The best pooper scoopers for dogs

Every dog owner needs a good pooper scooper to pick up after their pup when they go for a walk around the block.

Of all the scoopers we researched, the Bodhi Dog Complete Poo Pack is our top pick. With rolls of bags and a clip-on bag holder included, you have everything you need in one kit.

There is nothing better than coming home to a wagging tail and slobbery hello. Having a dog is great, but dogs aren’t exactly low-maintenance pets. Not only do you need to feed them, groom them, and walk them, but you also need to clean up after them – this is one of the more unpleasant tasks. With the right pooper scooper, however, the task becomes quick, easy, and, best of all, hands-free.

Pooper scoopers come in all shapes and sizes which can make the task of picking just one a little daunting. Fortunately for you, we’ve done the work in comparing reviews of the best ones to bring you our top picks.

Here are the best pooper scoopers you can buy:

The best pooper scooper overall

For an all-in-one kit that makes scooping poop both quick and easy, our top pick is the Bodhi Dog Complete Poo Pack.

Whether you’re bringing home a puppy for the first time or simply looking for an all-in-one solution, a pooper scooper that comes with bags and a bag holder is worth its weight in gold. That is what makes the Bodhi Dog Complete Poo Pack our top pick for the best pooper scooper overall. This set comes with a handheld pooper scooper, two rolls of bags, and a clip-on bag holder. You couldn’t ask for more.

Constructed from premium-grade nonstick plastic, the Bodhi Dog Complete Poo Pack is surprisingly lightweight and highly durable. This set features a handheld scooper with a 24-inch handle that makes easy one-handed operation possible without bending or stooping.

With rolls of bags and a clip-on bag holder included, you have everything you need. The scooper features spring-loaded jaws for strong clamping action, while the handle offers both comfort and convenience.

Best Advisor says the Bodhi Dog Complete Poo Pack is the ultimate portable cleaning kit that comes with everything you need to make scooping poop as quick and hassle-free as possible. This kit is also included in Top Best Product Reviews’ list of the best pooper scoopers with positive comments about the quality of the design and the long handle that prevents bending and stooping. Pets Principle also reviews the Bodhi well, describing it as a convenient, all-in-one solution.

In addition to receiving favorable reviews from numerous websites, the Bodhi Dog Complete Poo Pack has more than 1,300 customer reviews on Amazon and a strong 4-star rating. Buyers love the exceptional quality and the satisfaction guarantee, though there are some comments that the bags themselves are a little thin.

Pros: Comes with everything you need, made from premium grade non-stick plastic, lightweight but durable construction, one-handed operation, 24-inch handle to avoid stooping, unique teeth design lets grass slide through, works on messes of all sizes and on all surfaces, comes with satisfaction guarantee

Cons: Bags included with the kit could be thicker, some assembly is required, handle may not be long enough for some people

The best pooper scooper for grass

Not only is it highly affordable, but the Four Paws Grass Wire Rake makes cleanup fast, easy, and sanitary.

If you’re like many dog owners, you encourage your dog to do his business outside in the yard so you don’t have to worry about the hassle of odors and indoor cleanup. The challenge with this is that some pooper scoopers can’t rake through the grass so you end up smearing more of the poop than you actually collect. To solve this problem, we recommend the Four Paws Grass Wire Rake as our top pick for the best pooper scooper for grass.

The Four Paws Grass Wire Rake features a simple yet functional design consisting of a long metal handle and a wire scoop. The tines of the scoop rake easily through grass, collecting the poop without damaging your yard. After scooping, you can simply empty the mess into a container or a plastic bag for easy clean-up. Not only is this product sanitary and easy to use, but it features a rubber grip for comfort and the metal is rust-resistant for maximum durability.

Top Dog Tips describes the Four Paws Grass Wire Rake as practical and inexpensive as well as straightforward and easy to use. A review from A Top Daily notes that the rake doesn’t rust or lose its shape over time, making it the perfect budget-friendly solution for easy cleanup. Petsho also reviews this product favorably, commenting on the quality and comfort of the rubber grip as well as its durability.

On Amazon, the Four Paws Grass Wire Rake, reviewers love the fact that it leaves no trace when scooping in the grass, though there are some comments that the handle could be longer and the tines more closely spaced.

Pros: Simple and lightweight design, scoop rakes through grass to collect poop without damaging the yard, made from durable materials, materials are rust-resistant, comfort grip handle

Cons: May not work well on hard or indoor surfaces, may pick up some grass along with the poop, handle may be too short for some people, tines may be too widely spaced for very small messes

The best handheld pooper scooper

The Nature’s Miracle Jaw Scoop combines the durability of industrial-grade plastic with convenient one-handed operation in a lightweight, easy-to-use pooper scooper for messes of all sizes.

