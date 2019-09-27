We tried 5 protein powders and LeBron James’s brand got a perfect taste score, but still didn’t come out on top

caption Our five powders varied widely in terms of appearance and texture. source Anna Miller

It can be hard to know what protein powder to use, but a good first step is finding something you’ll actually want to drink.

The Insider health team tested five very different kinds of protein powders and evaluated their taste, texture, and appearance.

Our samples included one from Trader Joe’s and another designed for LeBron James, but the one with most consistently high ratings was BSN Syntha-6, a blend of whey protein.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.

Buying protein powder can be an intimidating task even for savvy supplement shoppers.

caption The supplement aisle can be dizzying. source Reuters

With the many brands, types, labels, and ingredients, it’s hard to know what to look for, or even if you need one at all. (Hint: Most people don’t.)

If you’re new to supplements, a good first step is to find a protein powder that’s drinkable so you know you’ll actually want to use it.

Read more: 11 of the top protein powder brands, and how much sugar and protein they actually contain

To help, I rounded up five very different kinds of protein powders and mixed each with 8 ounces of water in a blender bottle for consistency.

Then, I called in my health team colleagues, Anna Miller and Julia Naftulin, for a taste test. I use protein powder frequently, and they were less familiar with the products.

Although we all had different preferences, there was a clear winner.

We set up shop in our New York offices, after gathering protein powders from various places, including the vitamin shop around the street and samples we’d gotten in the mail.

caption Our protein-packed afternoon. source Anna Miler

The powders we tasted were Humming Hemp’s hemp protein powder, Pure Protein’s plant protein blend, Trader Joe’s Designer Whey protein, BSN Syntha-6, and a plant blend backed by LeBron James called Ladder.

I use protein powder regularly, before and after workouts, and have tried a lot of them. My health team colleagues, Anna Miller and Julia Naftulin, are less familiar with them. We all tried the different types and each rated them on a scale of 1 to 5 based on three criteria.

Taste: Does it have a pleasant, but not overwhelming flavor? Is it delicious, or do we have to suffer through it?

Texture: How does it feel? Is it drinkable or hard to choke down?

Appearance: How appetizing does it look? Does it make me excited to drink it or apprehensive?

First up: Raw hemp protein, the only unflavored powder we tried.

caption Hemp protein is a complete protein, meaning it contains all 20 essential amino acids. It’s also vegan and full of vitamins. source Gabby Landsverk

Protein extracted from hemp seeds is full of vitamins and amino acids. The brand we tried, from Humming Hemp, is pure, raw hemp protein with nothing else added.

We used a blender bottle for all our tests, since our office doesn’t have an electric blender. This was a challenge for the hemp protein — it took a lot of shaking to mix it.

caption After some of the tastings, Julia’s smile faded. source Anna Miller

While the taste of the hemp powder was better than we expected, it quickly separated into a muddy-looking liquid and a thick sludge.

caption This wouldn’t have happened if we’d mixed it in a smoothie. source Anna Miller

I was hesitant to try the hemp protein powder since it had a vaguely muddy appearance.

But the mildly nutty taste wasn’t as bad as we were all bracing for, especially given that this was the only unflavored powder we tried.

Still, Julia’s review (1 out of 5 on all measures) wasn’t great: “It’s not horrible, but it’s not good either,” she said.

Despite its downsides, I would use this protein powder again due to its strong nutrition profile and lack of chemicals and artificial ingredients.

I do recommend, however, adding it to something other than water – try it in a fruit smoothie or use it in baked goods.

The product sells for $14 for a pound online.

Next we tried Pure Protein’s plant protein blend, which had a thick, frothy appearance and blended easily.

caption The plant protein in this product comes from a blend of pea protein, rice protein, and hemp. source Gabby Landsverk

This one was promising right away. It mixed quickly in the blender bottle and poured out with a milkshake-like texture. It’s advertised as a “complete” protein from three different plants – peas, rice, and hemp – with no soy or whey.

Read more: KFC now has meatless ‘chicken’ made from wheat protein, but a nutritionist said it’s not much healthier than the original

We all thought it was satisfying to drink because of the thicker consistency. The chocolate flavor, however, was “way too sweet, especially the after taste,” according to Anna, who still gave it a 3 in taste and a 4 in the other measures.

caption This was the most fun to pour. It has an appealing chocolatey color and consistency. source Anna Miller

Although the Pure Protein powder is actually sweetened with stevia and monk fruit, both Anna and Julia thought the sweetness was too much and tasted “like fake sugar.”

It was smoother than the pure hemp, but still had a little bit of graininess, and Julia said it felt “a bit chalky,” probably from the pea protein, which tends to feel a little sludgy if you’re not used to it.

Read more: There’s even more evidence that vitamin D supplements are probably a waste of your money, especially if you’re taking them to protect your heart

Despite its critiques from my colleagues, I’d definitely drink the Pure Protein blend after a workout.

