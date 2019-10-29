caption You’ll want to invest in this 10-second toothbrush ASAP. source Y Brush

Lazy people make it their mission to do as little work as possible.

Luckily, there are products that can help people do even more nothing.

The items include a laundry-folding machine called FoldiMate, a “Smartduvet” that makes the bed for you, and a microwavable pasta pot from Uncommon Goods.

Lazy people can be pretty ingenious in their search for finding low-effort methods for accomplishing daily tasks, as you can see by some of the products that have been invented with them in mind.

A laundry-folding machine, a no-brushing-required toothbrush, and a glass that attaches to wine bottles are just a few items that can help the sluggish reach their full potential.

These are 16 products all lazy people will want to buy immediately.

You could get a banana slicer, because holding a whole piece of fruit is a lot of work.

Hutzler’s banana slicer can give you perfectly cut pieces of fruit in seconds, making it easy to add them to your cereal, granola, or smoothie. It’s dishwasher safe, and fun to use.

Cost: $7.39 on Amazon

This toothbrush cleans your mouth in just 10 seconds, and all you have to do is bite down.

Brushing your teeth isn’t that difficult, but that’s no reason not to find an easier way to do it. Y-Brush launched in 2019, and it’s revolutionizing dental hygiene.

To use the device, you insert the brush into your mouth and chew on it for five seconds, and then flip it over and do the same with the other set of teeth. After 10 seconds, you’re ready for the day. You just gained two extra minutes of sleep.

Cost: $125 on Y-Brush

Your arms won’t be sore every time you try a new hairstyle if you invest in a dryer stand.

The LuckIn stand can sit on your counter, putting it at the perfect height to dry your damp locks. It takes most people 30 minutes at least to dry their hair, so being able to go hands-free for that time is definitely helpful.

Cost: $29.99 on Amazon

FoldiMate is a laundry loather’s best friend, as it folds clothes for you.

The FoldiMate can fold an entire load of laundry in just five minutes. All you have to do is feed the clothing into the drawer at the top, and FoldiMate takes care of the rest.

The product isn’t available for purchase quite yet, but you can join its waiting list to be one of the invention’s first owners on its website.

Cost: $1,000 on FoldiMate

Lounge on the couch while your Roomba cleans the house.

Roombas have been around for a while, but the latest version can connect to Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands, meaning it requires even less work from you. It can run for 90 minutes without needing to be recharged, which should be plenty of time for your house to become spick and span.

Cost: $299.99 on Target

Bring the magic of automatic soap home with this sensor pump.

The lazy and germaphobic alike will love this soap dispenser, which allows you to clean your hands without touching the pump. Simplehuman’s sensor pump is battery operated, and it can last a year without needing a new set. You can also control the volume of soap dispensed using a control button on the back.

Cost: $39.97 on Amazon

This duvet can make the bed for you.

Smartduvet was also released this year, and it aims to make beds more comfortable and easier to keep tidy. You can control the climate of each side of the duvet in isolation using an app, so two sleepers can set their ideal sleep temperature. And as an added bonus, the bed makes itself in the morning with just the touch of a button.

Smartduvet isn’t available yet, but you can place your preorder on the Smartduvet site.

Cost: $329 for a full-sized duvet on Smartduvet

You can season your food with the touch of a button if you have electric salt and pepper shakers.

Trudeau’s salt and pepper shakers grind your seasoning with the touch of a finger. Just turn it over and press down on the button to make it work.

Cost: $79.95 on Williams Sonoma

This laptop table lets you work from the comfort of your couch or bed.

Made by Avantree, this laptop table can be used for work, reading, or snacking. The height is adjustable, and you can angle the table upwards (like you see in the photo) to make reading even easier.

Cost: $39.99 on Amazon

Noodles are already pretty simple to make, but why not make it even easier with a microwavable pasta pot?

If you aren’t in the mood to wait for the water to boil, this microwave pasta pot will be a godsend. Pour pasta and water into the container, and your dinner will be ready in less than 10 minutes.

The pot also doubles as a strainer, so you won’t even have to move it to another container.

Cost: $25 on UncommonGoods

A grabber can help you reach things on high shelves, or enable you to go a whole day without leaving the couch.

Press the button on the handle, and the Unger grabber will latch onto whatever item you don’t want to bend over to pick up. The greatest asset is its versatility. It can reach things that fall behind the washing machine, or grab the remote from the coffee table without forcing you to sit up.

Cost: $19.99 on Bed Bath & Beyond

You won’t have to leave the couch to refill your wine glass if you have a guzzle buddy.

Nothing should delay the pleasure of a glass of wine – not even pouring it into a glass. The guzzle buddy screws into bottles, allowing you to sip without pouring. Now you can enjoy your drink without having to get up to pour another. Bonus: it’s dishwasher safe.

Cost: $9.49 on Amazon

Get your clothes looking fresh in no time with this wrinkle releaser spray.

Downy Wrinkle Releaser gives you similar results to ironing without the need for machinery. Use it to give your clothes a refresh on busy mornings. Simply spray it onto clothes or linens and then pull them taut to make the wrinkles disappear.

Cost: $6.97 on Walmart

Wake up to the smell of caffeine with this alarm clock that brews a fresh cup of coffee.

You can have your first cup of coffee before getting out of bed, thanks to the Barisieur coffee-brewing alarm clock. Pour-over coffee is yours with the touch of a button, and it can even store milk in a refrigerated drawer overnight. The alarm’s volume can also be controlled, so deep sleepers can be sure they’ll wake up.

Cost: $445 on Urban Outfitters

When lifting a milk jug feels like too much work, the Magic Tap is there for you.

Think of the Magic Tap as a keg tap for your home. Magic Tap created a universal cap that fits most containers. Use it for putting cream in your coffee, pouring milk on your cereal, or adding juice to your mimosa.

Cost: $11.40 on Amazon

And when all else fails, ask Alexa for help.

Voice technology is one of the best things to ever happen to lazy people, and Amazon’s Echo Dot can simplify almost every aspect of your life. It can play your music, give you reminders, control your smart home, and so much more. The third-generation Echo Dot comes out on October 16 with new features, including bringing Samuel L. Jackson’s voice into your home.

Cost: $59.99 on Amazon