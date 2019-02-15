The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
- Presidents’ Day Weekend is the first time to catch a bunch of great deals after the holidays, especially for tech.
- To save you time, we looked through sales from Best Buy, Walmart, Lenovo, and Dell to find the 71 best deals.
- We’ve broken them down into six categories: computers, smart home accessories, headphones and speakers, TV and home theater, smartwatches and fitness bands, vacuums, and Apple products.
Presidents’ Day weekend is an excellent time to honor the former leaders of our country while saving – and spending – money with their faces printed on it. There are tons of deals happening at many stores, so if you’re shopping for new tech, but don’t know where to start, we’ve combed through sales at Best Buy, Walmart, Dell, and Lenovo to find 70+ deals that are worth your time.
Each store has its own rules, so we’ve also let you know when each deal ends, so you don’t miss out. Best Buy’s sale ends on February 18, Dell’s sale ends on February 18 at 7 a.m. EST, and Lenovo’s sale ends on February 18 at 12 p.m. EST. There are a handful of exceptions, and we’ve called them out for your convenience.
Tech deals come around often, but Presidents’ Day weekend gives you the opportunity to save on the all-new MacBook Air and LG’s premium OLED TVs, which don’t go on sale often. It’s also a great time to stock up on staples, like a printer or Bluetooth speaker that you may have passed over during the holiday season.
Use this list to avoid missing out again, because you might have to wait until Memorial Day weekend for deals this good.
See the 71 best Presidents’ Day tech deals below:
The best computer and tablet deals
The best laptop and Chromebook deals
- Dell Inspiron Chromebook 11 (11″ screen, Intel Celeron Processor, 4GB RM, 16GB SSD), $127.39 (originally $199.99), available at Dell [You save $72.60] [Sale ends on February 18 at 7 a.m. ET]
- Lenovo IdeaPad 130 (15.6″ screen, Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive), $299.99 (originally $399.99), available at Lenovo [You save $100] [Sale ends on February 24 at 12 a.m. ET]
- Dell Inspiron 14 5000 (14″ screen, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD,) $470.39 (originally $599.99), available at Dell [You save $129.60] [Sale ends on February 18 at 7 a.m. ET]
- Acer Nitro 5 (15.6″ screen, AMD Ryzen processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB Hard Drive) $569.99 (originally $669), available at Dell [You save $100] [Sale ends on February 18 at 7 a.m. ET]
- Microsoft Surface Pro 6 (12.3″ Touch-Screen, Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD), $699 (originally $899), available at Best Buy [You save $200] [Sale ends on February 18]
- Dell G5 15 (15.6″ screen, Intel i5 processor, 16GB RAM, 128GB NVME SSD), $881.99 (originally $1,149.99), available at Dell [You save $268] [Sale ends on February 18 at 7 a.m. ET]
The best desktop computer deals
- Dell Inspiron Desktop (Intel i3 processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB Hard Drive), $421.39 (originally $499.99), available at Dell [You save $78.60] [Sale ends on February 18 at 7 a.m. ET.]
- Dell Inspiron 24 3000 Touch (24″ screen, Intel i3 processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB Hard Drive), $587.99 (originally $749), available at Dell [You save $162] [Sale ends on February 18 at 7 a.m. ET.]
