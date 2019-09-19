How to manage symptoms of a common cold and what you need to do it

source Getty Images

According to the CDC, colds are the primary reason adults miss work and children miss school. There are millions of cases of this common infectious illness in the US each year.

On average, adults come down with two or three colds every year. Although a cold typically lasts around a week, and there is no cure, there are ways to make yourself more comfortable while your immune system fights off the invading virus, including the Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier ($39.99) and our eight other suggestions below.

These products are recommended for common cold in adults. If your child is suffering from a cold, please consult your pediatrician for recommendations to manage symptoms.

We’ve all experienced them: The runny and yet simultaneously stuffy nose, sneezing, sore throat, cough, fatigue, and general feeling of “I’m not so sick I need a doctor, but I sure wish I was still in bed” that are the hallmarks of the common cold. According to Harvard Health, over 200 different viruses can cause this miserable but generally not too serious illness, but the most common by far are rhinoviruses.

You can’t catch a cold merely by getting chilled or wet; it takes exposure to someone infected with the virus or contact with contaminated surfaces to spread this common malady. Once exposed to the virus, you’ll generally start to show symptoms within one to three days and feel under the weather for five to 10 days.

While there still is no cure for the common cold, and no magical treatment to instantly dispel its symptoms, there are definitely ways to help your body fight off the infection and feel a little better while doing so. Here are nine tips for getting rid of a cold as quickly and comfortably as possible.

Get plenty of rest

source Shutterstock

One of the best things to do when a cold strikes is to get as much rest as you can while your immune system gears up for battle against the invading virus. When your symptoms are at their peak, stay home from work if possible, skip that intensive exercise session, and call off the weekly get-together with your buddies. Instead, stay in bed and sleep, or indulge in a binge-watching session while relaxing on the couch.

Drink lots of fluids

source Shutterstock

Congestion, mild fever, and fatigue make it very easy to become dehydrated, which leads to feeling even worse. Downing plenty of fluids will keep you comfortable, and possibly help your immune system function better. That doesn’t mean you should pour yourself alcohol, coffee, or soda, however. It’s best to stick with water, small cups of juice, iced or hot tea, or other beverages that are easy on your stomach.

Run a humidifier

source Amazon

While you can catch a cold any time of year, they are more common during the winter, when the air tends to be dryer. That makes your scratchy throat and congestion even worse. Add some moisture to the air with a cool-mist humidifier like the excellent ultrasonic model from Pure Enrichment, which is our top pick for the best humidifiers. You’ll breathe just a little easier, and feel a whole lot better.

Take zinc

source Amazon

While results are not entirely conclusive, several studies have shown that taking zinc lozenges within the first day or two of cold symptoms can help shorten the duration of your illness by a day or more. Many people swear by Cold-Eeze lozenges to help ease the discomfort of a sore throat and cough while providing a reasonably tasty dose of zinc.

Relieve nasal congestion

source Amazon

A stuffy, runny nose is one of the primary symptoms of a cold and also the one likeliest to linger. While there are over-the-counter nasal decongestants that help shrink swollen nasal tissue, such as Mucinex Sinus-Max, these medications aren’t recommended for those with high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, or thyroid disease, among other conditions. A safe-for-everyone alternative is a saline nasal spray like XLEAR Nasal Spray.

Soothe a sore throat

source Target

For most people, a scratchy and sore throat is the first cold symptom to strike. While the throat pain often eases up after the first day or so, you can make yourself far more comfortable by trying a saltwater gargle (dissolve ½-teaspoon of salt in a full glass of water), sucking on ice chips or throat lozenges, or reaching for an over-the-counter throat reliever like Chloraseptic to minimize the aches and scratchiness.

Treat your aches and pains

source Target

While a cold doesn’t bring about the severe headache, high fever, and body pains of the flu, it can make you feel mildly achy and sore. Over-the-counter pain relievers like Aleve, Tylenol, and Advil are all very effective at reducing the discomfort.

Try honey

source Shutterstock

While there’s no hard-and-fast evidence that it works to boost the immune system, many people do find that a spoonful of honey is an excellent way to quiet a cough and soothe a sore throat.

Call for help

source Shutterstock

The typical cold doesn’t require medical care beyond the tips given above. You’ll generally be back to your normal self within a week or so. However, there are some symptoms that call for a professional’s guidance. Give your doctor a call if: