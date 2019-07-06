The 25 best states to live for 20-somethings, where jobs are booming and rent is affordable

- source
- Rich Fury/Getty Images
- Young millennials can make adulthood easier by living in an affordable place that offers room for job growth and fun activities.
- MoneyRates.com recently ranked the best states for young millennials to live by weighing a variety of factors, from nightlife to median rent.
- Midwestern states like North Dakota and Nebraska dominated the rankings.
It can be daunting for a young 20-something to transition into adulthood, but living in the right location can ease the process.
MoneyRates.com recently ranked the best states for young millennials to live in, including Washington, DC. It grouped eight sets of data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Census Bureau into three major categories – job market, affordability and access, and lifestyle, awarding each state an average ranking in each category.
Turns out, Midwestern states like North Dakota and Iowa have the most factors that appeal to millennials. Nebraska, for example, has a higher proportion of young adults than places like New York and California, according to the report.
Below, see the ranking of best places to live for young 20-somethings. We included the unemployment rate for those ages 20 to 24, the median rent, and the number of bars, pubs, and nightclubs per capita.
25. Florida — Tampa, Miami, and Jacksonville, have become hubs for millennials.
- source
- ESB Professional/Shutterstock
Unemployment rate: 6.8%
Median rent: $1,128
Number of bars, pubs, and nightclubs per capita: 1,795
Source: 10 News, Curbed, Jacksonville.com
24. Texas — Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, and Houston appeal to young adults looking to work for small businesses.
- source
- Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
Unemployment rate: 6.7%
Median rent: $987
Number of bars, pubs, and nightclubs per capita: 2,681
Source: Chron
23. Indiana — Indianapolis thrives on a growing tech scene and investments in public infrastructure.
- source
- f11photo/Shutterstock
Unemployment rate: 7%
Median rent: $793
Number of bars, pubs, and nightclubs per capita: 971
Source: Curbed
22. Virginia — Virginia Beach and Richmond have both seen an uptick in millennial migration.
- source
- Sean Pavone/shutterstock
Unemployment rate: 5.4%
Median rent: $1,179
Number of bars, pubs, and nightclubs per capita: 165
Source: Time
21. North Carolina — Raleigh and Charlotte have plentiful job opportunities and high pay.
- source
- Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
Unemployment rate: 5.6%
Median rent: $861
Number of bars, pubs, and nightclubs per capita: 680
Source: The News & Observer
20. Alaska — Alaska has nine military bases, attracting young-adult soldiers.
- source
- Shutterstock/Ros Fraser
Unemployment rate: 11.8
Median rent: 1,201
Number of bars, pubs, and nightclubs per capita: 157
Source: Mic
19. Rhode Island — Rhode Island has jobs, culture, and numerous James Beard restaurants.
- source
- Shutterstock
Unemployment rate: 6.5%
Median rent: 941
Number of bars, pubs, and nightclubs per capita: 239
Source: Inc
18. Oregon — Portland has many neighborhoods, a relatively affordable cost of living, and a booming economy.
- source
- Nadia Yong/Shutterstock
Unemployment rate: 6.4%
Median rent: $1,079
Number of bars, pubs, and nightclubs per capita: 933
Source: Business Insider
17. Colorado — Millennials have been flocking to Denver for its high-paying jobs, reasonable commutes, weather, and activities.
- source
- f11photo/Shutterstock
Unemployment rate: 4.1%
Median rent: $1,240
Number of bars, pubs, and nightclubs per capita: 762
Source: Denver Post, SmartAsset
16. Massachusetts — Tech and life sciences fuel much of the economy.
- source
- Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
Unemployment rate: 3.7%
Median rent: $1,208
Number of bars, pubs, and nightclubs per capita: 754
Source: Curbed
15. Vermont — Vermont recently offered Americans up to $10,000 to move to the state and work remotely.
- source
- Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
Unemployment rate: 4.6%
Median rent: 950
Number of bars, pubs, and nightclubs per capita: 104
Source: CNN
14. Utah — Millennials are migrating to Salt Lake City to buy homes.
- source
- Checubus/Shutterstock
Unemployment rate: 4.9%
Median rent: $986
Number of bars, pubs, and nightclubs per capita: 168
Source: CNBC
13. Oklahoma — Oklahoma City is a boomtown for millennials, partly because of a high increase in wages.
- source
- Austin Urton/Shutterstock
Unemployment rate: 6%
Median rent: $780
Number of bars, pubs, and nightclubs per capita: 402
Source: Business Insider
12. Nevada — Las Vegas has cultural attractions, low taxes, and natural beauty.
- source
- randy andy/Shutterstock
Unemployment rate: 5.5%
Median rent: $1,051
Number of bars, pubs, and nightclubs per capita: 657
Source: SmartAsset
11. Missouri — St. Louis boasts affordable homes for millennials.
- source
- Mein Photo/Shutterstock
Unemployment rate: 6.2%
Median rent: $800
Number of bars, pubs, and nightclubs per capita: 634
Source: Riverfront Times
T10. Minnesota — Minnesota has a lot to offer active young adults, from biking trails to lakes.
- source
- Welcomia / Shutterstock.com
Unemployment rate: 4.7%
Median rent: $939
Number of bars, pubs, and nightclubs per capita: 946
Source: SmartAsset
T10. Idaho — Idaho Falls is attracting millennials with its restaurant scene and recreational activities.
- source
- Charles Knowles/Shutterstock
Unemployment rate: 3.5%
Median rent: $822
Number of bars, pubs, and nightclubs per capita: 335
Source: Local News 8
8. South Dakota — Sioux Falls is a top city for young professionals.
- source
- Shutterstock
Unemployment rate: 7.2
Median rent: $722
Number of bars, pubs, and nightclubs per capita: 325
Source: Business Insider
T7. Wisconsin — Madison is the top city in the US where women are most successful.
- source
- Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock.com
Unemployment rate: 4.8%
Median rent: $819
Number of bars, pubs, and nightclubs per capita: $2,785
Source: SmartAsset
T7. Kansas — Wichita has been undergoing a downtown renovation over the past decade.
- source
- Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
Unemployment rate: 5.9%
Median rent: $815
Number of bars, pubs, and nightclubs per capita: 335
Source: Smart Growth America, The Wichita Eagle
5. Wyoming — Wyoming’s economy thrives on the conservation and extraction industries.
- source
- Shutterstock
Unemployment rate: 6.7%
Median rent: $832
Number of bars, pubs, and nightclubs per capita: 163
Source: SmartAsset
4. Montana — Montana offers plenty of opportunities for young entrepreneurs as well as proximity to nature.
- source
- Shutterstock/Keegan Connell
Unemployment rate: 5.5%
Median rent: $759
Number of bars, pubs, and nightclubs per capita: 547
Source: ABC Fox Montana
3. Iowa — Iowa has one of the largest proportions of young adults in its population.
- source
- f11photo/Shutterstock
Unemployment rate: 5%
Median rent: $760
Number of bars, pubs, and nightclubs per capita: 944
Source: Money Rates
2. Nebraska — Nebraska has a higher proportion of young adults than places like New York and California.
- source
- Esme/Shutterstock
Unemployment rate: 4.6%
Median rent: $801
Number of bars, pubs, and nightclubs per capita: 551
Source: Money Rates
1. North Dakota — North Dakota is a magnet for young adults, thanks to its business and pleasure offerings.
- source
- David Harmantas/Shutterstock
Unemployment rate: 3.6%
Median rent: $785
Number of bars, pubs, and nightclubs per capita: 419