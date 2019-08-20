Here are the 15 best public high schools in the US

caption Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy was ranked No. 2 in the country. source Google Maps

School-ranking website Niche released a list of the best public high schools in America for the upcoming academic year, after rating thousands of schools across the country.

The top spot went to Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology in Alexandria, Virginia.

Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy in Aurora, Illinois, which held the No. 1 spot in Niche’s ranking last year, has now fallen to No. 2.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

With 18,841 high schools across America, the process of getting into one – and figuring out the best fit – can be just as daunting as applying for college.

To make families’ lives easier, school-ranking website Niche has released its 2020 list of the best public high schools in America. The list was determined after rating thousands of schools in over 10,000 districts across the country. The rankings were based on academic factors like test scores and AP enrollment, racial and economic diversity, as well as reviews by student, alumni, and parents. Statistics were taken from the US Department of Education.

The No. 1 public high school in the country is Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology in Alexandria, Virginia. Last year’s Niche ranking gave the No. 1 spot to Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy, in Aurora, Illinois, which has now fallen to No. 2.

Here are the 15 best public high schools in America.

15. Staten Island Technical High School — Staten Island, New York

Students: 1,313

Student-teacher ratio: 23:1

Average graduation rate: 99%

Average SAT: 1410

Average ACT: 32

AP enrollment: 95%

According to a student: “This is a great school – great teachers, great students, great environment. I think the resources at Tech were the primary reasons I was instantly able to transition to college and succeed at a high level at one of the most prestigious institutions in the country.”

Source: Niche

14. Adlai E. Stevenson High School — Lincolnshire, Illinois

Students: 4,028

Student-teacher ratio: 14:1

Average graduation rate: 97%

Average SAT: 1360

Average ACT: 30

AP enrollment: 50%

According to a student: “The teachers are all willing to help out, and the vast majority of my teachers at this school have been amazing and a pleasure to learn from. There’s a lot of assistance available for students as well, both academic and for opportunities outside of school, including jobs, internships, and college. The community of students is also great. I love my school and would highly recommend it to anyone.”

Source: Niche

13. Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, & Technology — Lawrenceville, Georgia

source Google Maps

Students: 979

Student-teacher ratio: 17:1

Average graduation rate: 95%

Average SAT: 1360

Average ACT: 31

AP enrollment: 68%

According to a student: “This is a great school, with well-qualified teachers. It offers a multitude of opportunities through its focus on STEM curriculum. There are several clubs to choose from that give great exposure to the students. Also, there are wonderful internship opportunities.”

Source: Niche

12. Union County Magnet High School — Scotch Plains, New Jersey

Students: 298

Student-teacher ratio: 13:1

Average graduation rate: 95%

Average SAT: 1380

Average ACT: 32

AP enrollment: 47%

According to a student: “Union County Magnet High School is an excellent school! The student community feels like family and the teachers are available to their students often. It’s a very safe environment both physically and emotionally.”

Source: Niche

11. Northside College Preparatory High School — Chicago, Illinois

Students: 1,069

Student-teacher ratio: 18:1

Average graduation rate: 98%

Average SAT: 1370

Average ACT: 31

AP enrollment: 60%

According to a student: “The school offers several challenging courses that cover many different subjects. The teachers are friendly, but they also ensure that every student is succeeding in their classes. The school is diverse and welcoming of students from all backgrounds. There are also clubs, sports, and other opportunities for students to be involved in the school community.”

Source: Niche

10. Massachusetts Academy of Math & Science — Worcester, Massachusetts

Students: 97

Student-teacher ratio: 14:1

Average graduation rate: 90%

Average SAT: 1480

Average ACT: 34

AP enrollment: n/a

According to a student: “I absolutely loved MAMS! The teachers were kind, but there was a lot of work. Ultimately, I think that MAMS brought out the potential in me as I was motivated to work harder from friends and teachers and stop doing the minimum to get by as I had done for my sending school.”

