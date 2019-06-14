Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source SwimWay/Business Insider

Ah, summer and the living is easy. And what better way to celebrate those bright and balmy days than lazily drifting in your swimming pool or on the lake, drink in hand and sunscreen slathered on your nose?

With the Kelsyus Chaise Lounger, you’ll be weightless on the water without a care in the world.

Sure, you can enjoy the water on a ho-hum rectangular raft – I spent seemingly endless hours of my childhood doing just that, back in the long-ago days before pool floats got creative – but why not up your summer game?

Today, there’s a whole wide world of pool floats out there that put the “fun” in functional, and look great while doing it – or at least, give you the opportunity to take some Instagram-worthy selfies.

There are a lot of floats out there, so we’ve done the hard work for you, and whittled the choices down to the best ones for pool, beach, or lake.

Here are the best pool floats you can buy:

Updated on 06/14/2019 by Les Shu: Updated prices, links, and formatting.

The best pool float overall

source SwimWays

What’s not to love about an oh-so-comfortable pool lounger that keeps your favorite beverage right at hand while you soak up rays and enjoy the cool water? The Kelsyus Chaise Lounger does all that and more.

The only downside you might find to the Kelsyus Chaise Lounger is having to get out of it when it’s time to go home. This pampering pool lounger is long enough so you can stretch out in comfort.

The mesh seat area lets your lower body dip just far enough under the water for cooling refreshment, while the sturdy frame and outer edge keep you supported and help prevent accidental flip-overs. There’s even an inner spring that runs around the outer edge for extra durability and stability.

The integrated headrest, backrest, and footrest prompt an “Ahhh” of contentment as you lounge, and the built-in cup holder means your favorite beverage is never far away as you float and contemplate how great life is.

TripSavvy chose this float as its top pick, praising its special features, including side clips for tethering the float to a dock, boat, or another lounger; and the way the float folds up into an easy-to-carry disc complete with a shoulder strap when it’s time to head for home.

Pros: Big enough to comfortably support most people up to 250 pounds, folds up and includes a carry bag for easy transport, fairly easy to inflate by mouth or with a pump, sturdy construction

Cons: A few owners complained their float developed a leak or hole within the first few uses, some said it was hard to inflate the float

The best for Instagram-worthy selfies

source GoFloats

Whichever way you float, the GoFloats Unicorn Party Tube adds some summer magic to your poolside, lakeside, or beach style.

With rainbows and gold aplenty, The GoFloats Unicorn Party Tube is just the thing to keep you above not only the water line, but also the rest of the selfie crowd. It’s plenty big, so you’ll have room to sprawl comfortably on top, sit and look pretty, or even hang onto the side along with a buddy.

This unicorn-inspired pool float is another favorite of TripSavvy, which called it, “The ideal purchase for fun-loving teens and adults who want to stand out at their next pool party.” The float’s extra-thick raft-grade vinyl is even UV-treated to keep the colors from fading, so your unicorn will look just as good at the end of the summer as it did in the beginning.

The unicorn float is 45 inches wide and rated for up to 500 pounds. The rapid-inflate valve means it’ll be blown up and ready for the pool in a hurry. Go ahead and inflate it with lung power, or make it easy on yourself and use a manual or electric pump, or your blow dryer.

Pros: Heavy-duty construction, fairly easy to inflate, big enough to make an impact without being so large you won’t fit in the pool

Cons: As with every pool float, a few buyers had leaks, holes, or issues with inflation

The best for all eyes on you

source Luxury Float

You won’t lack for attention when you’re drifting around the pool, lake, or beach on the Golden Dragon Pool Float.

Summer is for fun, and nowhere is that more in evidence than at the pool or natural body of water on the hottest summer scorchers. So why not take advantage of the good mood, playful spirit, and “I’m showing some skin” attitude inspired by the weather, and go all-out with a pool float that makes not only a literal but also a huge metaphorical splash? That’s exactly what you’ll get when you show up with the Golden Dragon Pool Float.

