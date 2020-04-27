Pulse oximeters provide a real-time reading of someone’s blood oxygen levels, heart rate, and blood pressure, and can assist in determining their current wellbeing.

Though you’ll often find pulse oximeters in doctors’ offices, the devices are made available for home use, too, in the form of either a fingertip sensor, a device worn around the wrist, or something that’s handheld.

We researched the best pulse oximeters currently available to find a reliable option for each type, including a budget option and a model designed specifically for kids.

A pulse oximeter is a device that offers a reliable method for checking vitals such as blood oxygen levels, blood pressure, and heart rate. To medical professionals, this kind of data helps provide a quick assessment of a person’s current state of health.

Though access to these devices is often done by visiting a doctors’ office, at-home pulse oximeters allow anyone to monitor that data from home, as well. Some are even compatible with companion smartphone applications to chart readings on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis, and can automatically transmit measured vitals to a doctor if need be.

Pulse oximeter types

The most common of these devices is one that’s placed over a patient’s fingertip, though there are also version that can either be worn around your wrist or held in your hand. Each has their own specific use, too.

The fingertip variety are inexpensive, easy to use, and unobtrusive, while those worn on the wrist are good for monitoring a patient over longer periods of time – while they’re sleeping, for example. Handheld models offer a higher level of accuracy and often include other features such as measuring heart rate or blood pressure. As you may expect, these are also a bit more expensive.

How they work

No matter which version of the pulse oximeter you use, they all work in a similar fashion. The device shines both red and infrared light into a person’s body, passing it through the bloodstream before the light is examined by a photodetector on the opposite side. That sensor then measures how much of each kind of light passed through in order to gauge current oxygenation levels. Hemoglobin that’s higher in oxygen absorbs more infrared light, while blood cells that lack oxygen collect more red light.

Typically, the results of the test are displayed as a percentage value, with a higher number being better. A healthy person should expect the pulse oximeter to show a 95 to 100 percent oxygenation level in their blood while a number below 90 is considered to be low – although there could be an explanation for the lower reading.

For instance, someone at a higher altitude that’s accustomed to the thinner air might produce lower oxygen levels. The number could also drop while sleeping as the body requires less oxygen at those times.

Why pulse oximeters are important right now

The spread of COVID-19 has prompted the use of at-home pulse oximeters to help track potential symptoms. The virus often attacks the cardiovascular system, it’s not uncommon for anyone infected to experience shortness of breath or have trouble breathing. With a pulse oximeter, it’s possible to monitor someone’s condition closely and to know when their oxygenation levels may start to get dangerously low. The device allows someone who’s self-isolating to get a better sense of these conditions and whether it’s time to see a doctor.

Because of this, there’s been an increase in demand for pulse oximeters recently, with more people adding them to their first aid kits and medicine cabinets. If you’ve considered purchasing one yourself, you’ve likely discovered there are dozens of them to choose from.

Unsurprisingly, not all pulse oximeters are as good as others, making it more challenging to decide which one to buy. After researching what’s available, here are our recommendations.

Here are the best pulse oximeters you can buy:

Best pulse oximeter overall:

As a tool for monitoring your health, the iChoice Relaxation Coach Smart Pulse Oximeter has all of the features you could ask for, and then some.

This device clips on to the end of your finger and takes both blood oxygenation readings and checks your heart rate at the same time. The readings for both are then displayed on a large, easy-to-read screen, which also shows battery life, pulse strength, and other pertinent information.

But those features aren’t all this model offers. The device also pairs with your smartphone via Bluetooth to track oxygenation and heart rate levels over extended periods of time. iChoice developed an app for iOS and Android that stores that data and compares results by the day, week, month, and even years. This is especially helpful for patients with long term or chronic illnesses who are monitoring their cardiovascular performance on a routine basis.

The app also comes with tips on how to use the pulse oximeter to monitor stress and anxiety. The software includes a virtual coach to help teach users to control their emotions and learn to relax when they start to feel overwhelmed. There are even guided meditation techniques that work in conjunction with the pulse oximeter to encourage using a series of breathing exercises to calm frayed nerves and release tension. The designers say it helps users sleep better, too.

Powered by a rechargeable battery, the Smart Pulse Oximeter is meant to be used on a daily basis, whether you’re monitoring a potential illness or focusing on stress relief. Because of that, it has a very good build quality, is fast and simple to use, and is highly accurate.

Best budget Pulse Oximeter

If all you need is an accurate and reliable pulse oximeter, without a lot of bells and whistles, the Zacurate 500BL is the one for you.

This fingertip model accurately determines blood saturation levels, pulse rate, and pulse strength in roughly ten seconds. Though that isn’t exactly the fastest option on this list, considering its price, the 500BL offers very good all-around performance.

Designed to fit a wide variety of finger sizes and shapes, the 500BL is a medical device that’s built for use by the masses. It’s large, easy to read screen displays results in big block numbers that leave no question as to current blood oxygen levels and heart rate. This no-frills approach gets the job done at a bargain price, which makes this a great choice for anyone who doesn’t need more than the most basic of operations.