You can buy it for $19 per 1.5 pound cannister online.

Our first whey protein of the test was from Trader Joe’s. We were hopeful this one would take the cake, because who doesn’t love Trader Joe’s?

caption Trader Joe’s sells affordable protein powders. source Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock

The Designer Whey protein from TJ’s blended quickly, but after pouring the samples, bits of powder separated on the surface. That left it with an uneven look that wasn’t very attractive, if we’re being picky.

caption You can see bits of separated powder on the surface. source Julia Naftulin

The Trader Joe’s taste was promising though. It was like chocolate milk — sweet, but not overpowering.

caption This sells for $12 per 1 pound-canister at Trader Joe’s or online. source Gabby Landsverk

Julia still tasted fake sugar, but liked this one better.

It’s thin texture was a bit of a disappointment though. It felt more like drinking chocolate skim milk than a chocolate milkshake, like the previous plant protein.

The more watery texture also made it less filling and satisfying, in my opinion, than some of the other powders we tried.

Read more: Keto supplements like MCT oil and BHB claim to help dieters achieve ketosis and reach nutrition goals. Experts reveal what works, and what to avoid.

However, for people who don’t drink a lot of shakes, it could be an approachable introduction to protein powders.

BSN Syntha-6, a blend of whey proteins, was next. Since I use it at home regularly and it has a similar ingredient list as the Trader Joe’s option, I wondered if it would taste no different than TJ’s and I’d learn of a new alternative.

caption My personal stash. source Gabby Landsverk

The powder is a blend of whey isolate and casein, a slower-absorbing protein.

It did not taste like Trader Joe’s. It was better. We all loved its texture, and thought it tasted more natural and not overly sweet. Anna, who’d only had one or two sips of the other powders, easily gulped this one down.

caption We tried the “chocolate milkshake” version, but it also comes in flavors like banana, peanut butter, and cookies and cream. source Julia Naftulin

BSN Syntha-6 had the most consistent score all around: We each rated it a 4 out of 5 on every measure.

Interestingly, this was the only powder we tried that actually had artificial sweeteners (sucralose and acesulfame potassium), but we couldn’t taste them at all.

Read more: Artificial sweeteners in diet soda may lead to weight gain and other health problems the same way regular sugar does

I’ll definitely keep using it after my workouts. You can find it at most supplement stores or online, around $30 for a 3-pound canister.

Ladder, a supplement brand designed in partnership with LeBron James, was the next and last mix we tried. The brand offers both plant and whey proteins.

caption LeBron James and his trainer originally developed Ladder for the basketball star, according to the company’s website. It’s now available to everyone. source Streeter Lecka/Getty

One unique feature of Ladder is it comes in pre-measured packets. I like the convenience of not having to measure out a scoop, but don’t like the waste of extra packaging.

caption Ladder’s packaging can make it especially easy to toss in a gym bag. source Courtesy of Ladder

We tried the chocolate-flavored plant blend, made from pea and pumpkin protein.

caption Ladder was nice and thick, but pea protein can be an acquired taste. source Julia Naftulin

Ladder was thicker than the other proteins we tried. My coworkers thought this was a good thing at first, but found it still had a bit of a grainy or separated texture by the last swallow.

I still thought it was one of the best plant proteins I’ve tasted, but it’s true that pea protein can be an acquired taste.

As far as taste, this was my favorite of the bunch. It was the only one that scored 5 out of 5 in any category. It was less sweet, tasting more like dark chocolate or cocoa, and overall really well-balanced.

Julia wasn’t as much of a fan, and thought it had a “weird” flavor that was “too earthy” for her.

Overall, I think Ladder is good for people on the go, and if you’ve tried other plant protein powders, you might find this on is a new favorite. Get it online for around $2 per serving.

Overall, we thought whey proteins are more drinkable, but plant proteins tend to be thicker and more satisfying.

caption Cheers to good health! source Anna Miller

Our experiment drove home that both taste and texture matter, though of course what tastes good and has an appealing texture is in the taste buds of the beholder.

However, we agreed that sweeter isn’t necessarily better. Our favorites actually had fewer sweeteners and more natural-tasting flavors.

We also found that whey proteins we tried were overall more user-friendly, especially for beginners. If you’re more used to the texture, though, a good plant protein can be a filling, satisfying post-workout shake.

Our final ranking shook out as follows

1. BSN Syntha-6

2. (Tie) Trader Joe’s Designer Whey protein, Ladder

3. Pure Protein’s plant protein blend

4. Humming Hemp’s hemp protein powder

Read more:

7 ingredients to look for in your protein powder – and 6 to avoid

Muscle-building protein bars can be just as bad for you as a chocolate bar. Here’s how to tell which ones are actually healthy.

13 foods you didn’t know you could make with protein powder