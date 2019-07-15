The 41 best products on sale for Prime Day 2019 from our top buying guides

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest online shopping events, and this year, for the first time ever, it spans two days.

From July 15 to 16, thousands of products are being discounted, from Amazon’s Echo and Kindle devices to crowd favorites like Instant Pot and wireless headphones.

The Insider Picks team spent days poring over the deals to find the best ones.

This article includes deals on only the very best products that we have featured in our buying guides.

Luckily, many of the top-rated products from our more than 1,000 buying guides are on sale during Prime Day. Our buying guides feature the best products in their respective categories, which we’ve meticulously researched and tested.

On this page, we will be listing the best deals in various categories, from home and kitchen to tech and outdoors, and much more. Be sure to check back often during Prime Day for new deals, which we will be updating frequently. We will also be removing items that are out of stock or no longer on sale.

To take advantage of any of these deals you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member. If you haven’t subscribed yet, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial that lets you take advantage of Prime Day deals and dozens of other perks.

Stay up to date on the latest deals by checking out this page, which is where you can find all of our Prime Day 2019 coverage, and you can also see our list of the best competing Prime Day deals on the internet.

Keep scrolling to check out the best deals on the products in our buying guides.

Amazon device deals

source Amazon

Amazon brings all the best streaming services and Alexa to your TV, all on this small device. It’s the best 4K streaming stick for Alexa users.

The Echo isn’t just the best Alexa speaker – it’s the best smart speaker, period. And on Prime Day, you can get it for half-off.

If you have a smart home outfitted with devices like smart lights and smart plugs, the Echo Plus can control them natively, without extra hubs. It’s the best Echo for smart homes.

Want a smart speaker with a display? The Echo Show is our favorite best Alexa smart display and best Echo device with a big screen.

The Echo Show 5 may be the baby sibling to the Echo Show, but it’s no slouch. Great for the bedside as an alarm clock, it’s the best Echo device with a small screen and the best budget Alexa smart display.

Tablets don’t need to be expensive. The Fire HD 8 is the best affordable tablet you can buy, yet it still delivers a good set of features that you’ll enjoy using for watching videos and running apps. On Prime Day, get one for $30 less or two for $80.

If you’re a digital bookworm, there’s no better e-reader than the Kindle Oasis. It’s the best ebook reader you can buy. The 32 GB version is also on sale, for $199.99.

We love the Kindle Paperwhite when lounging by the pool because it’s waterproof. Text looks sharp, and it’s the best mid-range Kindle you can buy.

Looking for your first ebook reader? This budget Kindle is a great place to start, thanks to useful features and a low price – even cheaper on Prime Day.

Use your voice to control lights, portable heaters, or any device with this Amazon Smart Plug and the best Alexa smart speaker you can buy, the Echo.

A small, compact way to add Alexa to any room. Now 70% louder than the second-generation, with a new fabric design. It’s the best budget Echo device you can buy.

Apple deals

source Apple

Hands down, the Apple Watch Series 4 is the best smartwatch you can buy. No other watch comes close, and Apple products rarely get discounted. The Apple Watch Series 3, which are still great smartwatches, are also discounted.

The AirPods are one of the best wireless headphones you can buy. Lauded by expert reviewers, this deal is for the non-wireless charging case (which is also for sale), and it’s the cheapest we’ve seen.

Apple iPad Pro (10.5-inch, 512 GB, WiFi + Cellular), $699 (originally $1,129)[You save $430] Click ‘Deal of the Day’ and ‘View Offer’ to see sale price

No company makes tablets as well as Apple. The iPad and iPad Pro are two of our picks for the best tablets you can buy, thanks to their design, performance, and features.

Tech deals

source Sonos

The best way to turn your TV into a smart TV is with the Roku Ultra, the best streaming device you can buy. It supports 4K, HDR, and voice search, and there are hundreds of channels to choose from, including Netflix, Hulu, HBO, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and more.

Keep tabs of your weight on your phone with the Eufy BodySense Smart Scale. It’s our pick for the best budget smart scale.

The Rocketbook Everlast Reusable Smart Notebook is just that: When you don’t need a page of notes anymore, just wipe it clean. It’s the best smart notebook for traditional note takers.

The DNA test kit from 23andMe is the best for predicting health risks. It tells you which illnesses you’re predisposed to getting and gives you a full look at your ancestry.

The best soundbar with support for Alexa voice assistant, the Sonos Beam is a beautifully designed sound system for pairing with a TV. It has awesome sound quality that Sonos is known for, and it also supports Google Assistant and Apple’s AirPlay 2.

If you want an Alexa speaker that isn’t made by Amazon, the Sonos One is the best option. It is well-designed and great sounding, and like the Sonos Beam, it is compatible with Google Assistant and Apple’s AirPlay 2. Buy two as a pair to create an even better-sounding system.

The Asus Chromebook Flip C302 is our pick as the best Chromebook. It has a classy aluminum build, a powerful processor, and access to Android apps. As its name suggests, you can flip the keyboard all the way back to transform it into a tablet.

Kitchen deals

source Amazon

All three sizes of the most popular multicooker are heavily discounted for Prime Day. The Instant Pot Duo is a great pressure cooker for chefs of all levels, and it’s our overall favorite.

The Joule is a high-tech immersion circulator for sous vide cooking, and it’s controlled using an app on your phone. But what makes it the best sous vide machine is that it brings water to temperature quickly.

Home deals

source Amazon

The Roomba 690 is the best robot vacuum overall that you can buy. It is affordable yet it can clean as well as Roombas that cost more. With support for Alexa and Google Assistant, you can also control it with your voice.

This Gravity Cooling Blanket helps you relax and sleep better, thanks to deep-touch pressure stimulation tech. It’s the overall pick in our best weighted blankets guide.

To control ant infestation, the Ortho Home Defense Insect Killer is the best for creating a perimeter around your house.

This Gravity Original Blanket helps you relax and sleep better, thanks to deep-touch pressure stimulation tech. It’s the overall pick in our best weighted blankets guide.

If you want to grow a garden that produces food you can eat, “The Vegetable Gardener’s Bible” is the best book you can consult. It covers a wide range of topics, but it’s accessible to gardeners of all levels.

For those who suffer from allergies, the Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier Fan is the best option. It’s smart enough to calculate the number of pollutants in the air, and then automatically adjust the filter. Since it’s connected, you can control it by app or voice via Alexa.

Smart home deals

source Amazon

Ring doesn’t just make some of the most popular smart doorbells, its Video Doorbell Pro is the best for fitting on door frames, thanks to a sleek profile.

Don’t suffer from Wi-Fi dead zones in your home – cover it with a mesh system. The best mesh Wi-Fi system you can buy is the Eero Home WiFi System.

With the Ecobee Smart Thermostat, you can control it remotely, or have it learn to automatically adjust the temperature to your family’s liking and save money when nobody’s home. With Alexa support, it doubles as a smart speaker. It’s one of our favorite smart thermostats.

The August Smart Lock Pro is the best smart lock you can buy to outfit your smart home. Lucky for you, this easy-to-use lock is on sale. Installation is a breeze, and it supports all the major smart home platforms.

Outdoors deals

source Kryptonite

This is the new version of the best bike lock you can buy. Note that the older version is still less expensive, but if it’s new you want, get it during Prime Day with a 20% discount.

Keep your tire pressure in check with this air compressor from P.I. Auto Store, our pick for the best compact air compressor you can buy.

The Celestron 71008 SkyMaster binoculars let you see beautiful night stars and other celestial objects. It’s our favorite budget binoculars for astronomy.