There is one design choice on the 500BL that deserves mention: Its screen is oriented in such a way that it’s best read only by the person wearing it. That isn’t a problem for those monitoring their own oxygenation levels but can make it more challenging for caregivers to view from the opposite angle.

There are other models that come with a display that is flipped in the opposite direction so a nurse or doctor can view it while it is being worn by a patient. Some are even equipped with a screen that rotates as needed, making it easier to read from either side. This may be a minor issue for most users but could be important depending on the intended use of this device.

Best wrist pulse oximeter

The Overnight Wrist Oxygen Monitor is a reliable long-term pulse oximeter that’s comfortable to wear for hours and produces accurate results.

Fingertip pulse oximeters are good for taking quick readings several times throughout the day, but they aren’t the best option for continuously monitoring a patient over an extended period of time. For that, you’ll want a device that is comfortable to wear for hours, such as the Overnight Wrist Oxygen Monitor from Viatom.

As its name suggests, this model sits securely on the wrist and comes with a sensor embedded in a ring that goes around one of the wearer’s fingers. Once activated, the device is capable of continuously recording a patient’s oxygenation levels and heart rate for up to 16 hours at a time. That makes this particular pulse oximeter well suited for use while the wearer is sleeping. So much so, that it can even assist in diagnosing potential sleep disorders, too.

The Overnight Wrist Oxygen Monitor can be paired with a smartphone or connected to a PC to store, analyze, and display all the information it collects. That data can be easily collated, saved, printed, and shared with doctors and health specialists, too. This makes the device especially handy for examining long term health conditions or for keeping a close eye on a patient’s wellbeing while they’re fighting an illness.

One of the more unique features of this model is that it comes with a built-in alarm system that can be programmed to go off if a wearer’s blood oxygen levels drop below a certain point. This feature eliminates the need to constantly be taking readings, as it can alert users to dangerous situations automatically. Depending on the circumstances, this could be a potentially life-saving functionality you won’t find in most competing products.

The best handheld pulse oximeter

The Hopkins Handheld Pulse Oximeter strikes a good balance in terms of ease of use, functionality, and price.

Handheld pulse oximeters are faster, more reliable, and offer more features, but are generally overkill for use around the home. For the most part, these devices tend to be used only by medical professionals, although there are models that are available for consumers as well. The best of these is the Hopkins Handheld Pulse Oximeter.

As with the other pulse oximeters on this list, the Hopkins model quickly ascertains a patient’s current blood oxygen levels while also measuring his or her heart rate, as well. But due to its increased size and processing power, this model is very fast and tends to be more accurate, too.

That accuracy is enhanced even further by the fact it has three preset modes for monitoring infants, children, and adults, automatically adjusting its sensors to accommodate the needs of those individual age groups.

Other features include long battery life for use in extended monitoring situations, such as overnight while a patient sleeps. The device is also equipped with both audio and visual alarms to alert caregivers when oxygenation levels fall into the danger zone. It can even notify users when the signal quality of the red and infrared lights is below acceptable standards, something a smaller, less powerful oximeter simply isn’t equipped to do.

The tradeoff for a more powerful handheld unit is its size and price. The Hopkins pulse oximeter is substantially larger than a fingertip or wrist-worn model and at $200, costs more, too. That said, if you need the professional-level features this device delivers, this is an easy choice.

The best pulse oximeter for kids

The Wellue KidsO2 Oxygen Monitor gives caregivers an accurate and dependable method for monitoring a child’s oxygenation levels and heart rate.

Monitoring the health of a young child requires constant vigilance, patience, and understanding. Having the right medical equipment doesn’t hurt either. In those situations, the Wellue KidsO2 Oxygen Monitor is the best option for caregivers looking to keep track of oxygenation levels and heart rate. The device was made specifically with kids age 3-10 in mind but includes plenty of features designed to give parents peace of mind, too.

The Oxygen Monitor comes in the form of a soft and comfortable ring that slips over a child’s thumb or finger. Once in place, it begins monitoring the wearers blood oxygen levels and pulse, displaying that information on its bright, easy-to-read screen. And since the device’s built-in rechargeable battery offers up to 20 hours of continuous monitoring, the ring can keep track of a child’s health status both day and night.

Parents are able to connect the Oxygen Monitor to their phone via Bluetooth, allowing them to keep tabs on their child at all times. As you would expect, the device includes the ability to activate alarms should the child’s oxygen levels fall below a preset level. Those alarms generate an alert on the ring itself, or on a connected smartphone.

One of the strengths of this pulse oximeter is its ability to collect and store health data over a period of time. That data saves to the ring itself in order to be manually uploaded to a PC for review or it can stream to a free mobile phone app for realtime analysis. This information could potentially prove invaluable for doctors who are treating the child for an illness or looking to diagnose the cause of any symptoms they may be experiencing.