The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Logitech

Presidents’ Day Weekend is the first time to catch a bunch of great deals after the holidays, especially for tech.

To save you time, we looked through sales from Best Buy, Walmart, Lenovo, and Dell to find the 71 best deals.

We’ve broken them down into six categories: computers, smart home accessories, headphones and speakers, TV and home theater, smartwatches and fitness bands, vacuums, and Apple products.

For even more deals and savings across the web, check out the Insider Picks coupons page.

Presidents’ Day weekend is an excellent time to honor the former leaders of our country while saving – and spending – money with their faces printed on it. There are tons of deals happening at many stores, so if you’re shopping for new tech, but don’t know where to start, we’ve combed through sales at Best Buy, Walmart, Dell, and Lenovo to find 70+ deals that are worth your time.

Each store has its own rules, so we’ve also let you know when each deal ends, so you don’t miss out. Best Buy’s sale ends on February 18, Dell’s sale ends on February 18 at 7 a.m. EST, and Lenovo’s sale ends on February 18 at 12 p.m. EST. There are a handful of exceptions, and we’ve called them out for your convenience.

Tech deals come around often, but Presidents’ Day weekend gives you the opportunity to save on the all-new MacBook Air and LG’s premium OLED TVs, which don’t go on sale often. It’s also a great time to stock up on staples, like a printer or Bluetooth speaker that you may have passed over during the holiday season.

Use this list to avoid missing out again, because you might have to wait until Memorial Day weekend for deals this good.

See the 71 best Presidents’ Day tech deals below:

The best computer and tablet deals

caption Microsoft Surface Pro 6 (12.3″ Touch-Screen, Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD), $699 (originally $899) source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

The best laptop and Chromebook deals

The best desktop computer deals

The best computer accessory deals

The best smart home deals

caption Pictured: Google Home, $99 (originally $129) source Beck Diefenbach/Reuters

The best smart home hub deals

The best smart security camera deals

The best smart lighting deals

The best speaker and headphone deals

caption Pictured: Logitech MX Sound Wireless Speakers, $69.99 (originally $99.99) source Logitech

The best speaker deals

The best headphone deals

The best TV and home theater deals

caption Pictured: LG 55″ OLED Smart 4KTV with HDR, $1,599.99 (originally $1,699.99) source LG

The best TV deals

The best home theater deals

The best smartwatch and fitness band deals

caption Pictured: Fitbit Charge 3, $129.95 (originally $149.95) source Fitbit

The best vacuum deals

caption Pictured: Neato Robotics Botvac D5, $425.99 (originally $599.99), source Best Buy

The best upright vacuum deals

The best robot vacuum deals

The best Apple deals

caption Pictured: Apple MacBook Air (13.3″ screen, Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD), $1,049.99 (originally $1,099.99) source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The best MacBook deals

The iMac and Mac Mini deals

The best iPad deals

The best Apple Watch deals

The best HomePod deal