The best deals on PlayStation 4 consoles, controllers, and games right now — including $30 off ‘Death Stranding’

caption The PlayStation 4 is the most popular video game console of the current generation. source Charnsitr/Shutterstock

Sony’s PlayStation 4 has dominated the video game industry since it launched in November 2013, and deals on consoles, games, and accessories are frequently offered.

Though the PlayStation 5 is due out in late 2020, Sony says it plans to continue supporting the PS4 for years to come thanks to its huge install base.

The PlayStation 4 still has plenty of new games on the way, and you can find lots of great discounts on PS4 classics, even with a new console generation on the horizon.

Right now, the PlayStation 4-exclusive game “Death Stranding” is on sale for $30 off its regular price.

The PlayStation 4 is one of the best-selling video game consoles of all-time, with more than 100 million consoles sold around the world since its debut in 2013.

Sony has dominated the current console generation with PlayStation 4-exclusive games like “God of War,” “Horizon Zero Dawn,” and “Marvel’s Spider-Man.” Hit franchises like “MLB the Show” and “Uncharted” also continue to keep fans dedicated to the PlayStation brand.

Beyond a library of more than 2,500 video games, the PlayStation 4 also serves as the anchor for countless home theater systems, providing Blu-ray and DVD playback, digital movie rentals, and support for popular streaming apps like Netflix, Spotify, and Twitch.

The PlayStation 5 is due to launch in fall 2020, but Sony says it will continue releasing games for the millions of PS4 owners while gamers gradually adopt the new console. As an added bonus, the PS5 will support hundreds of the most popular PS4 games, so you can start building a library now and bring them over to the new console when you’re ready to upgrade.

Below, we’ve collected the best deals on PlayStation 4 consoles, exclusive games, and accessories. These discounts should all come in handy whether you’re picking up a PlayStation 4 for the first time, building your library of games, or trying to find the cheapest price on a PlayStation peripheral.

Here are the best PlayStation 4 deals in April 2020:

Best PlayStation 4 console deals

caption The PlayStation Pro was released in 2016 and is the only PS4 capable of 4K graphics.

After releasing the original PlayStation 4 in 2013, Sony released two new versions of the console in 2016 – a slim model replacing the original, and the more powerful PS4 Pro.

The PlayStation 4 Pro is capable of playing games at 4K resolution, while the standard PS4 is limited to 1080p. Despite the resolution limits, every version of the PS4 is capable of HDR color output, and a 1TB hard drive is now the PS4 standard.

Though there are no discounts currently available on new PlayStation 4 consoles, with the PlayStation 5 on the way, buying a used or refurbished PlayStation 4 could be a wise choice if you just want something to hold you over until you’re ready to upgrade to the next generation console.

A refurbished PlayStation 4 Pro is currently available for $349.99 from GameStop, which is $50 cheaper than a brand-new version of the console. Meanwhile, new PlayStation 4 Pro and Slim consoles are currently in stock at GameStop and Best Buy for their regular price. We’ll update this section with more console deals as they are announced.

Best PlayStation 4 controller deals

The DualShock 4 is the standard PlayStation 4 controller but it’s also compatible with Windows, iOS, MacOS, and Android devices.

With controllers like the Xbox Elite Series popularizing the use of rear paddle buttons, premium controllers like the SCUF Vantage have become popular choices for the PlayStation 4 as well. Sony released a special attachment to add back buttons to the DS4 controller in January 2020, but it’s been hard to find in the months since.

Still, there are some solid deals available right now for the standard DualShock 4, including an $18 discount for the Glacier White model at Walmart.

Best deals on PlayStation 4-exclusive games

caption “Marvel’s Spider-Man” is one of the most popular PlayStation 4 exclusives.

There are thousands of games available for the PlayStation 4, so we’ve chosen to focus on popular titles you can only find on Sony’s console. Digital games are available through the PlayStation Network storefront, which also offers sales on a regular basis.

Right now, you can actually download “Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection” for free through the PlayStation Network as part of Sony’s PlayAtHome campaign. The free download option expires on May 5 at 8 p.m. PT.

Best PlayStation VR and PS4 accessory deals

caption The PlayStation VR works best with the Move Motion controllers, but they’re not required for all VR games.

The PlayStation VR is the top-selling VR headset, thanks in part to the 100 million people who already own the required PlayStation 4. The headset connects directly to the console and can be used to play standard games in 2D as well as immersive VR titles like “Firewall: Zero Hour.”

The PlayStation Move Motion controller has been around since the days of the PlayStation 3 and works in tandem with the PlayStation VR to track arm and hand movements. They’re not mandatory for playing games in VR, but some games require them for proper motion control, like “Superhot.”

The Gold Wireless Headset is one of Sony’s official headsets for the PlayStation 4, but the PS4 console and controller are compatible with a wide range of third party audio devices.

There are no discounts currently available on the PlayStation VR, but a bundle with two games is in stock right now at GameStop. We’ll update this section with more PlayStation VR and accessory deals as they are announced.