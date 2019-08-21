Our favorite MTV VJs of all time

caption Martha Quinn, who was part of the original group of MTV VJs. source Paul Natkin/WireImage via Getty Images

The launch of MTV on August 1, 1981 marked a new era in music, entertainment, and pop culture.

MTV originally played 24 hours of nonstop music videos.

The VJs were MTV hosts who curated soundtracks, interviewed musicians, and added cultural commentary to music videos.

The original five VJs were Nina Blackwood, Mark Goodman, JJ Jackson, Martha Quinn, and Alan Hunter.

On August 1, 1981, MTV broadcast “Video Killed the Radio Star” by The Buggles, a British band that was practically unheard-of prior to that day. Hosted by VJs, or video jockeys, MTV aired nonstop music videos, and the network quickly became a cultural sensation.

The VJs curated soundtracks of hit videos, interviewed musicians, and offered cultural commentary and social context to each video. From Nina Blackwood to “Downtown” Julie Brown, VJs through the years brought their own personalities and perspectives to the network that revolutionized how people experienced music.

1. Alan Hunter: MTV VJ from 1981 until 1987

caption Alan Hunter. source Mark Weiss/WireImage via Getty Images

All the original MTV VJs get a spot on the list of favorites, but Alan Hunter has a special piece of history, as he was the first of the five VJs to speak on the network, according to an interview with TIME and details from a book Hunter co-authored about the launch of MTV.

While he had little by way of music knowledge, it was his acting background and improv skills that bewitched audiences. “Our job there was to be irreverent,” Hunter told Alabama.com. “My brand of loose comedy and irreverence worked because I made a good transition between videos. … You’d see accidents, me bumping into the teleprompter. That was part of the magic. It was out of the norm for the stiff, premeditated TV world of the 1980s.”

2. Martha Quinn: MTV VJ from 1981 until 1993

caption Martha Quinn. source Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

Martha Quinn essentially embodied the ’80s, and interviewed music icons like Paul McCartney and David Lee Roth of Van Halen.

Quinn revealed in an MTV special about the original VJs that she originally wasn’t supposed to be one of the first five VJs – or a host on the new network at all. She replaced a potential cast member who dropped out of the running.

“When I auditioned, I didn’t have makeup on, I was still wearing the same outfit that I wore for my job at the Weinstein Dormitory at NYU, where I dispensed toilet paper and light bulbs to students,” Quinn said in an excerpt of “VJ: The Unplugged Adventures of MTV’s First Wave“).

With a degree in broadcast journalism and as a former DJ at the NYU college radio station, her knowledge of and passion for music made her an audience favorite. In fact, “Rolling Stone” readers voted her “MTV’s Best-Ever VJ.”

3. Mark Goodman: MTV VJ from 1981 until 1988

caption Mark Goodman with musician Peter Frampton on MTV. source Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Mark Goodman also joined the first group of MTV VJs in 1981. He was already a successful radio host before joining MTV, but as a VJ, he helped shape the cultural importance of music videos for a new era of music television.

In a 1998 MTV special feature on the original VJs, Mark Goodman said of making history as one of the first VJs: “We’ll always be an answer to a trivia question.”

4. Nina Blackwood: MTV VJ from 1981 until 1986

caption Nina Blackwood interviews musician David Johanson in 1981. source Paul Natkin/Getty Images

Also an original VJ who led viewers into the world of music television starting in 1981, Nina Blackwood has become one of the most well-known former MTV hosts. With her wild, curly hair and candid personality, Blackwood’s interviews and appearances as VJ were never dull.

Blackwood, along with Hunter, Goodman, and Quinn, can be heard on Sirius XM’s “’80s on 8” satellite radio channel.

5. JJ Jackson: MTV VJ from 1981 until 1986

caption JJ Jackson in 1981. source Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

JJ Jackson died in 2004 and leaves behind a legacy as one of the original VJs who defined the beginning era of MTV. Jackson was one of the first American DJs to introduce audiences to The Who and Led Zeppelin, according to an article written by former VJ Martha Quinn.

According to MTV, he was part of music history not only by being one of the first MTV VJs, but also because he covered the 1985 Live Aid benefit concert in London, helped “unmask” Kiss in 1982, and did Bruce Springsteen’s first TV interview.