Source: Niche

9. Basis Scottsdale — Scottsdale, Arizona

Students: 1,081

Student-teacher ratio: 11:1

Average graduation rate: 95%

Average SAT: 1470

Average ACT: 33

AP enrollment: 95%

According to a student: “Basis Scottsdale is an extremely rigorous school, but it is really worth it! I feel incredibly ready for college, and I am so blessed to have faculty that are happy to teach and really specialized in their fields. The quality of learning is not comparable to most schools, since teachers and students are constantly motivating each other.”

Source: Niche

8. Maggie Walker Governor’s School — Richmond, Virginia

Students: 746

Student-teacher ratio: 15:1

Average graduation rate: 99%

Average SAT: 1400

Average ACT: 32

AP enrollment: 66%

According to a student: “Great college-prep school. Very rigorous class that benefit in the long run. Teachers are passionate in their area of studying and willing to learn alongside students.”

Source: Niche

7. High Technology High School — Lincroft, New Jersey

source High Technology High School

Students: 291

Student-teacher ratio: 13:1

Average graduation rate: 95%

Average SAT: 1510

Average ACT: 34

AP enrollment: 33%

According to a student: “There are so many opportunities at High Technology High School to engage in engineering, as it is a project-based school. I love the academic rigor, and the school surrounds me with a ton of friendly people who also share my interests in academics, especially engineering. I would definitely recommend this school to others.”

Source: Niche

6. The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science — Columbus, Mississippi

source Google Maps

Students: 245

Student-teacher ratio: 11:1

Average graduation rate: 100%

Average SAT: 1340

Average ACT: 30

AP enrollment: 78%

According to a student: “MSMS is a wonderful place for academically advanced kids. All the classes are at the honors level and really push kids to do their best. In addition, there are plenty of extracurriculars to get involved with, so there’s something for everybody. Choosing to come here was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”

Source: Niche

5. Bergen County Academies — Hackensack, New Jersey

source Google Maps

Students: 1,069

Student-teacher ratio: 11:1

Average graduation rate: 99%

Average SAT: 1460

Average ACT: 33

AP enrollment: 47%

According to a student: “Honestly one of the best high schools you can go to. It has everything a student could need, regardless of what you want to study. Having the opportunity to pick an ‘academy’ is very similar to picking a major and is a great way to prepare for college. The one and only downside is that you can’t switch academies after you apply.”

Source: Niche

4. Stuyvesant High School — New York, New York

Students: 3,368

Student-teacher ratio: 21:1

Average graduation rate: 98%

Average SAT: 1470

Average ACT: 33

AP enrollment: 56%

According to a student: “Really great school! I’ve made a ton of friends here, and it’s great to be in an environment where most people are dedicated to learning and furthering themselves as a person and as a student. The teachers and faculty are also fantastic.”

Source: Niche

3. Walter Payton College Prep — Chicago, Illinois

source Google Maps

Students: 977

Student-teacher ratio: 18:1

Average graduation rate: 99%

Average SAT: 1400

Average ACT: 31

AP enrollment: 76%

According to a student: “This school offers a smooth transition from elementary school to post-secondary education. Payton prepared me for the rigor of college classes and despite its difficulty while I was there, I have benefitted from the high expectations that I had as a student there.”

Source: Niche

2. Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy — Aurora, Illinois

source Google Maps

Students: 647

Student-teacher ratio: 12:1

Average graduation rate: 99%

Average SAT: 1450

Average ACT: 33

AP enrollment: 34%

According to a student: “At IMSA, I am able to find a real passion for chemistry and ability and resources to explore that passion. It is not the easiest school, and it’s easy to forget to take care of yourself, but it is a great high school and I’m so lucky I’m here.”

Source: Niche

1. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology — Alexandria, Virginia

source Google Maps

Students: 1,789

Student-teacher ratio: 17:1

Average graduation rate: 99%

Average SAT: 1510

Average ACT: 34

AP enrollment: 73%

According to a student: “Jefferson is a great school with great science & technology as well as liberal arts courses. The school is challenging but also rewarding. There are dozens of clubs and sports and there is even an opportunity to do extracurriculars during the school day.”

Source: Niche