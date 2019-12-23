10 places in the US you need to visit in 2020

caption Santa Fe, New Mexico, is the place to go for art and architecture. source Shutterstock

We looked across the US to find destinations for 2020 that are either up-and-coming, or classics experiencing a renaissance.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, saw a 729% year-over-year increase in rentals and was dubbed the world’s hottest new travel destination in 2020 by Airbnb.

Boise, Idaho, has been called the best place for millennials to live in the US, and is becoming a destination to be reckoned with.

Post-Hurricane Maria recovery efforts in San Juan, Puerto Rico, have brought with them new hotels, splashy renovations, and more flights.

It’s an age-old question: Where should I go?

The answer is probably somewhere hip, with cool hotels, good food, and plenty to do, and not anywhere overpriced or overrun with other tourists.

We looked across the US to find destinations that fit this bill, based on chatter we’ve been hearing, people moving en masse, rankings from other publications, and exploding food scenes. We found up-and-coming hot spots, old classics experiencing a renaissance, places in the midst of reinvention, and cities that are still flying under the radar.

From Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to San Juan, Puerto Rico, here’s our pick of 10 places in the US to visit in 2020.

I'll be visiting these cities in 2020 to report back on what's worth your time in each one.

American convenience meets Spanish history in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where you might see a CVS next to a 16th-century colonial townhouse. There’s also sun, beaches, rum, and, for US residents, no need for a passport.

caption Old San Juan is full of colorful, restored buildings from the 16th and 17th centuries. source Shutterstock

Despite Hurricanes Irma and Maria devastating Puerto Rico in 2017, recovery efforts have brought new hotels, splashy renovations, bars, restaurants, and more flights, leading to a record number of tourists in 2019.

Visitors should check out Old San Juan, a hilly, colorful neighborhood with a distinctly European vibe thanks to hundreds of restored buildings from the 16th and 17th centuries, when San Juan was a Spanish colony. Sitting on a hill above it, guarding the harbor, is the Castillo de San Felipe del Morro, an almost 500-year-old fort.

There are also beautiful beaches, a rainforest with waterfalls and swimming holes, and a bioluminescent bay to kayak in.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall, where the Constitution and Declaration of Independence were signed — but Philly is more than a hotbed of history.

caption Elfreth’s Alley is a historic street in Philadelphia that dates back to 1702. source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Philly is currently in the midst of a reinvention of sorts, and it’s not going unnoticed: National Geographic even named the nation’s former capital the best city to visit in 2020 in the world.

This new era can be seen primarily in the city’s plethora of inventive restaurants – and we’re not talking about cheesesteaks. Philadelphia’s food scene is popping, with many declaring it the best food city on the East Coast. Local mainstay Zahav was named the best restaurant in the country at the 2019 James Beard Awards, and Cadence was named the best new restaurant of 2019 by Food and Wine.

Boise, Idaho, is having a moment — with newcomers primarily from California, followed by Washington state and Utah — moving there en masse.

caption Most newcomers moving to Boise are from California. source Shutterstock

You don’t have to move to Boise to enjoy the trendy new breweries, coffee shops, and restaurants that transplants are bringing with them. The city is also home to a burgeoning wine industry.

Set upon the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, Boise is an outdoorsy place that’s ideal for the health-conscious. There is plenty of hiking – there’s a 25-mile stretch of tree-lined trails along the Boise River called the Greenbelt – and nearby skiing at the resort city of Sun Valley.

California’s clichés are alive and well in San Diego, where there are tons of beaches, surfers, and excellent fish tacos.

caption San Diego boasts 70 miles of coastline. source Shutterstock/Sebastien Burel

Locals seem to be well aware of San Diego’s charms, as a chunk of its visitors are day-trippers. Families are drawn to San Diego especially, visiting the city’s most popular attractions: the San Diego Zoo, SeaWorld, and Legoland.

But San Diego should be top of mind for any traveler. “America’s Finest City,” as it calls itself, has more than 60 beaches, hikes galore, and the beautiful Balboa Park – 1,200 lush acres of gardens and museums that date back to 1868 – as well as some of the best weather in the US. The city’s outdoorsy lifestyle and mild climate attract laid-back locals who are said to be some of the happiest residents in the country.

Recently, the sprawling city has seen new hotel openings, as well as a growing nightlife scene in its historical Gaslamp Quarter, formerly home to saloons and brothels. Travel + Leisure has also called it “Southern California’s Coolest City.”

The phrase “Big Sky Country” doesn’t exactly evoke a startup scene, but Bozeman, Montana, is changing that.

caption Bozeman was founded by John Bozeman in 1864, and has many buildings that date back to around that time. source Shutterstock

Bozeman is booming, and has slowly become a tech hub to be reckoned with, attracting pioneering millennials from around the country to its scenic Rocky Mountain location.

Though scenic might be an understatement: Bozeman sits in a valley at the foot of four different mountain ranges, and is only 90 minutes from Yellowstone National Park. There’s world-class skiing in the winter, and biking, hiking, fly-fishing, and rafting in the summer.

