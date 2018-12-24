The 19 best places to retire in America where you can buy a house for under $250,000

- source
- US News & World Report released its 2019 ranking of the best places to retire in America, and housing affordability was one of the primary determinants.
- We filtered US News’ ranking to narrow down the list to the cities where a typical home costs less than $250,000.
- Lancaster, Pennsylvania, came out on top and four other cities in the state appear in the top 20.
Turns out, Pennsylvania is a fabulous – and affordable – place to retire.
That’s according to US News & World Report’s 2019 ranking of the best places to retire in America. To determine its overall ranking, US News evaluated the 100 largest US metros on six metrics: housing affordability, happiness, desirability, retiree taxes, job market, and healthcare quality. You can read the detailed methodology here.
We filtered the US News list to find the cities where retirees can buy a home for under $250,000 and find a rental under $1,600 a month – that’s slightly below the national median asking price for a home and the national median rent, according to Zillow’s latest estimates.
Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and Fort Myers, Florida, took the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, respectively, on the best places to retire ranking. They also appear in the top two spots when filtered by housing costs, but the list diverges from there. A total of five cities in Pennsylvania appear in the top 20.
The housing affordability category was weighted 19.7%, second only to happiness, which was weighted 22.5%; these percentages were determined by a survey of Americans who were asked what the most important considerations are when moving.
To determine housing affordability, US News gathered US Census Bureau data on average annual costs for homeowners (mortgage, utilities, and taxes) and average annual costs for renters (rent and utilities).
Keep reading to find out the best places to live affordably in retirement.
19. Charlotte, North Carolina
Median home price: $200,942
Median monthly rent: $893
Overall rank: 34
18. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Median home price: $200,858
Median monthly rent: $1,040
Overall rank: 31
17. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Median home price: $156,833
Median monthly rent: $873
Overall rank: 29
16. Greenville, South Carolina
Median home price: $159,692
Median monthly rent: $762
Overall rank: 27
15. Houston, Texas
Median home price: $216,575
Median monthly rent: $955
Overall rank: 26
14. Jacksonville, Florida
Median home price: $184,508
Median monthly rent: $984
Overall rank: 24
13. Charleston, South Carolina
Median home price: $232,983
Median monthly rent: $1,009
Overall rank: 22
12. Miami, Florida
Median home price: $244,600
Median monthly rent: $1,182
Overall rank: 21
11. Allentown, Pennsylvania
Median home price: $163,942
Median monthly rent: $961
Overall rank: 18
10. Phoenix, Arizona
Median home price: $235,333
Median monthly rent: $989
Overall rank: 17
9. Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina
Median home price: $227,814
Median monthly rent: $947
Overall rank: 15
8. El Paso, Texas
Median home price: $137,842
Median monthly rent: $765
Overall rank: 11
7. Lakeland, Florida
Median home price: $160,583
Median monthly rent: $883
Overall rank: 10
6. San Antonio, Texas
Median home price: $200,667
Median monthly rent: $909
Overall rank: 8
5. Nashville, Tennessee
Median home price: $236,267
Median monthly rent: $899
Overall rank: 7
4. Grand Rapids, Michigan
Median home price: $166,608
Median monthly rent: $786
Overall rank: 6
3. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Median home price: $137,550
Median monthly rent: $749
Overall rank: 5
2. Fort Myers, Florida
Median home price: $210,133
Median monthly rent: $984
Overall rank: 2
1. Lancaster, Pennsylvania
Median home price: $179,408
Median monthly rent: $932
Overall rank: 1