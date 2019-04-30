7 places around the world where you can sleep in a wine barrel

caption Some hotels, like the Yeatman in Porto, Portugal, have guests sleep in beds that are inside of wine barrels. source Courtesy of The Yeatman

There are a few places around the world that allow you to sleep in wine barrels.

Some of these wine-barrel accommodations, like the ones at the Quinta da Pacheca Estate in Douro, Portugal, are known for being luxurious.

The wine-barrel accommodations at Hotel Lindenwirt in Rüdesheim Am Rhein, Germany, are in a historic area.

Whether you’re a big fan of wine or are looking for your next unique travel experience, visiting a place where you can sleep in a wine barrel is becoming more popular.

Fortunately, staying in a wine barrel overnight can be a lot more comfortable than you might expect. Many of the wineries and hotels that have made this kind of stay possible have worked hard at making wine-barrel accommodations both chic and cozy.

Here are a few places around the world where you can sleep inside of a wine barrel.

Quinta da Pacheca Estate in Douro, Portugal, offers luxurious accommodations.

caption The barrels feature a few rooms. source Ivanzinho/TripAdvisor

Quinta da Pacheca is an estate in Douro that recently went viral for its luxury wine-barrel accommodations. The barrels sit on the vineyard’s estate and each one boasts “the comfort of most modern hotel units.”

The inside of each barrel features a high-end bedroom, a private bathroom with a walk-in shower, a large round bed, a skylight for stargazing, a private terrace, and air conditioning.

You can literally walk out of the barrel to explore the estate’s vineyards, which have been around for centuries.

The Yeatman in Porto, Portugal, allows you to sleep inside of a wine barrel inside of a hotel room.

caption The Yeatman has two different rooms with wine-barrel beds. source Courtesy of The Yeatman

The Yeatman, a luxury spa hotel in Porto, doesn’t exactly offer a full wine barrel to stay in, but it does have rooms that have beds inside of a wine barrel.

You can stay in the Taylor’s master suite or the presidential suite if you’re looking to sleep in a wine-barrel bed. The area itself is also quite special because Porto is where port wine originated.

Hotel Lindenwirt in Rüdesheim Am Rhein, Germany, is near a river.

caption Two people can fit in each barrel. source Marc382/TripAdvisor

Located near the Rhein river, the Hotel Lindenwirt offers tons of charm and history. It’s located in the town of Rüdesheim am Rhein, which is located near landmarks like the Brömserburg Castle and Mouse Tower. It is also near plenty of local wineries.

Each wine barrel fits two people and offers up a small living-room area, a private bathroom, and twin beds. Breakfast is also included with your stay.

Hotel Vrouwe van Stavoren in the Netherlands is quite laidback.

caption There’s even a wellness-focused barrel. source ElkeT/TripAdvisor

This picturesque hotel in the Netherlands has 12 original wine barrels that have been converted into rooms. Each one includes a private bathroom, a bed, a sofa, and a television.

One of the barrels is called a “wellness wine barrel” and it has a sitting room, a double indoor jacuzzi, and a shower and steam cabin.

Coup 2 Foudres in Saint-Sulpice-de-Faleyrens in France has barrel-shaped cottages.

caption It’s located on a vineyard. source Coup 2 Foudres/TripAdvisor

Coup 2 Foudres is located on a Bordeaux vineyard, so if you’re a fan of the French wine, you’ll probably enjoy your stay here.

The wine barrels offer a living-room space, a large double bed, a kitchenette, a walk-in shower, and amenities like WiFi and television. And, of course, there’s plenty of wine close by.

Cava Colchagua in Chile has two-story wine barrels.

caption The barrels have air conditioning. source TripAdvisor

Get a dose of history and lots of wine at the boutique hotel Cava Colchagua in Chile. There are several two-story wine barrels on the property that once produced wine on the estate.

Each of the barrels has over 100 years of history and there are three sorts of barrels with different sized beds that you can stay in: Ravanal premium room, room icon, and the gran reserve room. Each room fits up to two guests.

The barrels have air conditioning, heating, WiFi, satellite television, and private bathrooms. The estate also has a spa, pool, and lagoon.

Schlaf-Fass Blauburgunder Jenins in Jenins, Switzerland, is quite cozy.

caption The barrels have windows. source TripAdvisor

In Jenins, Switzerland, enjoy a cozy stay across two wine barrels. One barrel contains a bed and another contains a lounge and eating area.

The hotel is located near a popular wine-growing region, meaning there are plenty of vineyards and bars in the area for guests to explore.