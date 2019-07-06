The 25 best states to live for 20-somethings, where jobs are booming and rent is affordable

caption Transitioning to adulthood can be difficult. source Rich Fury/Getty Images

Young millennials can make adulthood easier by living in an affordable place that offers room for job growth and fun activities.

MoneyRates.com recently ranked the best states for young millennials to live by weighing a variety of factors, from nightlife to median rent.

Midwestern states like North Dakota and Nebraska dominated the rankings.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

It can be daunting for a young 20-something to transition into adulthood, but living in the right location can ease the process.

MoneyRates.com recently ranked the best states for young millennials to live in, including Washington, DC. It grouped eight sets of data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Census Bureau into three major categories – job market, affordability and access, and lifestyle, awarding each state an average ranking in each category.

Turns out, Midwestern states like North Dakota and Iowa have the most factors that appeal to millennials. Nebraska, for example, has a higher proportion of young adults than places like New York and California, according to the report.

Below, see the ranking of best places to live for young 20-somethings. We included the unemployment rate for those ages 20 to 24, the median rent, and the number of bars, pubs, and nightclubs per capita.

25. Florida — Tampa, Miami, and Jacksonville, have become hubs for millennials.

source ESB Professional/Shutterstock

Unemployment rate: 6.8%

Median rent: $1,128

Number of bars, pubs, and nightclubs per capita: 1,795

Source: 10 News, Curbed, Jacksonville.com

24. Texas — Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, and Houston appeal to young adults looking to work for small businesses.

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Unemployment rate: 6.7%

Median rent: $987

Number of bars, pubs, and nightclubs per capita: 2,681

Source: Chron

23. Indiana — Indianapolis thrives on a growing tech scene and investments in public infrastructure.

source f11photo/Shutterstock

Unemployment rate: 7%

Median rent: $793

Number of bars, pubs, and nightclubs per capita: 971

Source: Curbed

22. Virginia — Virginia Beach and Richmond have both seen an uptick in millennial migration.

Unemployment rate: 5.4%

Median rent: $1,179

Number of bars, pubs, and nightclubs per capita: 165

Source: Time

21. North Carolina — Raleigh and Charlotte have plentiful job opportunities and high pay.

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Unemployment rate: 5.6%

Median rent: $861

Number of bars, pubs, and nightclubs per capita: 680

Source: The News & Observer

20. Alaska — Alaska has nine military bases, attracting young-adult soldiers.

Unemployment rate: 11.8

Median rent: 1,201

Number of bars, pubs, and nightclubs per capita: 157

Source: Mic

19. Rhode Island — Rhode Island has jobs, culture, and numerous James Beard restaurants.

source Shutterstock

Unemployment rate: 6.5%

Median rent: 941

Number of bars, pubs, and nightclubs per capita: 239

Source: Inc

18. Oregon — Portland has many neighborhoods, a relatively affordable cost of living, and a booming economy.

source Nadia Yong/Shutterstock

Unemployment rate: 6.4%

Median rent: $1,079

Number of bars, pubs, and nightclubs per capita: 933

Source: Business Insider

17. Colorado — Millennials have been flocking to Denver for its high-paying jobs, reasonable commutes, weather, and activities.

source f11photo/Shutterstock

Unemployment rate: 4.1%

Median rent: $1,240

Number of bars, pubs, and nightclubs per capita: 762

Source: Denver Post, SmartAsset

16. Massachusetts — Tech and life sciences fuel much of the economy.

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Unemployment rate: 3.7%

Median rent: $1,208

Number of bars, pubs, and nightclubs per capita: 754

Source: Curbed

15. Vermont — Vermont recently offered Americans up to $10,000 to move to the state and work remotely.

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Unemployment rate: 4.6%

Median rent: 950

Number of bars, pubs, and nightclubs per capita: 104

Source: CNN

14. Utah — Millennials are migrating to Salt Lake City to buy homes.

source Checubus/Shutterstock

Unemployment rate: 4.9%

Median rent: $986

Number of bars, pubs, and nightclubs per capita: 168

Source: CNBC

13. Oklahoma — Oklahoma City is a boomtown for millennials, partly because of a high increase in wages.

source Austin Urton/Shutterstock

Unemployment rate: 6%

Median rent: $780

Number of bars, pubs, and nightclubs per capita: 402

Source: Business Insider

12. Nevada — Las Vegas has cultural attractions, low taxes, and natural beauty.

source randy andy/Shutterstock

Unemployment rate: 5.5%

Median rent: $1,051

Number of bars, pubs, and nightclubs per capita: 657

Source: SmartAsset

11. Missouri — St. Louis boasts affordable homes for millennials.

source Mein Photo/Shutterstock

Unemployment rate: 6.2%

Median rent: $800

Number of bars, pubs, and nightclubs per capita: 634

Source: Riverfront Times

T10. Minnesota — Minnesota has a lot to offer active young adults, from biking trails to lakes.

source Welcomia / Shutterstock.com

Unemployment rate: 4.7%

Median rent: $939

Number of bars, pubs, and nightclubs per capita: 946

Source: SmartAsset

T10. Idaho — Idaho Falls is attracting millennials with its restaurant scene and recreational activities.

source Charles Knowles/Shutterstock

Unemployment rate: 3.5%

Median rent: $822

Number of bars, pubs, and nightclubs per capita: 335

Source: Local News 8

8. South Dakota — Sioux Falls is a top city for young professionals.

source Shutterstock

Unemployment rate: 7.2

Median rent: $722

Number of bars, pubs, and nightclubs per capita: 325

Source: Business Insider

T7. Wisconsin — Madison is the top city in the US where women are most successful.

source Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock.com

Unemployment rate: 4.8%

Median rent: $819

Number of bars, pubs, and nightclubs per capita: $2,785

Source: SmartAsset

T7. Kansas — Wichita has been undergoing a downtown renovation over the past decade.

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Unemployment rate: 5.9%

Median rent: $815

Number of bars, pubs, and nightclubs per capita: 335

Source: Smart Growth America, The Wichita Eagle

5. Wyoming — Wyoming’s economy thrives on the conservation and extraction industries.

source Shutterstock

Unemployment rate: 6.7%

Median rent: $832

Number of bars, pubs, and nightclubs per capita: 163

Source: SmartAsset

4. Montana — Montana offers plenty of opportunities for young entrepreneurs as well as proximity to nature.

source Shutterstock/Keegan Connell

Unemployment rate: 5.5%

Median rent: $759

Number of bars, pubs, and nightclubs per capita: 547

Source: ABC Fox Montana

3. Iowa — Iowa has one of the largest proportions of young adults in its population.

source f11photo/Shutterstock

Unemployment rate: 5%

Median rent: $760

Number of bars, pubs, and nightclubs per capita: 944

Source: Money Rates

2. Nebraska — Nebraska has a higher proportion of young adults than places like New York and California.

source Esme/Shutterstock

Unemployment rate: 4.6%

Median rent: $801

Number of bars, pubs, and nightclubs per capita: 551

Source: Money Rates

1. North Dakota — North Dakota is a magnet for young adults, thanks to its business and pleasure offerings.

source David Harmantas/Shutterstock

Unemployment rate: 3.6%

Median rent: $785

Number of bars, pubs, and nightclubs per capita: 419