6. “Downtown” Julie Brown: MTV VJ from 1985 until 1992

caption “Downtown” Julie Brown. source Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect via Getty Images

Julie Dorne Brown, better known as “Downtown” Julie Brown, was the outspoken, over-the-top host of “Club MTV,” the channel’s first dance music series. Brown’s memorable presence was the definition of all things ’80s, and her true fans know that she coined the phrase “Wubba wubba wubba.”

7. Serena Altschul: MTV VJ from 1987 until 2002

caption Serena Altshul in 2001. source KMazur/WireImage via Getty Images

Serena Altschul earned a spot on the MTV VJs favorites list for the riveting interviews and reporting she brought to the network. In 1987, she was the first host, alongside Kurt Loder, of “MTV News,” which was then focused on breaking news related to the music industry.

She also hosted other news-oriented specials on MTV, including “Breaking It Down,” in which she tackled hard-hitting youth issues, such as homelessness and drug abuse.

8. Adam Curry: MTV VJ from 1987 until 1991

caption Adam Curry. source Walter McBride/Corbis via Getty Images

The ex-MTV VJ is a favorite for introducing and hosting playlists of music videos in heavy metal’s prime time. He also rocked a true ’80s mullet hairstyle, which is about as authentically MTV as it gets.

9. Daisy Fuentes: MTV VJ from 1988 until 2002

caption Daisy Fuentes. source Stephen Rose/Getty Images

Daisy Fuentes made MTV VJ history, as she was the first Latina VJ to join the network. She also hosted MTV’s “House of Style,” where she brought inspiring fashion-related stories to the channel that captured all things ’90s style and beauty.

10. Fred “Fab 5 Freddy” Braithwaite: MTV VJ from 1988 until 1999

caption Fab 5 Freddy. source Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The MTV VJ favorites list wouldn’t be complete without Fab 5 Freddy, who is largely credited with popularizing hip hop culture on MTV as the host and director of “Yo! MTV Raps.” On the show, Fab 5 Freddy, along with other hosts, interviewed up-and-coming rap and hip hop artists.

11. Julie Brown: MTV VJ from 1989 until 1992

caption Julie Brown. source George Rose/Getty Images

Julie Brown joined MTV in 1989 and was often called Miss Julie Brown to differentiate herself from “Downtown” Julie Brown, the network’s other VJ with, ironically, the same name.

Brown hosted her own show, “Just Say Julie,” a comedic series complete with bold fashions, big hair, and special guest interviews.

12. Bill Bellamy: MTV VJ from 1992 until 2001

caption Bill Bellamy. source The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

Bill Bellamy made his VJ debut in 1992 and hosted “MTV Beach House,” “MTV Jams,” Video Music Awards, and top 20 music video countdowns. Bellamy was a defining personality of MTV in the ’90s, and made waves with his groundbreaking interviews with icons of the time, like Michael Jackson, Mariah Carey, and Tupac Shakur.

13. Carson Daly: MTV VJ from 1998 until 2003

caption Carson Daly. source Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Carson Daly, who hosts NBC’s “The Voice,” has made appearances on “The Today Show,” and just wrapped “Last Call With Carson Daly” after 2,000 episodes, first made waves as the first-ever host of MTV’s “Total Request Live,” or “TRL.”

“TRL,” whose studio overlooked Times Square, had a live studio audience and played the top 10 most requested music videos, chosen by viewers. It also featured interviews with musicians, and, per Vulture, was “less a TV show than a televised pep rally and a necessary promotional pit stop for pop stars like Britney Spears, Mariah Carey, and the Backstreet Boys.”

Daly was the beloved host from its launch in 1998 until 2003.

14. Ananda Lewis: MTV VJ from 1993 until 2001

caption Ananda Lewis. source Evan Agostini/Liaison via Getty Images

Ananda Lewis was another well-known MTV VJ from the late-’90s and early 2000s. Lewis hosted a variety of MTV shows, including “MTV Jams,” “True Life,” and most notably, “Total Request Live.” Lewis was loved by fans for being a powerful and inspiring voice for young adults, as she often used her VJ personality and platform to speak about social issues.

15. La La Anthony: MTV VJ from 2001 until 2003

caption La La Anthony. source Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect via Getty Images

Fans of MTV in the early 2000s will also remember La La Anthony, who hosted “Direct Effect” and “Total Request Live.” Anthony brought her own personality to MTV, but followed in the footsteps of former VJs with her in-depth artist interviews. She led engaging conversations with hip hop stars of the era, such as Eminem and 50 Cent.