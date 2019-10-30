The best home projector screens

High-quality home projector screens maintain a wrinkle-free surface, are easy to set up with the help of a friend, and enhance picture quality.

The Silver Ticket 4K Ultra HD Ready Projector Screen is our top pick because it is made of heavy-duty materials, comes in an array of styles, and is available for less than $200.

For the past three years, I have not had a television. No, I’m not some pretentious hipster. Well, maybe I am but not in that way. Instead of using a television, I have relied on a cost-effective Acer projector and a large, white wall for watching movies and shows. For much less than the price of your average 55-inch LED flat-screen TV, I had what amounted to a 120-inch screen with impressive picture quality. And, the image quality only improves when you use a home theater projector screen.

Whether you are going for the movie theater experience in your living room, want your backyard to be the go-to place for outdoor summer movies, or just don’t want to shell out the big bucks for a large flat-screen TV, home projector screens are a must.

The most popular projector screens come in a 16:9 aspect ratio. This basically means there is 16 inches of width for every 9 inches of height, and 16:9 is the standard ratio for most video projectors and TV shows. On the other hand, if you are solely interested in the widescreen movie theater experience, then a 2.35:1 ratio might be preferable. There are fewer screens available in this ratio. Fortunately, our top pick is one of them.

Screens are measured along their diagonal. So, a 100-inch screen has a screen that measures 100 inches from the top left to the bottom right (or bottom left to top right). This doesn’t really tell you if the screen will fit in your home theater. We recommend digging a little deeper to find out the width and height of the screen to visualize how it will fit. Keep in mind that you’ll likely want the bottom of your screen to be at least a couple of feet off the ground.

When shopping for projector screens, you will hear about gain and viewing angle. The material used to make the screen will have a big impact on these values. For the most part, you want a screen with a gain rating as close to 1 as possible. This means that it reflects the same amount of light as a uniformly reflecting surface. Projectors with higher gains may have poor uniformity and hot spots. Viewing angle tells you the maximum angle at which the display is viewable. Most screens we researched have a 160-degree viewing angle, which should be plenty for a home theater.

While researching the best home projector screens, we examined hundreds of buyer and expert ratings and reviews of countless units. Our guide features screens that anyone can put together, have a track record of durability, and produce clear images.

Here are the best home projector screens you can buy:

Updated on 10/30/2019 by Monica Chin: Updated pricing, links, and formatting.

The best screen overall

source Silver Ticket

The Silver Ticket 4K Ultra HD Ready Projector Screen approaches the quality of screens 10 times its price while still offering easy assembly.

The Silver Ticket 4K Ultra HD Ready Projector Screen utilizes a tension design that keeps the screen from wrinkling. Wrinkles are to be avoided at all costs since they can cause shadows and negatively impact picture quality. Silver Ticket makes assembly effortless with step-by-step instructions as well as videos.

The screen has a 2 3/8-inch border of black velvet, which is used to absorb light and improve the viewing experience. The viewing angle of the screen is 160 degrees and provides a 1.1 gain to make your movies easier to see even when there is ambient light.

The Silver Ticket Projector Screen comes in five colors: White, Grey, High Contrast, Silver, and Woven Acoustic. There are also 2:35:1, 16:9, and 16:10 aspect ratios and sizes ranging from 92 inches to 200 inches.

Several expert sites recommend the Silver Ticket 4K Ultra HD Ready Projector Screen as the best screen available, including Extensively Reviewed and Best Reviews. It’s The Wirecutter‘s pick because it looks nice, is affordable and easy to assemble, and it produced good image quality with minimal tint in their tests.

The review at High Def Digest recommends this screen for many of the same reasons. However, he did hit a couple of rough patches while assembling the unit, which requires two people to put together.

Several buyers strongly recommend using Silver Ticket’s assembly videos. There are no consistent complaints from buyers.

Pros: Good picture quality, easy to assemble, durable materials

Cons: You may need two people to assemble

The best budget home projector screen

source Best Choice

If you want a projector screen but don’t have much to spend, the Best Choice Products Manual Pull Down Screen provides surprisingly good picture quality.

The Best Choice Products Manual Pull Down Screen measures 92.5 by 74.5 inches (119 inches diagonal) so it’s much more square than the standard 16:9 aspect ratio. This means you will give up some space on the top and bottom of the screen when watching HDTV.

Yet, what makes this low-cost option great is the ability to retract it into its 92.5 by 4.75-inch case and move it to another location. For instance, you may choose to install an extra set of mounting hooks outside for backyard movies. The screen is anti-static matte white fabric with a black border and has a 1:1 gain.

Best Reviews recommends the Best Choice Products Manual Pull Down Screen because the reviewer found the vinyl to be easy to clean, and it lived up to its large viewing angle claims. However, he also noted that the corners were prone to wrinkling, and the screen is not suited for high-end projection equipment.

The reviewer at Screen & Display noted that this unit was easy to install and clean. Plus, for its price, it had excellent durability and picture quality in their tests. Gadget Review also recommends this screen because of its no-fuss performance.

