Millions of tourists flock to Bangkok every year, and now a resort 2 hours outside the city has been named the world’s ‘best private villa’ for $150,000 a week

caption You’ll have plenty of pools to choose from at The Resort Villa. source The Resort Villa

The Resort Villa in Thailand offers guests private access to a 150,0000-square-foot property that includes seven villas and a full-time staff of 60 people.

The resort was recently dubbed “the world’s best private villa” by the Boutique Hotel Awards.

The property is two hours outside of Bangkok – the biggest international tourist destination in the world – and prides itself on its privacy.

The world’s best private villa is an unlikely destination: It’s a two-hour drive from the world’s biggest international tourist destination.

But you wouldn’t guess it from the looks of things inside The Resort Villa, where privacy is key. Seven villas, four bars, and nine dining areas are spread out across 150,000 square feet of property.

The resort beat out other five other candidates in the Maldives, Spain, South Africa, Fiji, and St. Barthelemy, respectively, to win the award. It also unseats Over Yonder Cay in the Bahamas and Coco Prive in the Maldives, which jointly won the award in 2017.

Read more: The top 14 boutique hotels in the world

Thailand has long been a tourist hotspot, largely in thanks to its stunning beaches. In fact, Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, was recognized as the most popular city in the world for international tourists for three years in a row. And, earlier this year, the iconic Thai bay featured in the movie “The Beach” was permanently closed due to long-term damage caused by tourists.

The Resort Villa, however, is located in the non-commercial area of Rayong and prides itself in offering respite from highly tourist-trafficked areas.

Keep reading for a tour of the property:

The Private Villa is located in Rayong, Thailand, on the Gulf of Thailand. It’s about a two-hour drive from the closest airport in Bangkok.

source Google Maps

Source: Google Maps

The 150,000-square-foot property has seven private villas and can host up to 14 people at once.

source The Resort Villa

Source: The Resort Villa

It’s a mere five-minute walk from the beach …

source The Resort Villa

Source: The Resort Villa

… but with over 10,000 square feet of pool space, there’s no lack of swimming opportunities on-site, either.

source The Resort Villa

Source: The Resort Villa

Each of the seven villas has a different array of features and amenities.

source The Resort Villa

Source: The Resort Villa

Villa One, for example, has a maximum occupancy of two adults and two children, and has a private, elevated infinity pool.

source The Resort Villa

Source: The Resort Villa

Villa Four, meanwhile, has a king bed and an outdoor Jacuzzi, and is surrounded by an infinity pool.

caption Villa four. source Boutique Hotel Awards

Source: The Resort Villa

Also on the property is a spa, a game room, a movie theater …

source The Resort Villa

Source: The Resort Villa

… and a 50-foot aquarium exhibit that features more than 50 species of tropical fish.

source The Resort Villa

Source: The Resort Villa

The resort is also home to a host of water sports, including snorkeling, kayaking, wakeboarding, and stand-up paddleboarding.

source The Resort Villa

Source: The Resort Villa

A rep for the resort told Business Insider that the property is often rented out by families, groups of friends, companies holding small corporate events, and couples for weddings.

source The Resort Villa

But it’ll cost you: the resort can be rented out for week-long intervals, starting at $150,000 per week.

source The Resort Villa

Source: Boutique Hotel Awards

The resort prides itself on its privacy and has referred to itself as a “private getaway” …

source The Resort Villa

Source: The Resort Villa

… which makes sense in the scheme of tourism in Thailand. After all, Bangkok took the top spot in Mastercard’s Global Cities Index in 2016, 2017, and 2018 alike, which measures the rise of fall of travel within 162 cities worldwide.

source The Resort Villa

Source: Business Insider 1, 2, 3

So, while a private and luxurious space like the one offered by The Resort Villa doesn’t come cheap, it does offer a seemingly rare opportunity for exclusivity in an otherwise highly-trafficked tourist destination.

source The Resort Villa

And, with views like this, it’s hard to resist.