This baby is big: Over 100 inches across, so there’s enough room for you and your BFF to float comfortably. Despite that, it’s not too hard to inflate using a pump or blow dryer. Two “handles” in the dragon’s neck make it easy to hold on even if your admirers start rocking the raft.

Pros: Very fun design, reasonably sturdy construction, quick-inflate valve

Cons: Very large, so might be too big for a small backyard or community pool

The best chair pool float

source SwimWays

If you prefer to let your legs dangle in the water while your upper body relaxes, you’ll love the comfortable support of the SwimWays Sun Seat Pool Chair.

Sometimes you don’t want to be entirely reclined in the pool. Maybe you’re chatting with friends, reading, or involved in a game of beach ball bounce. Whatever the reason, the SwimWays Sun Seat Pool Chair is the perfect way to chill in the water while trusting that the sturdy construction and an inner-spring around the edges that will keep you afloat and prevent unwanted flip-overs – although, if your friends are determined enough, you’re going into the drink.

The seat area is mesh, so your lower body will submerge just below the water line while your upper body is catching rays.

The float has a built-in cup holder, too. After all, you don’t want to get out of the water to fetch your favorite beverage. The headrest and backrest are integrated into the design, and the whole float easily folds up into a flat disc for easy transport and storage.

Pros: Easy to inflate with a pump or your lung power, cup holder, folds up flat for storage

Cons: None to speak of unless you prefer a float that keeps your legs out of the water

The best ride-on pool float

source Intex

You’ll be fighting with the kids over who gets the first ride on the Intex Giant Gator Ride-On Pool Float.

If you – or your kids – prefer sitting atop your float, rather than reclining on a lounge or floating in the center of a ring, then you want a ride-on pool float. And while there are plenty of them out there, few match the comical appeal of the Intex Giant Gator Ride-On Pool Float.

Go ahead and imagine you’re drifting through the swamps of the Everglades. This gator is friendly and pool, lake, or beach safe. He’s really big, as well. At 80 inches long, you can pile onto the float with a friend, or let two or three young kids enjoy the ride. There are two sets of handles on the beast’s back so you can hold on tight while you drift.

TripSavvy liked this float as well, and praised the sturdy, two-chamber construction, along with the UV-resistant vinyl that won’t fade or easily rip.

Surprisingly, quite a few Amazon buyers commented that they purchased the gator, not as a toy, but to deter ducks from landing in their backyard pool; if that’s an issue for you, this just might be your solution.

Pros: Big enough for two or three kids, sturdy construction, very fun design

Cons: Too large to inflate with lung power alone, so you’ll need a manual or electric pump

The best for couples

source Intex

You can lounge atop the water with your sweetie on the Intex Canopy Island Inflatable Lounge.

The Intex Canopy Island Inflatable Lounge is well balanced and large enough to stay upright with multiple people on it. This oversize float measures 78 inches long and 59 inches wide. The comfortable backrest makes it perfect for sitting up if you get tired of reclining, and there are two cup holders so you won’t have to get out of the pool when you get thirsty.

The canopy keeps the sun out of your eyes, but if you prefer to catch unobstructed rays, you can remove it. If you’re floating on a lake or beach, and don’t want to drift away, you can use the rope around the float’s middle to secure it to a dock, boat, or post.

Pros: Great for dates, but also fun for family use, canopy and cup holders, sturdy construction with two inner valves to prevent blowouts

Cons: Pricey, and you’ll definitely need an electric pump to inflate this oversize float

The best for multiple people

source Intex

If you want to hang out and chat with your buddies while enjoying the lake, river, or beach, you’ll love the Intex Key Largo Inflatable Island Raft, which holds up to six people.

