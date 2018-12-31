The 15 best political Saturday Night Live sketches of 2018

“Wow! Everyone looks so different,” Alec Baldwin’s Trump says. “What are those things on their faces?”

“Those are called smiles,” says Keenan Thompson as Trump’s guardian angel Clarence.

This sketch earned a response from Trump.

A REAL scandal is the one sided coverage, hour by hour, of networks like NBC & Democrat spin machines like Saturday Night Live. It is all nothing less than unfair news coverage and Dem commercials. Should be tested in courts, can’t be legal? Only defame & belittle! Collusion? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2018

Democrats showed they were very confident about the midterm elections on “Midterm ad.”

“They say ‘don’t trust the polls,’ but I’m choosing to,” quips a shaky Kate McKinnon.

An advertisement featuring Trump’s emergency alert system.

Remember the emergency alert test message we got from the Federal Emergency Management Agency when it was trying out the presidential alert system?

Here’s an SNL ad for that.

“Political Musical,” the off-Broadway show that dives into today’s political landscape.

The musical one critic calls “dangerously oversimplified and literally helping no one.”

The RBG Rap.

Pete Davidson and Chris Redd created a rap about SNL’s favorite Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg after she broke three ribs.

SNL imagines what the Trump presidency would be like if he were black in “Them Trumps.”

“Maybe I done some dirty things, but I’m making America great again,” says Keenan Thompson’s Trump before a plot twist.

George W. Bush returns.

Will Ferrell’s George W. Bush returns in this cold open, reminding us that the W stands for ” wassup.”

The Game of Life: DACA Edition.

SNL creates an expansion pack for Hasbro’s popular “Game of Life” with a DACA edition where DREAMERs “get to jump through bureaucratic hoops.”

Ted Cruz’s “exciting” campaign rally.

Keenan Thompson and Awkwafina try to build hype at a Ted Cruz rally and it goes, well, not that great.

The Kavanaugh cold open.

Brett Kavanaugh breaks down over his “beautiful, creepy calendars,” his friends “PJ, Tobin, and Squee” and a scandal he said was orchestrated by “the Clintons, George Soros, Kathy Griffin, the Gay Mafia, and Mr. Ronan Sinatra.”

Jackie Kennedy (and other first ladies) visit Melania before the State of the Union.

Natalie Portman’s Jackie Kennedy, Kate McKinnon’s Hillary Clinton, and other first ladies visit Melania the night of the State of the Union to offer her advice on how to survive her husband’s presidency.

“Oh, Hillary, the world knew all of your secrets. How did you survive?” Cecily Strong’s Melania Trump asks Clinton.

“Well, you know, you just tell yourself it will all be worth it when you’re president,” Clinton says.

Betsy DeVos defends her “60 Minutes” interview.

Kate McKinnon’s Betsy DeVos defends her infamous “60 Minutes” interview in which she said arming teachers “should be an option.”

The very dramatic finale of “The Bachelor.”

“The Bachelor” contestant Becca K. could have never predicted the show’s season finale.

The Trump and Kanye cold open.

Rapper Kanye West visited Donald Trump in October this year, and SNL didn’t skip out on parodying it.

Neo-confederates consider moving to Vermont.

In search of a “Caucasian paradise,” a group of Neo-confederates figure out Vermont might be the place for them to go.