The best computer accessory deals
- Logitech Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo, $19.99 (originally $34.88), available at Walmart [You save $14.91]
- Razer DeathAdder Optical Esports Ergonomic Professional-Grade Gaming Mouse, $29.99 (originally $49.99), available at Walmart [You save $20]
- Canon PIXMA MX490 Wireless Printer, $35 (originally $50), available at Walmart [You save $15]
- Samsung 860 EVO SSD (500GB), $79.99 (originally $139.99), available at Walmart [You save $60]
- Epson WorkForce Pro WF-3720 Wireless All-in-One Printer, $79.99 (originally $149.99), available at Walmart [You save $70]
The best smart home deals
The best smart home hub deals
- Amazon Echo, $69.99 (originally $99.99), available at Best Buy [You save $30] [Sale ends on February 18]
- Google Home, $99 (originally $129), available at Best Buy [You save $30] [Sale ends on February 24]
- Google Home Hub, $129 (originally $149), available at Best Buy [You save $20] [Sale ends on February 24]
- Google Home Max, $349 (originally $399) available at Best Buy [You save $50 [Sale ends on February 24]
The best smart security camera deals
- Ring Video Doorbell 2, $169.99 (originally $199.99), available at Best Buy [You save $30] [Sale ends on February 18]
- Ring Spotlight Cam, $169.99 (originally $199.99), available at Best Buy [You save $30] [Sale ends on February 18]
- Nest Cam IQ Indoor Full HD Wi-Fi Home Security Camera, $249.99 (originally $299.99), available at Best Buy [You save $50] [Sale ends on February 18]
- Nest Secure Alarm System, $299 (originally $399), available at Best Buy [You save $100] [Sale ends on February 18]
- Nest Indoor Security Cameras (3-Pack), $347 (originally $397.99), available at Best Buy [You save $50.99] [Sale ends on February 18]
The best smart lighting deals
- Philips Hue White Ambiance, $23.99 (originally $29.99), available at Best Buy [You save $6] [Sale ends on February 18]
- Philips Hue White Ambiance Recipe Kit, $39.99 (originally $49.99), available at Best Buy [You save $10] [Sale ends on February 18]
- Philips Hue White Ambiance Starter Kit, $199.99 (originally $149.99), available at Best Buy [You save $50] [Sale ends on February 18]
The best speaker and headphone deals
The best speaker deals
- JBL Flip 4, $74.99 (originally $99.99), available at Best Buy [You save $25] [Sale ends on February 18]
- JBL Charge 3, $99.99 (originally $149.99), available at Best Buy [You save $50] [Sale ends on February 18]
- Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker, $159 (originally $199), available at Walmart [You save $40]
- Logitech MX Sound Wireless Speakers, $69.99 (originally $99.99), available at Dell [You save $30] [Sale ends on February 18 at 7am]
The best headphone deals
- Bose SoundSport Wired In-Ear Headphones, $49.99 (originally $99.99), available at Best Buy [You save $50] [Sale ends on February 18]
- Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones, $99 (originally $199.95), available at Walmart [You save $100.95]
- JBL Everest 310 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $109.95 (originally $199), available at Walmart [You save $90.04]
- Bose SoundSport Free Wireless Headphones, $199 (originally $249), available at Walmart [You save $50]
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, $279.95 (originally $349.95), available at Walmart [You save $70]
- Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $59.99 (originally $99.99), available at Best Buy [You save $40] [Sale ends on February 18]
The best TV and home theater deals
The best TV deals
- Insignia 40″ 1080p HDTV, $139.99 (originally $199.99), available at Best Buy [You save $60] [Sale ends on February 18]
- Insignia 43″ Fire TV Edition 4K TV with HDR, $199.99 (originally $299.99), available at Best Buy [You save $100] [Sale ends on February 18]
- Toshiba 55″ Fire TV Edition 4K with HDR, $399.99 (originally $449.99), available at Best Buy [You save $50] [Sale ends on February 18]
- Samsung 65″ 4KTV with HDR, $649.99 (originally $829.99), available at Best Buy [You save $180] [Sale ends on February 18]
- VIZIO 70″ Smart 4KTV with HDR, $799.99 (originally $899.99), available at Best Buy [You save $100] [Sale ends on February 18]
- VIZIO 65″ P-Series 4K TV, $999.99 (originally $1,199), available at Best Buy [You save $200] [Sale ends on February 18]
- LG 55″ OLED Smart 4KTV with HDR, $1,599.99 (originally $1,699.99), available at Best Buy [You save $100] [Sale ends on February 18]
The best home theater deals
