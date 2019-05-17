The best polarized sunglasses you can buy

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

The best polarized sunglasses for you are going to vary based on the shape of your face and the activities you plan to engage in.

Our favorite all-around unisex pick for those who plan to do a bit of everything is Ray-Ban’s Clubmasters with an aluminum frame.

While sunscreen and skin care have been a popular topic in light of a recent FDA ruling on ingredient listing requirements, many of us neglect to give our eyes the protection they deserve. Cheaply designed sunglasses that we don’t mind scratching may seem like the way to go when they’re so easy to lose and scratch regardless of cost, but poorly designed sunglasses often leave our retinas exposed to harmful UV rays that can lead to macular degeneration, cataracts, and myriad other troubles down the line.

Then there are more immediate matters for concern, like snow blindness, especially when we’re near water, which is highly reflective in all its physical states. While snow blindness clears after a few days, it will leave you with the unpleasant sensation of having something along the lines of smoldering embers trapped inside your eyes, which is a mild nuisance at very best.

When choosing a pair of sunglasses – no matter how much you want to spend, and whether they’re polarized or not – make certain that the lenses have a UV rating of 400, which indicates that they effectively prevent the maximum wavelength of UV rays (measured in nanometers) from passing through to your own lenses.

Also, take into account frames. Full wrap-around frames are the best option for protection, as they keep out stray light that would otherwise have you squinting all day. But then they’re not exactly necessary (or savvy) on the street, and we get that, so we have thin-framed options below, too.

Polarized lenses add another level of protection by reducing glare brought on by reflection, or horizontal light. While not always necessary (and often frustrating, especially when trying to operate electronics), polarized lenses are generally worth having, even if you go for a cheap pair. The main difference with a cheap pair of polarized shades is that you won’t have the clarity of a high-grain glass or quality resin, which might leave you squinting a lot, and you’ll have a harder time seeing your phone screen while wearing them, which, in our opinion, is worth dropping a few extra dollars for most people.

Here are our top picks for the best polarized sunglasses you can buy:

The best overall

The lightweight but sturdy aluminum frame and thick, scratch- and shatter-resistant metal-rimmed glass lenses keep the timeless Ray-Ban Clubmasters on par with the best.

Thick glass lenses held by an aluminum frame make the Ray-Ban Clubmasters an easy, nearly indestructible choice for people on the move, and while they’re still among the more popular – and arguably tired – designs, they at least give the Aviator and Wayfarer shapes a rest.

I was gifted a pair a couple of years ago, and while it’s safe to say almost every pair of shades I’ve owned before or since has taken on a scratch or two at least, this pair has survived just about everything. I should add that I’m extremely rough on sunglasses. I even managed to sit on this pair – strictly for testing purposes – and unbend it from an unnatural 45-degree angle without creasing, let alone snapping the bridge piece.

I’ve also dropped and kicked them (again, for testing) across fiberglass decks, marble floors, and concrete sidewalks, and they’ve somehow survived it all. These things are just simply not like the others.

Aesthetically, the Clubmasters seem to suit just about every face shape and outfit, no matter how formal or relaxed, and perhaps that’s why they’re so iconic. While they lack the full wraparound protection of sportier options, we don’t assume most of you will be bopping about town in what could reasonably be mistaken for a tinted pair of safety goggles pilfered from your father’s workshop – we certainly won’t be. But we’ll never judge, and if we’re completely out of touch, there’s an option below for you, too.

Pros: Fit for any occasion, sturdy

Cons: Pricey, a small amount of light passes through the sides, which doesn’t make for the best protection in direct sunlight

The best budget polarized sunglasses

Gamma Ray’s Polarized Wraparound Sport and Cheaters are fully serviceable shades for an exponentially lower price than the rest of the sunglasses we recommend, so losing them won’t keep you up at night.

If you’re looking for a cheap pair of driving lenses, or just aren’t willing to dish out for another pair of Ray-Bans or Maui Jims because you’ve lost and broken so many that it hurts, a pair or three of either Gamma Ray’s Polarized Cheaters (a Wayfarer-style) or Wrap Around Sports (the sportier version pictured above) should do you well.

While they’re nowhere near as durable as the other sunglasses we’re recommending here, they do come with a lifetime warranty (though we haven’t tested it, yet) against both scratching and shattering. If you can manage to find a case for them, they might last a whole lot longer.

Gamma Ray has gotten praise from both Wirecutter for the Cheater model, and Lifehacker for its computer glasses. Meanwhile, more than 1,200 Amazon buyers gave the Wrap Around Sports an average of 4 stars, and more than 400 Amazon buyers also gave the Cheaters an average of 4 stars.

