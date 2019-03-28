The best programmable coffee makers you can buy

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Programmable coffee makers remain popular since they can be programmed to brew your coffee in advance.

The best model overall, Cuisinart’s Coffee Plus 12-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker, takes it a step further with a built-in hot water dispenser for making breakfast at the same time your coffee is brewing.

If you’re the type who blearily wanders around the kitchen until you’ve had your first cup of coffee, a programmable coffee maker could be for you. Some machines allow you to program your coffee up to 24 hours in advance, ensuring that a fresh, hot cup of coffee is available as soon as you enter the kitchen in the morning. Heck, some will even grind the beans for you.

As with other variants of coffee machines, programmable coffee makers fit all types of budgets and coffee drinkers. You can start with a bare-bones model that lets you program a basic cup, or splurge on a pricier machine that lets you make specialty drinks.

Most programmable coffee makers have some sort of display, the most common being an LCD screen. There are generally buttons or dials that let you select the time you wish to program. Many machines also let you choose the desired strength and amount. Many programmable coffee makers on this list can brew up to 12 cups, although some have a capacity of 10 cups or less. You can choose to brew single servings as well.

Aside from programmability, size, and price, certain features can help make the decision easier. If flavor is crucial, you’ll want to consider the brewing temperature. In general, coffee makers that reach a range of 195 to 205 degrees Fahrenheit deliver the most precise results. Some machines come with a warming plate to keep your beverages hot after brewing, which is particularly helpful if you’re not going to be drinking your coffee right away, or you want the remaining coffee to stay warm.

Impurities in the water, such as chlorine, could also impact taste of the coffee; machines with carbon block filters work particularly well. However, they generally don’t make a noticeable difference if your water tastes good to begin with.

Here are the best programmable coffee makers you can buy:

The best programmable coffee maker overall

Why you’ll love it: The Cuisinart Coffee Plus 12-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker not only makes coffee, but its built-in hot water system also lets you make tea, oatmeal, and more.

You won’t have to fire up the kettle with this Cuisinart programmable coffeemaker, which comes with its own hot water system. The machine can brew coffee and get your favorite tea or snack ready at the same time with hot water on demand. The hot water is ready almost instantly, so all you need to do is press the lever down to dispense it. The hot water system is controlled via a power button and can be used even if you don’t want coffee, or if you’re already done brewing a cup. If you’re wondering how hot the water actually gets, one user measured it with a digital thermometer and found it to be 186 degrees Fahrenheit.

If your day can’t start before you’ve had a cup of coffee, you’ll appreciate this machine’s 24-hour programmability. If you need to sneak a sip or two before the brew cycle is finished, the Brew Pause feature lets you remove the cup or carafe without making a mess. This particular model brews up to 12 cups, and has a one-to-four cup setting. A slightly smaller 10-cup model is also available. However, keep in mind that most models this size actually brew cups that are closer to 5 or 6 ounces, rather than the full 8 ounces, according to Consumer Reports.

Its generous array of features combined with an affordable price also helps set this programmable coffee maker apart as a top pick. You’ll find low, medium, and high carafe temperature control settings for optimal results. The machine automatically turns on and shuts off. When it’s time for cleaning, simply use the self-cleaning function. The machine comes with one charcoal water filter and a gold tone filter to eliminate any impurities that can impact the taste of your coffee or other beverages.

Speaking of taste, it seems the machine works equally well with freshly ground coffee as well as pre-ground coffee. “I have used pre-ground coffee and freshly ground whole bean coffee (using my coffee grinder) with equally great results,” wrote one satisfied customer.

Pros: Separate hot water system, 24-hour programmability, carafe temperature control

Cons: Doesn’t have a backlit display, awkwardly placed water fill container, not the quietest machine

The best value programmable coffee maker

Why you’ll love it: From its high brew temperature to delay brew and auto-pause features, the Mr. Coffee Optimal Brew 10-Cup Thermal Coffeemaker is a solid value.

If you’re looking for overall value in a programmable coffee maker, consider this Mr. Coffee model. For starters, it’s equipped with many features you’d expect on a higher-end coffee maker, such as the delay brew function and an auto-pause feature that lets you grab a cup of coffee before brewing is finished. The machine automatically shuts off after two hours, which is a big plus if you’re the forgetful type.

If you can’t get to your coffee right away (or you want it to stay warm for additional cups), you’ll appreciate the double-walled stainless steel carafe. Unlike some models in this price range that come with a glass carafe, the extra insulation in this thermal carafe maintains a warm, but not scalding, temperature. Not only does this keep your coffee from tasting burnt, you also won’t have to rely on a warming plate or a microwave to get your coffee back to a drinkable temperature.

Based on several user comments, the machine is a worthwhile pick for those who like strong coffee. “If you enjoy lethally strong coffee that can bend a spoon, then follow the instructions that came with the coffee maker. I use about half the grounds they recommend using for a normal pot of coffee,” one owner suggested. Another said, “I am measuring my coffee for the first time ever, which makes for more consistent coffee.” The same user suggests the deep filter holder makes it easy to produce coffee that’s stronger than normal.

Whether you like your coffee strong or mild, the brewing temperature also plays a role. This machine brews up to 205 degrees Fahrenheit. According to Black Bear Coffee, the ideal water brewing temperature is between 195 and 205 degrees Fahrenheit, with 205 being the optimal temperature. Anything less than 195 degrees Fahrenheit leads to improper extraction, while temperatures more than 212 degrees Fahrenheit will cause the water to boil and burn the coffee. A built-in water filtration system helps to remove up to 97% of chlorine.

