded after one year of saving: 42%
10. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Median take-home pay: $44,192
Mortgage payment + interest: $715
Annual savings potential: $7,787
Six-month emergency fund savings: $18,202.62
Percent funded after one year of saving: 43%
9, Raleigh, North Carolina
Median take-home pay: $58,318
Mortgage payment + interest: $1,267
Annual savings potential: $10,675
Six-month emergency fund savings: $23,821.50
Percent funded after one year of saving: 45%
8. Indianapolis, Indiana
Median take-home pay: $45,911
Mortgage payment + interest: $803
Annual savings potential: $8,789
Six-month emergency fund savings: $18.561.06
Percent funded after one year of saving: 47%
7. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Median take-home pay: $45,864
Mortgage payment + interest: $652
Annual savings potential: $8,894
Six-month emergency fund savings: $18,484.98
Percent funded after one year of saving: 48%
6. Baltimore, Maryland
Median take-home pay: $64,296
Mortgage payment + interest: $1,334
Annual savings potential: $13,127
Six-month emergency fund savings: $25,584.42
Percent funded after one year of saving: 51%
4. St. Louis, Missouri
Median take-home pay: $49,193
Mortgage payment + interest: $827
Annual savings potential: $10,054
Six-month emergency fund savings: $19,569.54
Percent funded after one year of saving: 51%
5. Columbus, Ohio
Median take-home pay: $50,940
Mortgage payment + interest: $919
Annual savings potential: $10,431
Six-month emergency fund savings: $20,254.68
Percent funded after one year of saving: 52%
3. Memphis, Tennessee
Median take-home pay: $42,623
Mortgage payment + interest: $676
Annual savings potential: $9,348
Six-month emergency fund savings: $16,637.58
Percent funded after one year of saving: 56%
2. Cincinnati, Ohio
Median take-home pay: $51,026
Mortgage payment + interest: $849
Annual savings potential: $11,231
Six-month emergency fund savings: $19,897.38
Percent funded after one year of saving: 56%
1. Kansas City, Missouri
Median take-home pay: $51,078
Mortgage payment + interest: $809
Annual savings potential: $12,191
Six-month emergency fund savings: $19,443.42
Percent funded after one year of saving: 63%