Pros: Metal-reinforced hinges, budget-friendly

Cons: Cheap nylon frames will break if you’re not careful

The best for outdoors

Smith Optics’ ChromaPop lens technology filters two wavelengths of light that cause color confusion, while the brand’s array of lens tints is designed to cover every kind of light (and water) condition you might face in the great outdoors.

In 1965, orthodontist and ski bum Dr. Bob Smith developed the first sealed thermal lens and vent foam goggles, what came to be known and revered as the modern ski goggle. But he didn’t stop there, and his line of sunglasses is no less revolutionary.

Smith’s ChromaPop lenses come in six different tints, all geared toward different lighting, so whether you’re inshore fishing on a gray day or offshore on a bluebird one, they’ve got the lens for you. On a recent fly fishing trip in Hawaii, I realized, perhaps a little too late in the day, that the shades I’d brought along were not defining the elusive bonefish I was trying to spot – not as well as my guide’s Smiths were. We switched glasses at the end of the day and I was suddenly spotting the “gray ghosts” left and right. I’m still kicking myself.

Granted, to run the gamut of light situations you’ll encounter as an angler, you’ll need at least two pairs of sunglasses. This, of course, isn’t cheap, but then performance optics hardly ever are.

But Smith doesn’t just cater to anglers; the brand also has a performance line designed for runners and cyclists with removable lenses – I only wish they’d offer interchangeable lenses with their ChromaPop fishing line.

Around the web, Amazon users give Smith a formidable 4.7-star rating overall, and premier fly fishing publication Hatch calls Smith’s Techlite Polarchromic Copper lenses “the most versatile pair of fishing sunglasses on the market.”

Pros: Lens tints for all light, fishing-, performance-, and lifestyle-specific frames

Cons: Can be pricey

The best sustainable sunglasses

caption Best sustainable polarized sunglasses source Frames Direct

Detailed but still sleek, Costa x Bureo’s Pescador polarized sunglasses are made from sustainable materials.

Sunglass manufacturer Costa recently teamed up with skateboard company Bureo, which has been producing these sunglasses with frames made entirely from recycled fishing nets. Now that Costa is popping its high-end glass lenses into the glasses, they’re a little pricier, but we think they’re much more scratch-resistant now, and they’re worth it. Plus, you get to help out the environment and a Chilean fishing community through your purchase.

A slightly sportier take on classic Wayfarers, Costa x Bureo’s Pescadors are tumble-finished for a detailed finish and grip to keep them neatly propped on the bridge of your nose. The lenses are Costa’s patented 580 Lightwave glass, and they offer full 400-nm UV protection while selectively filtering out high energy visible light (blue light) and yellows to cut haze and offer better crispness, which any angler ought to appreciate.

For a less-expensive, similarly eco-friendly and sustainable pair of sunnies, check out Swell Vision’s Women’s or Classic unisex glasses, which are made from bamboo. They’re ultra-lightweight, come with sturdy double-jointed metal hinges that allow for a little play in the temples, and did we mention that they float?

Pros: Sustainably made, high-end lenses, full 400-nm UV protection

Cons: Pricey

The best for prescription lenses

If you don’t want to spend upward of $500 on a pair of prescription sunnies, Warby Parker has a ton of styles ranging from $175 for a basic prescription to $375 for progressive lenses.

Born out of necessity by traveling students who were fed up with replacing overpriced glasses, Warby Parker has established itself as the budget-friendly, socially-responsible option for prescription lenses and sunglasses alike.

While you’ll spend a small fortune ordering prescription lenses along with some of the other frames on this list, Warby Parker covers a good swathe of styles while staying kind to your wallet. The company also promises that for every pair of glasses sold, a pair will be donated to someone in need.

If you can afford them, it would be hard to build a case for not buying your sunglasses from Warby Parker, but they do fall short of offering a set of frames that cater to sportier souls who might like or require a pair that offers a little better protection from stray light.

In almost every aspect, Warby Parker should probably have you covered. We like the sleekness of the unisex Durand model, but they touch on everything from aviators and wayfarers to Lennons and Jackies.

Pros: Affordable, durable

Cons: No warranty (apart from one-year scratch repairs), no thick frames for protection from intense, direct sunlight

What else we considered

I’ve been testing polarized sunglasses since I started wearing them to fish when I was about 10, and in the interim, I’ve tested dozens upon dozens. There are a few key features that make a good pair of polarized shades, and the brands below all tick those boxes, but for reasons discussed below, they’re not on our main list of picks.