Pros: Delay brew feature, greatly reduces chlorine taste from water, high brewing temperature

Cons: Plastic construction cheapens the appearance, produces a fair amount of steam when brewing, doesn’t have a permanent filter

The best grind and brew coffee maker

Why you’ll love it: Not only is the Krups Grind and Brew 10-Cup Coffee Maker fully programmable, you can grind coffee at the same time.

The highlight of the Krups Grind and Brew 10-Cup Coffee Maker is its built-in grinder. Whether you’re a bit short on space or you simply prefer the convenience, having a built-in grinder lets you grind fresh coffee, and then brew it – all within one machine.

The conical burr grinder has five settings, so you can choose between coarse and fine grounds, and anywhere in-between. According to The New York Times, a good quality burr grinder cuts beans into evenly sized particles, as opposed to powder or chunks. You can adjust the settings on this machine according to the type of bean you’re using as well as your desired drink.

As far as built-in grinders go, this one stands out for its versatility. Many espresso drinkers find they can get the grind down to a fine powder that works well enough for homemade espressos. One user commented: “The blades are sharp and very low in the grinder, allowing this unit to pick up and pulverize any stray beans,” adding that it typically takes less than a minute to grind the beans. Another said it takes approximately 10 to 12 seconds to grind up beans to espresso consistency. Several owners mention that cleaning the storage container can be a bit of a chore. Using a smaller brush can help reach into tight spaces for easier cleaning.

If you’re looking for user-friendly features to help make your mornings easier, you’ll appreciate the straightforward controls on the Krups Grind and Brew. For starters, you can push a button to select anywhere from 2 to 10 cups. An auto-on feature allows you to program the machine to start at a time that’s most convenient for you. One user commented on the overall user-friendly nature of the coffee machine, saying that after adding beans to the grinder, “you just add the water for the number of cups you need, select the cups needed, and the coffee pot does the work for you.” Then, the machine will “automatically take the correct amount of beans to grind depending on how many cups you want and at the strength you choose.”

Pros: Built-in burr grinder, auto-start function, three brew strength settings

Cons: Grounds can get stuck on the container walls, carafe lid prone to opening when pouring, can get loud when grinding coffee

The best budget programmable coffee maker

Why you’ll love it: The Black & Decker Programmable Coffee Maker is a budget-friendly machine with a large capacity, digital control panel, and plenty of features for the price.

It’s not the fanciest coffee maker around, but the Black & Decker Programmable Coffee Maker gets the job done. There’s a lot to appreciate for such an affordable price, from the 12-cup capacity to a water window that lets you keep track of the amount.

The coffee maker stands 13.3 inches high and 8.4 inches wide, making it a handy choice if you’re looking for a compact coffee maker for your home, office, or both. You’ll also find a digital control panel with soft-touch buttons. It’s easy to program the machine to make coffee ahead of time thanks to its 24-hour programming functionality.

This programmable coffee maker puts out 975 watts of brewing power. In comparison, you’ll need roughly 1,000 watts to get water to boil in 5 minutes. But since the machine doesn’t need to boil water to make coffee, it will produce a cup in just a few minutes. Many owners find that this coffee maker also maintains an ideal temperature before and after brewing, even when the carafe is on the warming plate.

One user said the machine will “maintain a nice, hot temperature while the burner is on without tasting burnt.” If you simply can’t wait for the brewing cycle to finish, you can grab a cup before it’s done thanks to the brew-pause function. And as long as the glass carafe is properly positioned underneath the basket, you shouldn’t experience any dripping or leaking.

As far as taste is concerned, the machine tends to yield agreeable results. “I still use my French presses for brewing premium roasts, but for Folgers, Maxwell House, and other mainstream brands, this is all the machine you will ever need,” said one user. However, a handful of user reviews suggest using a bit less than usual for this coffee maker. As one user noted, the coffee pot “tends to ‘explode’ the coffee grounds into the water reservoir if you use too much.”

Pros: Small footprint, brew pause feature makes it easy to sneak a cup, removable filter basket

Cons: Can be tough to see the water level, can’t remove carafe lid for cleaning, warming plate surface may peel over time

The best programmable coffee maker for specialty drinks

Why you’ll love it: The Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System brews your favorite hot and cold drinks, and it comes with a built-in frother for even more fun.

The only machine I can compare the Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System to is an espresso maker I had several years ago. While that old machine also had a built-in frother, its capabilities were limited to making one delicious cup of espresso at a time. This combination machine works equally well for making coffee and tea. In fact, it comes with its own tea brew basket, which you can use for loose leaf and bagged tea. There are equally numerous options for making different types of coffee and tea.

When it comes to making coffee, a specific menu illuminates to show your options. Start with a basic cup, or go for more flavor with the rich-brew setting. You can opt to make coffee over ice, as well as cold brew and specialty drinks. Programming the machine may take a few minutes longer than expected, but the extended menu and sizing options ensure you get the coffee you want, when you want it. A delay brew option lets you make your favorite hot beverage in advance. When the beverage is done, it’s automatically kept warm via the hot plate. However, you can adjust the plate to a warm setting instead to ensure your drink doesn’t get too hot.

Ninja doesn’t specifically state the brewing temperature, but at least one avid coffee drinker believes the water temperature lies somewhere in the sweet spot between 195 and 205 degrees Fahrenheit. “Brewed at the perfect temperature, you can brew cheap coffee grounds or high-end fresh ground beans and both come out with outstanding well-balanced flavor,” the coffee drinker claims. Ninja recommends a medium grind for best results when making your cup of coffee.

The model we tried comes with a thermal carafe, which helps to keep your coffee warm, but you can also opt for the model with a glass carafe, which knocks the price down to $159.98 on Amazon.

Pros: Pull-out tray accommodates smaller mugs, makes specialty coffee and tea, one-touch technology

Cons: Stainless steel smudges easily, doesn’t have an espresso setting, doesn’t produce the hottest coffee