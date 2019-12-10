Travel & Leisure just released its list of the 50 best places to travel in 2020. Here’s a look at the 7 US destinations that made the list.

caption Maine is one of the best places to visit in 2020, according to Travel & Leisure. source Getty Images

Travel & Leisure has released its list of 50 Best Places to Travel in 2020.

The list, which is compiled by Travel + Leisure editors as well as travel writers, advisors, and other experts, includes places that are “at the forefront of the global conversation” as well as “perennial favorites that are reinventing themselves in exciting ways,” according to a press release.

In Asia, places like Rajasthan, India, and Singapore made the list, while the South and Central America section includes destinations such as Costa Rica and the Chilean Lakes District.

In the US, only seven destinations made the list, including Asheville, North Carolina and the Great Lakes. Here are the seven best places to travel in the US in 2020, according to Travel & Leisure.

Asheville, North Carolina

source Shutterstock

Asheville has a “small-town feel and big-city cultural cred” thanks to its population of artists, musicians, and food and drink entrepreneurs, according to Travel & Leisure senior editor Lila Harron Battis.

Travel & Leisure isn’t the only travel publication to take notice of Asheville recently. Lonely Planet named the North Carolina city, which is nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, the number one destination of 2017.

Big Island, Hawaii

source Shutterstock

On Hawaii’s Big Island, 2020 will see the opening of the Mauna Lani by Auberge Resorts, a luxury resort that’s been undergoing a $200 million renovation, according to Travel & Leisure editor John Wogan.

“Elsewhere, a new wave of artisans is taking hold, like Kona’s Big Island Distillers, which sources ingredients for its spirits – like honey, sweet potatoes, and coffee – directly from the island,” Wogan writes.

Boston, Massachusetts

source Getty Images

A slew of hotel openings is making Boston “the country’s next great hotel city,” Andrew Sessa wrote for Travel & Leisure.

“Beyond hotels, there’s the new permanent installation of one of Yayoi Kusama’s kaleidoscopic Mirror Infinity Rooms at the Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston, and the recent opening of a Time Out Market, bringing together 15 of the city’s best eateries,” Sessa writes. “Five more food halls will launch in the next year, giving you the makings of one very satisfying getaway.”

California’s Central Coast

caption Pismo Beach. source Getty Images/Harri Jarvelainen Photography

“Travelers are finally catching on to what locals have known long all along: the Central Coast of California offers quiet beauty, agricultural bounty, and some of the best wines in the state,” Tanvi Chheda writes for Travel & Leisure.

Places like Cayucos, “the last of the California beach towns,” and Pismo Beach, “where monarchs flock to eucalyptus groves every winter, still feel refreshingly low-key,” Chheda writes.

Maine

source Shutterstock

Hoteliers and chefs are “ushering in a new, sophisticated era” in Maine, from glamping retreats to locally sourced fine dining establishments, Travel & Leisure assistant editor Madeline Bilis writes.

In 2018, Insider named Portland, Maine one of the most underrated US travel destinations.

“It’s a perfectly manageable city to explore if you want to get a taste of New England charm,” Sophie-Claire Hoeller and Madeline Diamond wrote.

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

source Gau Meo/Shutterstock

“Oklahoma City is officially hitting its stride as an arts and culture destination,” Madeline Bilis wrote for Travel & Leisure.

In 2020, Oklahoma City’s downtown will be revitalized by the opening of the Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center satellite, an expansive campus with galleries, performance spaces, classrooms, studios, and a café, according to Bilis.

The Great Lakes

caption Mackinac Island, Michigan. source Getty Images

According to Emma Balter, the Great Lakes region is “the next hot cruise destination.”

“The five lakes collectively offer 11,000 miles of attraction-packed shoreline, and new small ship cruises are making it easier to explore,” Balter wrote.

Highlights of the area include Michigan’s Mackinac Island, which opened two new hotels in 2019, and cities like Cleveland and Milwaukee, according to Balter.

In October, Airbnb named Milwaukee the world’s best up-and-coming destination to visit in 2020.