The college town also has a robust cultural scene with many art and music events, as well as a charming, historic downtown filled with hip boutiques, cool new brewpubs, and stylish eateries.

Sometimes referred to as “Smallwaukee” since it has only 600,000 residents, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is often overshadowed by its southern neighbor, Chicago.

caption Milwaukee’s Third Ward Riverwalk is the best way to explore the city on foot. source Courtesy of Visit Milwaukee

According to Airbnb, 2020 is this Midwestern gem’s year to shine. The travel site called Milwaukee the world’s most up-and-coming destination, in part due to the Democratic National Convention in July 2020, and the Ryder Cup in September 2020, which are being hosted there.

But the small city is big on culture: Nicknamed the German Athens, Milwaukee has plenty of German beer, food, and events, as Germans constitute the city’s largest immigrant group. Both Pabst and Miller beer were founded in Milwaukee by German brewmasters, and visitors are reminded of the brewing industry at every turn – the city’s baseball team the Milwaukee Brewers, for example, play at Miller Park stadium.

Milwaukee is also home to the famous Santiago Calatrava-designed Milwaukee Art Museum, one of the largest art museums in the US.

Bend, Oregon, is known as the “outdoor playground of the West,” and actual paradise for the athletically gifted.

caption Bend sits along the Deschutes River, and boasts beautiful alpine lakes. source Shutterstock

The town is blessed with almost 300 days of sunshine, there’s skiing on Mt. Bachelor, various alpine lakes on which to kayak or stand-up paddleboarding, fly-fishing, a river wave that can be surfed, rock climbing, golf courses, and hiking and biking trails aplenty. It’s no wonder that the town’s population has surged recently.

And that’s not all: Bend – nicknamed “Beer Town USA” and “Beervana” – boasts more than 20 breweries (which you can visit as part of an Ale Trail), giving it the honor of having the most breweries per capita in the state of Oregon.

It also has a growing food scene – HuffPo once called Bend one of the best restaurant cities, having the third-most eateries per capita with over 400 restaurants for a population of around 94,000.

For a long time the TV show “Dallas,” which ran from 1978 to 1991, had many seeing the Texan city as the epitome of all things America.

caption Dallas is the third-largest city in Texas, and ninth-largest in the US. source Joe Daniel Price/Getty

A big city with a small-town vibe, where cowboy hats and snakeskin boots coexist with shiny skyscrapers and a glittering skyline, Dallas is experiencing a renaissance.

According to Forbes, Dallas has become one of the fastest-growing cities in the US, while Pinterest reported a 133% increase in searches for things to do there, and the Wall Street Journal put it on its list of places to travel in 2020 before everyone else does.

In typical Lone Star State fashion, there’s an abundance of giant steaks and barbecue, but no trip is complete without a sampling of the state’s famous Tex-Mex cuisine. There’s also the original Neiman Marcus store, the nation’s largest arts district, excellent museums, as well as swanky new hotels popping up left and right.

Nowhere is the tension between old and new as apparent as in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where ancient Pueblo-style homes house modern art galleries.

caption Santa Fe is filled with Pueblo-style homes, many of which are made of traditional adobe (sun-dried mud). source Shutterstock

Once the northernmost outpost of the Spanish empire in the Americas, Santa Fe’s colonial history gives it a charming European vibe, but with a rugged Rocky Mountain backdrop. Most of its downtown is a designated historic district, filled with Native American architecture, adobe homes, winding alleys, and ancient Spanish churches, including the oldest church in the country.

Santa Fe is the place to go not just for architecture, but for art. The city is the country’s third-largest art market, according to its tourism board, and has hundreds of galleries and the famous Georgia O’Keeffe Museum. There’s also Meow Wolf, an interactive art experience backed by “Game of Thrones” creator George R.R. Martin, and Madrid, a quirky former mining town turned artist community, less than a 40-minute drive away.

With tons of hiking, biking, and skiing opportunities, the city is also very outdoorsy, and has plenty of organic eateries and yoga studios.

Filled with antebellum mansions and squares cloaked in thick Spanish moss, Savannah, Georgia, boasts as much beauty as it does history.

caption Savannah’s riverboat cruises are a great way to see the coastal city. source Shutterstock

Travelers in the know are increasingly forgoing Charleston, South Carolina – which has topped many travel rankings in the last few years – for Savannah.

Between the charming cobblestone streets and old-fashioned riverboats, Savannah is like a trip into the past. In fact, it is the oldest city in Georgia and its original capital, and home to the largest National Historic Landmark District in the US. Savannah’s historic attractions like the Bonaventure Cemetery, the birthplace of Juliette Gordon Low (the founder of the Girl Scouts), and the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist (also known as the “Sistine of the South”), are especially popular.

While the coastal city is famous for its hearty and seafood-heavy “low country cuisine,” reminiscent of New Orleans’ Cajun food, “New South” fare – in which chefs come up with creative, modern takes on classic dishes – is becoming increasingly popular. The city is also filled with rooftop bars on which to sip mint juleps, plus open container laws that allow you to take your drink to go.