The best playpens you can buy for babies and toddlers

Playpens provide a safe space for babies and toddlers to play, rest, or roll around without the need for the full attention of a caregiver.

A good playpen sets up quickly just about anywhere and packs down small for transport and storage.

The Regalo My Play Portable Playard is our top pick because its setup requires mere seconds and because it’s lightweight and packs down small enough to come with you across town in your car or across the country checked on a flight.

When my daughter Scarlett was about six months old, she finally got herself on the move. She wasn’t crawling exactly; it was more of a flailing, semi-serpentine motion that my wife and termed the “Zombie Crawl.” She augmented this unique mode of transportation with a penchant for rolling repeatedly in a given direction until finding her way to a toy, a cat, or a family member.

While cute and often hilarious, her new locomotion abilities meant that now none of the rooms in our house were completely safe for her unless she had the undivided attention of a caregiver at all times. That is, no room was safe until we broke out the play yard.

Also known as playpens and not to be confused with pack and plays, which are really more like packable cribs than play areas, a play yard provides a child with a few square feet of space that can be guaranteed free of choking and falling hazards, electrical outlets, unstable furniture or decor items, and all the other 1,001 common household items with which a child could potentially hurt herself.

When choosing the best play yard for your family, consider first where you will use it the most. If the answer is your own home, then you don’t have to worry as much about weight or how small it can pack down, so a play yard made with large panels might be a great choice. If you’ll regularly bring the playpen to play dates, a day care center, or to a relative’s house, a compact folding play yard not comprised of multiple pieces is a better pick. And if you want a playpen that can also be enjoyed outdoors, make sure the materials of any option you consider can handle exposure to the elements.

Also, make sure you consider the people who will be using the playpen, meaning both kids and adults. If you choose a play yard that’s too small for the kids to enjoy, it won’t serve its purpose. Or if you get one that’s too heavy or cumbersome for the adult who has to move it around, set it up, and take it down, it will lead to more frustration than convenience.

The best playpen overall

Why you’ll love it: The Regalo My Play Portable Playard sets up in about 10 seconds and packs down that fast, too, and it’s light enough to be carried around the house or clear across town.

The Regalo My Play Portable Playard has become a fixture in our home, deployed during dinnertime meal prep, when we’re cleaning up after a meal, while we put away groceries or fold laundry, or generally any other time when my wife or I aren’t able to give our baby full attention while also completing some necessary task. As little Scarlett is a girl on the move and a fan of putting anything she can find into her mouth, for us this playpen isn’t just a matter of convenience, it’s a matter of safety.

But convenience is the main selling point here, actually. The My Play Portable Playard weighs less than 14 pounds and it collapses into a tube shape that’s small enough to lean behind a door, tuck into any closet, slide under a bed, or toss in the trunk of a car. With practice, that collapsing process takes mere seconds and can be completed with one hand.

So too does the setup take but a moment, a single hand, and occasionally an assist from a foot to lock the tubular steel frame open. The walls of the playpen are made from a fine, nearly see-through mesh, while the floor is a smooth and durable nylon that wipes clean with ease.

Add a fair price tag, and you’ve got one fine playpen, parents.

With around 250 reviews posted on Amazon at present, the Regalo My Play Portable Playard has a solid 4.4-star overall rating. One father calls it “a mommy and daddy must have,” noting the playpen’s easy one-handed setup. And a mom called this Regalo play yard “super portable” and perfect for bringing to an “unbabyproofed [sic] house.”

And a writer with BeginnerBabyCare called it a “foldable, lightweight” model that’s “quite portable.”

Pros: Easy setup and breakdown, lightweight and portable, good price

Cons: Mesh walls prone to tearing

The best playpen with a gate

Why you’ll love it: The North States Superyard Ultimate makes it easy to place a child into its safe confines thanks to a gate eliminating the need for leaning over the side.

I’m 6-foot-2, in my mid 30s, and in good shape, thank you very much. I don’t say that fishing for compliments, I say it because for me, lifting a baby into or out of a playpen isn’t that big of a deal. However, I have every intention of some day being a grampa, and I know that with a few more decades added on, bending over the wall of a play yard while holding a couple dozen pounds of kid won’t be that much fun.

For anyone who wants the safety offered by a playpen but doesn’t want to have to lean over the side to get a kid in or out, the North States Superyard Ultimate is a great choice. Its wide gate makes it easy to step into the playpen to put a child down, pick her up, or to hand over a toy or book. The playpen is made from panels of durable plastic that can withstand years of bumps and kicks, spills and spit ups, and that are safe for use indoors or out.

When set up on a hard surface like a wooden floor, be sure to have the included nonslip pads. And if you need a safe play space larger than the 18.5 square feet the six panel playpen creates, it can be expanded with additional panels that are sold separately.

Multiple Target customers have given the North States Superyard Ultimate five-star reviews, such as a grandmother who called it “easy to set up” and perfect for use with a year-old child. And a mom appreciated that it was “sturdy enough that [her] son could pull himself up” to standing while holding the wall.