- Insignia 2.0-Channel Soundbar with Digital Amplifier, $49.99 (originally $79.99), available at Best Buy [You save $30] [Sale ends on February 18]
- VIZIO SmartCast 38″ 3.1 Channel Soundbar System, $138 (originally $198), available at Walmart [You save $60]
- VIZIO SmartCast 36″ 5.1 Channel Soundbar System, $198 (originally $228), available at Walmart [You save $20]
- Samsung – 3.1-Channel Soundbar System, $299.99 (originally $399.99), available at Best Buy [You save $100] [Sale ends on February 18]
The best smartwatch and fitness band deals
- Fitbit Charge 3, $129.95 (originally $149.95), available at Best Buy [You save $20] [Sale ends on February 18]
- Fitbit Iconic, $229.95 (originally $269.95), available at Best Buy [You save $40] [Sale ends on February 18]
- Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch 46mm, $229.99 (originally $299.99), available at Best Buy [You save $70] [Sale ends on February 18]
- Fitbit Versa, $169.95 (originally $199.95), available at Best Buy [You save $30] [Sale ends on February 18]
The best vacuum deals
The best upright vacuum deals
- Hoover WindTunnel 2 Whole House Rewind Bagless Upright Vacuum, $99.99 (originally $149.99), available at Best Buy [You save $50] [Sale ends on February 18]
- Hoover Power Scrub Elite Upright Deep Cleaner, $167.99 (originally $219.99), available at Best Buy [You save $52] [Sale ends on February 18]
- Hoover SmartWash Upright Deep Cleaner, $199.99 (originally $269.99), available at Best Buy [You save $70] [Sale ends on February 18]
The best robot vacuum deals
- bObsweep – Bob PetHair Self-Charging Robot Vacuum & Mop, $199.99 (originally $669.99), available at Best Buy [You save $470] [Sale ends on February 18]
- iRobot Roomba 675, $269.99 (originally $299.99), available at Best Buy [You save $30] [Sale ends on February 18]
- Neato Robotics Botvac D5, $425.99 (originally $599.99), available at Best Buy [You save $174] [Sale ends on February 18]
The best Apple deals
The best MacBook deals
- Apple MacBook Air (13.3″ screen, 1.6GHZ Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD), $1,049.99 (originally $1,199.99), available at Best Buy [You save $150] [Sale ends on February 18]
- Apple MacBook Air (13.3″ screen, 1.6GHz Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD), $1,199.99 (originally $1,399.99), available at Best Buy [You save $300] [Sale ends on February 18]
- Apple MacBook Pro (13.3″ screen, 2.3GHz Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD), $1,649.99 (originally $1,799.99), available at Best Buy [You save $150] [Sale ends on February 18]
- Apple MacBook Pro (13.3″ screen, 2.3GHz Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD), $1,849.99 (originally $1,999.99), available at Best Buy [You save $150] [Sale ends on February 18]
- MacBook Pro (15″ screen, 2.2GHz Intel i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 256B SSD), $2,099.99 (originally $2,399), available at Best Buy [You save $300] [Sale ends on February 18]
The iMac and Mac Mini deals
- Mac Mini (3.6GHZ Intel i3 processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive), $749.99 (originally $799.99), available at Best Buy [You save $50] [Sale ends on February 18]
- Apple iMac (21.5″ screen, 3GHz Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB Hard Drive), $1,199.99 (originally $1,299.99), available at Best Buy [You save $100] [Sale ends on February 18]
- Apple iMac (27″ screen, 3.5GHz Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB fusion drive), $1,899.99 (originally $1,999.99), available at Best Buy [You save $100] [Sale ends on February 18]
- Apple iMac (27″ screen,3.8GHz Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 2TB fusion drive), $2,199.99 (originally $2,299.99), available at Best Buy [You save $100] [Sale ends on February 18]
The best iPad deals
- IPad (32GB), $279.99 (originally $329.99), available at Best Buy [You save $50] [Sale ends on February 18]
- IPad (128GB), $354.99 (originally $429.99), available at Best Buy [You save $75] [Sale ends on February 18]
- IPad Pro (512GB), $849.99 (originally $999.99), available at Best Buy [You save $150] [Sale ends on February 18]
The best Apple Watch deals
- Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 38mm, $229 (originally $279), available at Best Buy [You save $50] [Sale ends on February 18]
- Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 42mm, $259 (originally $309), available at Best Buy [You save $50] [Sale ends on February 18]
The best HomePod deal
- Apple HomePod, $279.99 (originally $349.99), available at Best Buy [You save $70] [Sale ends on February 18]