Pros: Inexpensive, easy to install, retracts for easy storage and portability

Cons: Complaints of the screen wrinkling

The best home projector screen material

source Elite Screens

There are many reasons to like the Elite Screens Sable Frame B2 Projector Screen, but buyers and experts all comment on the picture quality of the CineWhite material used for the screen.

The Elite Screens Sable Frame B2 Projector Screen and our top pick, the Silver Ticket Screen, are ranked one and two on several expert lists. The STS generally takes the cake because it’s easier to assemble and costs less. However, the Sable Frame B2 features CineWhite. This projection material is matte white and 4K Ultra HD ready.

The tension screen has true color rendition, black and white contrast, and broad light dispersion through diffusion uniformity. This all basically means you can count on excellent picture quality for a viewing angle of up to 180 degrees. Elite Screens backs the quality of the Sable Frame B2 with a two-year warranty.

The Wirecutter recommends the Elite Screens Sable Frame B2 if our top pick, the Silver Ticket Screen, isn’t available. The reviewer notes that the screen performed similarly in his tests. Yet, he did note that the Silver Ticket screen didn’t look as taut as this one, but it was easier to assemble.

Nerd Techy also recommends the Sable Frame B2 because the CineWhite material provides incredibly detailed images. The reviewer also found the setup to be user-friendly but suggests finding a friend to lend a hand.

Another buyer recommended using all of the included brackets because she just used two, and the screen fell when she bumped it. It was not damaged in the fall, but it’s better safe than sorry.

Pros: Taut screen that resists wrinkles, CineWhite material offers great picture quality

Cons: Harder to assemble than other models

The best inflatable home projector screen

source Gemmy Outdoor

The Gemmy Outdoor Inflatable Movie Screen is a smart buy for anyone who wants their home to be the go-to place for backyard movie nights.

The Gemmy Outdoor Inflatable Movie Screen stands out in our guide because it’s inflatable. This makes it easy to transport in its included storage bag and effortless to set up.

The screen includes two fans that do all of the inflation work for you. You just stake and tether the screen to keep it stable. The screen is made of thick, durable, weather-resistant airblown fabric, similar to what is used for Christmas and Halloween decorations. The screen is currently available in four sizes, all of which have a 16:9 aspect ratio.

The reviewer at Backyard Movies appreciated that the blowers that keep the Gemmy Outdoor Inflatable Movie Screen inflated ran quietly and weren’t noticeable while movies played. He notes that it takes 3-5 minutes to inflate, and the overall setup time is 10 minutes if he’s really hustling. His biggest complaint was that it didn’t allow for rear projection.

Outdoor Movie Projectors recommends this model but noted that you can hear the blower during quiet parts of a movie. However, he did find the screen was easy to set up and works well for larger backyard parties.

Approximately 68% of the Gemmy Outdoor Inflatable Movie Screen buyers on Amazon gave it five stars. Buyers note that the unit is lightweight, portable, and easy to assemble. There weren’t any complaints about the fans’ noise either. One buyer recommends rolling up and storing the screen separately to avoid wrinkles, which the screen is prone to getting.

Another reviewer suggests getting a plastic storage container to put the unit in because it can be a pain getting it back in the bag. He found it takes about 20 minutes to set up and 25 minutes for it to deflate.

Pros: Quiet fans, portable, excellent for hosting outdoor movie nights

Cons: Prone to wrinkles, takes a little while to deflate

The best home projector screen with stand

source Visual Apex

The portable Visual Apex Projector Screen is an excellent standalone screen for use outdoors and in.

The Visual Apex Projector Screen, sometimes called the ProjectoScreenHD, comes with an anodized aluminum frame and detachable legs that fold up quickly for storage in a sturdy carry bag. This versatile screen can be used outdoors with the help of included ground stakes and guide wires for stability.

For indoor use, you can use the stand or use the included wall mounts. The screen is made of fairly standard cinema matte white material featuring a 1.1 gain, 16:9 aspect ratio, and a 160-degree viewing angle.

Home Theater Review recommends the Visual Apex Projector Screen for outdoor use or if you are trying to save a few bucks putting together an indoor theater. The reviewer notes that setup is easy with the videos on Visual Apex’s website. They were also impressed with the color uniformity and brightness of the images. However, they were disappointed that the screen came folded up which caused initial creases. The reviewer also found the owner’s manual to be unhelpful. Projector Reviews, Best Reviews, and Outdoor Movie HQ also recommend this screen.

More than 800 Amazon buyers have given the Visual Apex Projector Screen four or five stars. Several buyers comment on how easy the screen is to assemble and how well it works both outdoors and in. One reviewer recommended measuring the areas you plan on using the screen to ensure it fits because the 120-inch screen was surprisingly large.

Another buyer found the snaps that attach the screen to the frame were hard to unsnap. After a couple setups, two of the snaps broke. However, Visual Apex was quick to replace the person’s entire unit.

Pros: Several applications outdoors and in, two-year warranty, good customer service

Cons: Screen initially has creases, the owner’s manual isn’t very helpful