In a write up from No Hassle Sleep, a product tester called this playard “sturdy… and easy-to-assemble” and loved the “easy access door.”

Pros: Gate for easy access, nonslip pads come included, suitable for outdoor use

Cons: Bulky when folded down

The best compact playpen

Why you’ll love it: The Delta Children Portable Playard is large enough for a baby or toddler to stretch out in during a nap or romp around in during play, yet it takes up just nine square feet of floor space.

There’s something unique about the Delta Children Portable Playard; something that’s so ostensibly mundane you might initially find it remarkable, but it is, trust me. It’s not the fact that it folds down small, though that’s a plus. And it’s not the included mattress pad that protects a baby against bumps when she topples over and creates a cozy spot for naps, as welcome as the pad is. Give up? Alright then … it’s the shape.

Most playpens on the market today are hexagonal or even octagonal in shape, which is great when you have a spacious room or you’re setting up the play yard outdoors. But for use in smaller spaces, those obtuse angles take up lots of space, making walking around the playpen a hassle if it can even fit into your living area at all. The square shape of the Delta Children Portable Playard allows it to be tucked into a corner or slid right up against a wall, couch, or other flat surface.

And yet within the three-foot by three-foot play yard there’s still plenty of space for a baby or younger toddler to play or to lie down and stretch out for a nap. It’s rated as suitable for use by kids weighing less than 30 pounds and standing less than 35 inches tall, for your reference.

And when not in use, the Delta Children Portable Playard packs down small enough to be stored in a closet, under a bed, or placed in the trunk for childcare on the go. Note that at nearly 30 pounds, it’s pretty heavy, though, and might be difficult for some people to move around, especially up or down stairs.

Several dozen customers have left glowing reviews for the Portable Playard on Walmart, including a mom who called it “easy to set up” and “secure.” A grandmother called it “easy to open and close” and the “perfect size.” Just note that some initial assembly is required, and keep in mind that other options weigh half as much as this one.

Pros: Square shape saves space, easy to setup and fold down, comes with soft mattress pad

Cons: Rather heavy

The best outdoor playpen

Why you’ll love it: The GOFORWILD Portable Playard Playpen has multiple features for outdoor play, such as a sun shield, insect netting, and ground stakes.

If you think keeping a baby safe while he or she plays inside the house is difficult, then you can multiply the challenge many times over when you bring the kid outside. From bugs that bite or sting, sun that can burn sensitive skin in mere minutes, to all manner of choking hazards including pebbles, sticks, flowers, insects, dirt, and so on, the outdoors is no place for the unsupervised little one. That is unless said little one is safe and sound within the GOFORWILD Portable Playard Playpen.

This unique outdoor play yard can be secured into grass or sand using included ground stakes, thus resisting disturbance caused by the breeze. It’s tubular metal frame keeps its walls and domed roof taut and secure, said walls being made primarily of a mesh fine enough to keep out insects, while the roof blocks the sun’s harmful rays while the sun shade is attached.

Within the GOFORWILD Portable Playard Playpen are 16 square feet of space for play or rest, both of which are aided by an included air filled mattress. One of the side wall panels zips open to make baby deployment or retrieval easy, and the whole playpen packs down into a carrying bag when not in use.

A customer named Monna says the GOFORWILD Portable Playard Playpen “folds and unfolds in a snap,” while a customer named Kelsea called it “easy and safe to use.” Another parent did have on “negative” to point out, saying it wiggles too much when setup inside with its ground stakes.

Pros: Ideal for outdoor use, inflatable mattress included, features sun cover and insect screens

Cons: Not stable without stakes so not ideal on hard surfaces

The best expandable playpen

Why you’ll love it: So the Evenflo Versatile Play Space‘s 18.5 square foot play area isn’t big enough? No problem, expand it with additional panels to make a much larger play space.

For many families, an 18.5 square foot playpen is much too large to tuck into a living room or kitchen. For some households, the 18.5 square foot space created by the Evenflo Versatile Play Space is ideal. Still for others, that might not be enough room.

The good news is that, as its name suggests, this play yard is highly versatile. With panels removed, it can be made into a smaller playpen, while with panels added (you’ll have to buy them separately) it can create a much larger safe space for play.

And said safe space can be indoors or outside. Each panel features stakes for secure use outdoors on the grass and anti-movement, non-scratch pads for use on hardwood flooring inside.

Parents love this playpen’s expandable design. It has a 4.6-star average on Amazon based on 639 reviews.

“Evenflo hit a huge home run with this play space (or as my 10 year old son calls it, “baby jail),” writes on shopper named Justin M. “The single biggest feature that my wife and I love is that each part of the webbing is a rounded edge and not a sharp plastic edge. We have no worry about our daughter hurting her hands or feet on this fencing due to the awesome rounded edges of the plastic.”

Pros: Expandable, large or small, decent price, easy to use

Cons: Some say it isn’t sturdy or good for older babies who can climb it like a ladder

