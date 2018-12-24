The 19 best places to retire in America where you can buy a house for under $250,000

caption Retirees care most about happiness and housing affordability, according to US News. source Steve Smith/Getty

US News & World Report released its 2019 ranking of the best places to retire in America, and housing affordability was one of the primary determinants.

We filtered US News’ ranking to narrow down the list to the cities where a typical home costs less than $250,000.

Lancaster, Pennsylvania, came out on top and four other cities in the state appear in the top 20.

Turns out, Pennsylvania is a fabulous – and affordable – place to retire.

That’s according to US News & World Report’s 2019 ranking of the best places to retire in America. To determine its overall ranking, US News evaluated the 100 largest US metros on six metrics: housing affordability, happiness, desirability, retiree taxes, job market, and healthcare quality. You can read the detailed methodology here.

We filtered the US News list to find the cities where retirees can buy a home for under $250,000 and find a rental under $1,600 a month – that’s slightly below the national median asking price for a home and the national median rent, according to Zillow’s latest estimates.

Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and Fort Myers, Florida, took the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, respectively, on the best places to retire ranking. They also appear in the top two spots when filtered by housing costs, but the list diverges from there. A total of five cities in Pennsylvania appear in the top 20.

The housing affordability category was weighted 19.7%, second only to happiness, which was weighted 22.5%; these percentages were determined by a survey of Americans who were asked what the most important considerations are when moving.

To determine housing affordability, US News gathered US Census Bureau data on average annual costs for homeowners (mortgage, utilities, and taxes) and average annual costs for renters (rent and utilities).

Keep reading to find out the best places to live affordably in retirement.

19. Charlotte, North Carolina

source Shutterstock

Median home price: $200,942

Median monthly rent: $893

Overall rank: 34

18. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

source f11photo/Shutterstock

Median home price: $200,858

Median monthly rent: $1,040

Overall rank: 31

17. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

source Shutterstock/Jon Bilous

Median home price: $156,833

Median monthly rent: $873

Overall rank: 29

16. Greenville, South Carolina

Median home price: $159,692

Median monthly rent: $762

Overall rank: 27

15. Houston, Texas

source Nate Hovee/Shutterstock

Median home price: $216,575

Median monthly rent: $955

Overall rank: 26

14. Jacksonville, Florida

source Shutterstock / Sean Pavone

Median home price: $184,508

Median monthly rent: $984

Overall rank: 24

13. Charleston, South Carolina

Median home price: $232,983

Median monthly rent: $1,009

Overall rank: 22

12. Miami, Florida

source travelview/Shutterstock

Median home price: $244,600

Median monthly rent: $1,182

Overall rank: 21

11. Allentown, Pennsylvania

source Helen89/Shutterstock

Median home price: $163,942

Median monthly rent: $961

Overall rank: 18

10. Phoenix, Arizona

source Shutterstock

Median home price: $235,333

Median monthly rent: $989

Overall rank: 17

9. Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Median home price: $227,814

Median monthly rent: $947

Overall rank: 15

8. El Paso, Texas

source Jeff Schultes/Shutterstock

Median home price: $137,842

Median monthly rent: $765

Overall rank: 11

7. Lakeland, Florida

Median home price: $160,583

Median monthly rent: $883

Overall rank: 10

6. San Antonio, Texas

source f11photo/Shutterstock

Median home price: $200,667

Median monthly rent: $909

Overall rank: 8

5. Nashville, Tennessee

source f11photo/Shutterstock

Median home price: $236,267

Median monthly rent: $899

Overall rank: 7

4. Grand Rapids, Michigan

source Suzanne Tucker/Shutterstock

Median home price: $166,608

Median monthly rent: $786

Overall rank: 6

3. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Median home price: $137,550

Median monthly rent: $749

Overall rank: 5

2. Fort Myers, Florida

source Wikimedia Commons

Median home price: $210,133

Median monthly rent: $984

Overall rank: 2

1. Lancaster, Pennsylvania

source Christian Hinkle/Shutterstock

Median home price: $179,408

Median monthly rent: $932

Overall rank: 1