Okay, we admit it: This thing is huge, so unless you have a gigantic swimming pool, you’ll be using the Intex Key Largo Inflatable Island Raft on a lake, pond, river, or beach, not in your backyard. Measuring 136 inches long, 128 inches wide, and 22 inches high, the raft has plenty of room for six average-size adults, although quite a few Amazon buyers claimed they’d squeezed even more than that aboard.

Enjoy the section of the raft with a comfortable backrest, or stretch out on the “deck.” There’s a docking platform with four grab handles to make it easier to get on and off the raft, but you’ll mostly want to stay put – this isn’t a diving raft. There’s a built-in cooler and six cup holders, so the party doesn’t have to stop just because someone gets thirsty. The open center has a mesh bottom, so you can cool your feet in the water.

Unless you plan on drifting downstream, you’ll want to use the side loops to anchor the raft to a nearby dock, boat, or post. Because this is so large, it does take quite a bit of time to inflate, and it’s far too large and heavy for one person to carry alone, so you’ll need your friends’ assistance in getting it down to the water. But once afloat, this is where summer memories will be made.

Pros: Fantastic fun for multiple people, built-in cooler and cup holders, very sturdy construction

Cons: You’ll need a powerful electric pump to inflate the raft, not easy to transport or store

The best for kids

source Hooyl/Amazon

If your child isn’t too comfortable in the water yet, the Fish Pool Ring will provide extra security and let him join in on all the fun without the worry.

For kids three and up who aren’t strong swimmers, or just want to enjoy floating in the pool while relaxing, the Fish Pool Ring will be their best summer friend. This pool ring is cute enough to appeal to the kindergarten crowd, but not so babyish that it will embarrass your seven-or-eight-year-old child.

It’s actually large enough for an average-size adult, so go ahead and give it a try yourself, if you’d like.

The vinyl is reasonably durable, and it’s quick and easy to inflate the ring with lung power or a manual or electric pump. The bright color makes it easy to quickly spot your child in the community pool as an additional bonus.

If your child doesn’t like the fish, there are also swan and unicorn. Amazon previously carried a version of a cute fox, but that’s not currently available.

Pros: Cute and appealing for young kids

Cons: None to speak of

The best for babies

source SwimWays

Why should your littlest one have to miss out on summer fun? With the SwimWays Baby Spring Float, even toddlers can enjoy the pool.

Designed for young’uns between nine and 24 months and weighing less than 35 pounds, the SwimWays Baby Spring Float is a gentle way to get your baby used to the water while feeling safe and secure.

Baby’s legs extend through the mesh “seat” so she can kick in the water to her heart’s content while the spring-edged platform keeps the float stable and secure – no fear of this tipping over, although, of course, you’ll be right there the entire time.

The canopy helps keep the sun off your child’s delicate skin but isn’t large enough to entirely cover him, so you’ll probably still want him to wear a sun hat, along with plenty of sunscreen.

Pros: Great way to introduce babies to the water

Cons: A few buyers complained the ring quickly sprung leaks, children will outgrow the ring fairly quickly

The best for dogs

source SwimWays

The SwimWays Paddle Paws Dog Float is puncture-resistant so Fido’s toenails won’t cause leaks or tears.

Why should humans get all of the fun? Plenty of dogs enjoy the pool, too, and now your water-loving canine can kick back and relax with the rest of the family as you all float in the cool water. Lounging on the SwimWays Paddle Paws Dog Float, Fido is the picture of summer relaxation, and best of all, his toenails won’t rip through the durable, dog-friendly fabric, as they would through most other inexpensive pool floats.

The float has a mesh center that comfortably supports your dog’s body while still allowing him to enjoy the feel of the water, while a spring-filled outer ring provides stability and support so your pooch won’t be startled by a sudden flip of the float.

When Fido is done with the pool for the day, the whole float easily folds up into a flat disc for easy storage.

Pros: Great fun for dogs and the families who love them

Cons: A few owners complained that the metal spring bent in too easily, making the float less stable