A handheld pooper scooper enables you to scoop up multiple piles before having to empty the scoop and it offers the convenience of one-handed operation. Keep in mind that this type of scoop may require you to bend or stoop, but it does make clean-up quick and easy. Our top pick for the best handheld pooper scooper is the Nature’s Miracle Jaw Scoop.

Made from industrial-grade plastic, the scoop is surprisingly durable for being such a lightweight product. This scoop features spring-loaded jaws for strong clamping action and the convenience of one-handed operation. Plus, with microbial protection and a nonstick finish, this scoop makes picking up poop a breeze.

Highly rated by buyers and reviewers alike, the Nature’s Miracle Jaw Scoop is included in many top ten lists for the best pooper scoopers. Top Dog Tips awards this scooper its number-two slot, commenting on the lightweight yet durable design as well as the benefit of the nonstick coating. A detailed review from Canine Journal notes that the scoop is large enough to pick up multiple piles before you need to empty it.

The Nature’s Miracle Jaw Scoop has nearly 4,000 buyer reviews on Amazon and maintains a solid 4.3-star rating. Customers love the durable construction and one-handed operation, though some comment that it tends to take some grass with it and it may not be ideal if you have trouble stooping.

Pros: One-handed operation, constructed from industrial-strength plastic, can be used on all surfaces, comes in two sizes, nonstick and antimicrobial finish, spring-loaded jaws for strong clamping action

Cons: May require you to bend down, more expensive than other models, may not work as well with soft messes, sometimes picks up grass with the poop

The best hands-free pooper scooper

If you are looking for a budget-friendly pooper scooper that allows you to scoop directly into a bag for easy disposal, we heartily recommend the Petmate Clean Response Waste Management System.

Scooping poop is never a pleasant task, but a hands-free scooper makes the job as quick and painless as possible. This type of pooper scooper consists of a long handle so you don’t have to bend down and it scoops the poop directly into the bag for easy cleanup. Our top pick for the best hands-free pooper scooper is the Petmate Clean Response Waste Management System.

The Petmate Clean Response Waste Management System makes it possible to scoop poop without stooping down and straining your back, plus it allows you to scoop directly into a plastic bag. Simply scoop, tie off the bag, and toss it in the trash. Both the scooper and the bin feature a 3-foot-long handle with comfort grips for easy operation, plus they are very lightweight and easy to carry.

Best Advisor comments that the Petmate Clean Response Waste Management System features a very large bin and that the ergonomic design is comfortable and easy to use. With more than 2,100 reviews on Amazon, the Petmate Clean Response Waste Management System is a very popular choice for dog owners. Though there are some comments about the plastic rake and the durability of the handle, this product still receives higher ratings than other hands-free systems and it is more affordable as well.

Pros: Lightweight construction, allows you to scoop directly into a bag, can be used with regular plastic grocery bags, 3-foot handle means no stooping, ergonomic handles for comfort, very affordable

Cons: Rake is made from plastic rather than metal, may not stand up to rough handling, swivel action may make the container tricky to empty

The best rake and spade pooper scooper

Though it may be a little pricier than other models, the durable construction and excellent functionality of the Royal Pet Spotty Metal Tray with Rake makes it our top pick for rake and spade-style pooper scoopers.

For quick and efficient cleanup, there is no better option than a rake and spade-style pooper scooper. This system consists of a long-handled rake you use to scoop the poop into a spade. From there, you can empty the spade into a container or dump the contents into a bag for quick clean-up. Our top pick for the best rake and spade-style pooper scooper is the Royal Pet Spotty Metal Tray with Rake.

The Royal Pet Spotty Metal Tray with Rake is perfect for both indoor and outdoor use, featuring a lightweight yet surprisingly durable aluminum construction. This set consists of a sturdy metal rake and a spade-style scoop tray that enables you to scoop without stooping. The long handles feature comfort grips and the two pieces snap together for easy storage. This combo set holds up better than plastic models and it can be used on grass as well as solid surfaces.

Pets Principle describes this set as the ideal combination of functionality and durability, commenting that the higher price tag is worth it for the quality construction. The Royal Pet Spotty Metal Tray with Rake has more than 1,100 customer reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.6-star rating. Users love the durability of the combo set as well as its easy operation. There are some comments that the spade could be larger, but the reviews are largely positive on the whole.

Pros: Lightweight but durable aluminum construction, long handles to prevent stooping, comfort grip handles, sturdy rake scoops well, pieces snap together for convenient storage

Cons: Spade may not be big enough for very large messes, more expensive than other models

