10 of the best places to go on a solo trip

There’s nothing like a well-earned sabbatical to escape the demands of life’s everyday stresses. But, what if you have the perfect trip in mind and no one to go with? Go alone. Solo trips are growing in popularity each year. According to a May 2018 report from The Telegraph, one in nine vacationers said they went on an adventure all by themselves in the previous 12 months.

Whether it’s to have your own “Eat, Pray, Love” experience, or simply to just fuel your travel desires, there are plenty of cities and countries that cater to the growing trend of vacationing in solitary. Even better, some provide itineraries equipped for the ultimate unaccompanied visitor.

Here are 10 of the best places to visit as a solo traveler.

Queenstown, New Zealand is a great place to explore if you’re looking to make lifelong travel buddies.

caption Try superb wine and make friends in Queenstown, New Zealand. source Shutterstock

Sure, traveling alone is the plan. However, no one is debating the benefits of forming eternal friendships with fellow solo travelers. Toted for its safe and welcoming pedestrian routes, Queenstown boasts a bevy of reliable transport options in case walking isn’t always an option.

Given its reputation for producing delectable wines with diverse grapes, the Queenstown Wine Trail Tour is the perfect option for amateur connoisseurs and even the most seasoned enthusiasts. The tours range from 4-10 hours and some include lunch pairings from local eateries.

Rediscover your joie de vivre with a solo experience in Costa Rica.

caption Spend days lounging on the beach in Tamarindo. source Malgorzata Drewniak/Shutterstock

According to the Happy Planet Index, Costa Rica holds the top spot as the world’s happiest country. With pleasurable weather year-round and a multitude of different towns to fit your range of exploration, the ranking is well-suited.

While the capital city San Jose is regarded as a prime tourist destination, you should visit Tamarindo instead. After all, it is the most popular beach town and with more than 100 different restaurants, it’s unlikely you’ll ever go hungry.

Iceland was voted the safest country in the world, so individuals wary of their surroundings in a new country can take solace.

caption The blue lagoon is a must-see in Iceland. source Shutterstock

In fact, the Nordic island nation has reigned supreme in the #1 spot for 11 years in a row. The expansive land is a benefit for stag tourists who truly crave that isolation, yet their quiet towns full of friendly locals is the perfect remedy for loneliness.

Thanks to Iceland’s Ring Road (which connects most of the major spots in the nation), navigating must-sees can be planned seamlessly and still leaves room for venturing off the beaten path. The Ring Road encircles the island and is well-maintained, with plenty of breathtaking spots to visit on the extensive bus routes, as you continue on the trail of the Golden Circle towards Þingvellir National Park.

Charleston, South Carolina is an appropriate city to test the boundaries of solo travel.

caption While in Charleston, chances are you’ll get delicious food. source Flickr/Garden State Hiker

Loaded with charming walkways and Instagram-worthy backdrops, Charleston is the perfect destination to kick-start a habit of venturing into solo travel. The southern appeal is prevalent in everything from the friendly demeanor of the locals to the attractive boutique hotels.

Speaking of, the Zero George is the perfect balance of elegance in five-star accommodations but also with quaint and alluring touches. Looking to elevate your culinary skills? There are cooking classes inside the hotel that will teach you everything there is to know about Southern fare.

Portsmouth, New Hampshire is a foodie paradise.

caption Portsmouth, New Hampshire is the perfect getaway. source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

The main goal of solo travel could be just escaping the anxieties of large crowds and busy areas for some proper time alone. Enter the small seaside community of Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Portsmouth combines the quiet advantages of the countryside with big-city benefits.

Even better, it’s a foodie heaven. Portsmouth is on the verge of a culinary revolution, due to multiple James Beard semifinalists like Matt Louis’ Moxy and Evan Mallet’s Black Trumpet Bistro. Prior to indulging, fuel your history itch with a tour of some of the historic home the colonial New England town provides.

Splurge on a solo excursion to The Dolomites, Italy.

caption If you’re feeling luxurious, opt for the Dolomites. source Alexander Waltner/Flickr

If you’ve been preparing your bank account for an unforgettable trip alone, splurge on a European holiday to The Dolomites in Italy. The Dolomites are a mountain range in northeastern Italy, which is a part of the Southern Limestone Alps. So technically, yes. They are the Italian Alps.

Take in the sites of this picturesque area by participating in a paragliding experience. You’ll join an experienced glider who will provide a breathtaking journey that’s guaranteed to be the highlight of the trip. After that, calm your nerves with a message at the luxury hotel Rosa Alpina Hotel & Spa.

Santa Fe, New Mexico is a prime destination to achieve spiritual balance.

caption Santa Fe is a small town cultural hub. source Shutterstock

The Southwest region of the United States is either known for its Tex-Mex cuisine or serene scenes that evoke a feeling of rejuvenation. With a trip to Santa Fe, you’ll find both of those things. Art aficionados should know that it has the second largest art market in the United States. The Canyon Road is one of the most concentrated art districts in the city and has a number of art galleries along its path.

Experience your own spiritual awakening with a stay at Ten Thousand Waves, a fancy lodge that draws from Japanese traditions to create a worthwhile experience.

For a more affordable experience, the Hotel Santa Fe Hacienda & Spa offers great service and a taste of Santa Fe’s history.

An all-inclusive stay in St. Lucia will surely be relaxing.

caption If you’re a beach-lover, opt for St. Lucia. source REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Sure, exploring is fun and falling in love with a new city is exciting, but sometimes all a solo globetrotter wants to do is well, nothing. Even when landing to said destination, it’s refreshing to know that everything has been paid for and your only requirement is to have fun.

Cariblue Beach, Saint Lucia fulfills the aforementioned qualifications and more. Even better, staying at the wellness resort BodyHoliday. It’s the perfect place to rid your mind of life’s grievances while also consuming wholesome meals to fuel your body. The all-inclusive amenities make it easier to plan your impending vacation without the stress of added fees upon arrival.

Take in the French architecture while simultaneously tasting some of the finest wines in the south of France.

caption Bordeaux is known for its architecture. source Eo naya/Shutterstock

Bordeaux is a traditionally French city, and its architecture has some of the most exquisite architecture in all of Europe. Perhaps, this is where you discover your love of wine, in addition to your affinity for French culture.

The haute cuisine is an added bonus, with several high-end restaurants that offer food and wine pairings. Book your Bordeaux Wine Trip today and get ready for a remarkable adventure.

The city also has a wide range of hostels for solo travelers.

The Galapagos Islands is a natural paradise committed to preserving wildlife.

caption The Galapagos Islands offers many tours that will make planning your trip easy. source Nacho Doce/Reuters

Ideal for visitors who want to receive a lesson on the ecosystem while on vacation, the Galapagos Islands are a bucket-list item.

It’s a respite you’ll remember forever, but keep in mind of the sneaky fees you could incur. Ongoing conservation efforts make it difficult to plan your trip, and you’ll need several required travel documents and an entrance fee upon arriving, so traveling alone with the assistance of a tour company is often the easiest way to visit.

