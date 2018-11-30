7 latke hacks that will take them to the next level this Hanukkah

caption The best Hanukkah treat. source slgckc/Flickr

Latkes, or potato pancakes, are one of the two most popular foods that Jewish people eat while celebrating Hanukkah.

Since they’re so beloved, people tend to overlook how time consuming it can be to cook them, or how unhealthy they are.

These latke hacks will save you time and shave off a few calories from this classic holiday treat.

Hanukkah 2018 starts on December 2 after sundown and will conclude on the evening of December 10. Hanukkah, sometimes called the Festival of Lights, has many time-honored traditions such as lighting the menorah, spinning a dreidel, and feasting on latkes.

Latkes, or simply potato pancakes, are a delicious, crispy treat served with sour cream and applesauce. But there are ways to cut time on making this straightforward snack that improve both tastiness and health.

We’ve rounded up the seven best latke hacks on the internet. Keep scrolling to up your latke game this Hanukkah.

Use pre-shredded potatoes or frozen hash browns instead of grating your potatoes by hand.

caption Latkes. source Africa Studio/Shutterstock

Any seasoned latke maker knows that grating the potatoes is the most time-consuming – even dangerous – part of making potato latkes.

A hack that has been taking the internet by storm bypasses this altogether by relying on the frozen food section. Most supermarkets sell pre-shredded potatoes (aka hash browns) in the freezer aisle. Using them instead avoids the mess and potential finger slicing of grating.

Or you can avoid grating by using the wet chop method with a food processor.

caption Latkes. source Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock

Wet chopping originated with Vitamix blenders, but any high-powered blender or food processor should do the trick.

To wet chop your potatoes, cut them into chunks, put them inside the blender, add water to the top, turn the speed on low, and voila! Your potato will be cut into the perfect latke-sized chunks. Don’t forget to strain the water, though. Soggy latkes are not great …

Potatoes are notoriously high in carbs. If you’re looking for a healthier alternative, try other vegetables like zucchini.

caption Zucchini latkes. source Flickr/Miriam Kato

Potatoes are very starchy vegetables, so some people try to avoid them at all costs. But fear not! Latkes don’t have to be cut out completely.

There are plenty of healthy, low-carb alternatives to potatoes out there, like zucchinis, carrots, or even Brussels sprouts.

To avoid an oily mess, try using your waffle maker instead.

caption Potato waffles. source Shutterstock/Natallya Naumava

If you’re sick of potato pancakes, maybe potato waffles are your answer. Smitten Kitchen has a straightforward recipe on how to turn your latkes into waffles, and even includes the addition of a fried egg. Essentially, it’s the same process but you forego the frying pan and oil, and put your potato mixture on a waffle maker instead.

To add another level of deliciousness, you can create a latke grilled cheese sandwich.

caption Latke grilled cheese. source YouTube/The Nosher

What food isn’t improved with melted cheese? Latkes are no exception. The key here is not to overcook and burn the cheese. The Nosher recommends cooking the latkes until they are light brown and then adding the cheese.

Ditch the egg and use flour and cornstarch instead for vegan-friendly latkes.

caption Vegan latkes. source Shuttertsock/adastra

Most latke recipes call for some form of eggs to bind the grated potatoes together, but corn starch, baking powder, and flour work just as well.

And though sour cream is a popular side for potato latkes, there are vegan versions of that, too.

Use sweet potatoes.

caption Sweet potato latkes. source Shutterstock/vm2002

Sweet potatoes should be a staple in your diet, since they taste good with anything and are much healthier than your average potato.

Latkes are no exception to this rule, as long as you don’t mind if they come out a little more orange.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.