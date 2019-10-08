The best pumpkin carving kits for Halloween

Quality pumpkin-carving kits make creating that Halloween jack-o’-lantern easier, safer, and more fun.

We researched dozens of kits to find ones suitable for finely detailed designs as well as more basic carving tools that are safe and easy for children to use

Our top pick, the Antner Professional Pumpkin Carving Tool Kit, is designed for durability and includes eight tools suitable for large-scale work, detail work, and everything in between.

With Halloween around the corner, it’s time to pick out those perfect pumpkins and start coming up with pumpkin carving ideas. The tradition of carving pumpkins isn’t always the easiest accomplish, though, and if you don’t have the right tools, the end result probably won’t be what you’d hoped for. While these pumpkin carving kits won’t make you a master carver, they will help by making your carving project easier and safer.

There’s nothing more frustrating than picking up a kit only to discover that the tools aren’t right for the job once you get started. Broken or dull tools can injure you and make it nearly impossible to get a good result from your work. To help, we researched dozens of pumpkin carving kits to find ones that are durable, practical, and useful for specific carving needs. We looked at the materials that make up these kits and the types of tools needed for different types of carving. In addition, we considered what industry experts and amateur pumpkin carvers have to say about these products.

Marc Evan of Maniac Pumpkin Carvers in Brooklyn told Money magazine that he prefers a variety of tools to carve pumpkins. Evan recommends using a paring knife to cut through the top of a pumpkin and often uses woodworking tools or precision knives, like an X-Acto knife, for detail work.

The carving kits that we’ve chosen give you versatility. Whether you’re looking for something a child can use to carve their first pumpkin or tools that will give you an edge in the neighborhood jack-o’-lantern competition, the kits below should do the job.

Here are the best pumpkin carving kits you can buy:

The best pumpkin carving kit overall

The Antner Professional Pumpkin Carving Tool Kit not only includes everything you need for both large-scale and detail work, but the tools are designed with stainless steel and wooden handles for multiyear use and durability.

If you’re looking for a quality, versatile pumpkin carving kit that you’ll use time and time again, the Antner Professional Pumpkin Carving Tool Kit is worth the investment. While many other kits feature tools with plastic handles and lightweight metal blades, this kit offers the highest quality tools that we’ve seen. All of the tools in this kit are made with stainless steel and feature generously sized wooden handles with an ergonomic design. If you care for these tools appropriately and store them in the included case, you’ll be able to use them for years to come.

The variety of tools in this eight-piece kit provides everything you need for each step of the pumpkin-carving process. Four pieces have a double-sided sawtooth design to make it easy to cut into and scrape out pumpkins quickly and easily. The other four pieces are ideal for sculpting details. This kit includes a pumpkin scraper, pumpkin etching tool, pumpkin scimitar saw, pumpkin L-shape serrated knife, oblique knife, flat knife, triangular knife, moon-curved knife, and a zipper canvas storage bag.

While this is marketed as a professional kit, it’s an affordable option for even the amateur pumpkin carver who wants quality tools to make carving easier. Spy ranked Antner Professional Pumpkin Carving Tool Kit as the best overall pumpkin carving kit, saying that it “is worthy of professional-standard creations. The eight different tools mean there’s enough for every member of the family to have one during at-home pumpkin carving parties.”

Pros: Quality construction with stainless steel and wooden handles, ergonomic design, variety of tools for every carving need, storage bag included

Cons: No carving templates included

The best versatile pumpkin carving kit

No matter what style of pumpkin carving you’d like to try, the Elmchee Halloween 13-Piece Professional Kit has the tools that you’ll need.

When it comes to pumpkin carving, you may be looking to do a basic jack-o’-lantern, or you may have grander aspirations of a highly detailed design. Either way, the Elmchee Halloween 13-Piece Professional Kit has a wide variety of tools to suit your carving style. This kit includes six double-sided detail work tools, as well as two heavy-duty scoops and scrapers, two tooth saws, two hole and circle punches, and one engraving pen. With this one kit, you’ll have all of the tools you need to sculpt, peel, shape, and cut, and the included zippered nylon case offers a convenient storage option.

The tools themselves are well-constructed. With wooden handles, the detail sculpting tools offer improved grip, and the larger-area tools have ergonomically designed plastic handles. To keep the kit organized, the case is divided into sections for each tool.

The Elmchee Halloween 13-Piece Professional Kit has a 4.5 out of 5-star Amazon rating, based on 125 reviews. One reviewer who included a photo of their completed carving said: “I like these tools. Pumpkins have tough skin but I was able to carve the bat in the moonlight using these tools. It took time, of course…gotta be gentle. I’m glad I bought this set.”

Pros: 13 tools offer a wide assortment, durable construction for multiyear use, includes a case

Cons: Not recommended for children under 9

The best detailing kit for pumpkin carving

The Gimars 12-Piece Wood Carving Tools Set is versatile enough to be suitable for pumpkins and woodworking and offers wood-handled tools at an affordable price.

When you’re carving or etching details on a pumpkin, a good grip on your tools matters. The Gimars 12-Piece Wood Carving Tools Set offers an assortment of tools for detail work, all with wooden handles at an affordable price. This kit includes 12 carving tools with blades featuring different shapes for different effects. Blade options include deep gouge, medium gouge, shallow gouge, narrow straight chisel, wide straight chisel, rounded chisel, four angled knives, a parting tool, and a pinpoint tool.

The strength of this kit is in its versatility and design. With a dozen detail tools, you’ll be able to choose the perfect blade for the effect you’re looking for in an intricate pumpkin design. All of the handles are made of wood for both durability and comfort, and the blade heads are made of carbon steel.

While these tools will certainly carve pumpkins, they can be used for more than just Halloween preparation. This kit is suitable for use on linoleum, clay sculptures, soapstone, and softwoods like pine, hickory, and poplar. An Insider Picks editor has used this set for three consecutive years. Aside from all of the tools serving their intended purpose for pumpkin-carving, she was even able to use the gouge tools to add texture to a gourd design.

The Gimars 12-Piece Wood Carving Tools Set has a 4.3 out of 5-star Amazon rating, based on 311 reviews. Helen Faber left a 5-star review and wrote, “Everything about these things is quality. They’re strong, comfortable, and most importantly, very very sharp. These things cut through pumpkins like butter. I just tried them out today on my first pumpkin carving of the year, and was I ever impressed.”

Pros: Large assortment of tools for detail work, quality construction with wooden handles and carbon steel blades, affordable price

Cons: No carrying case included, tools are very sharp and not suitable for young children, tools are only suitable for detail work and not larger-scale carving

The best rotary pumpkin carving kit

The Dremel 7000-PK 6-Volt Pumpkin Carving Kit takes the physical demand out of etching or adding details as you carve your pumpkin.

Carving and etching pumpkins is physically demanding, and if you’re carving multiple pumpkins or are just working on an intricate design, you’ll start to experience hand and wrist fatigue at some point. Additionally, using sharp tools to carve a slick surface isn’t always the safest option, especially when kids want to try their hand at carving their own pumpkins. The Dremel 7000-PK 6-Volt Pumpkin Carving Kit offers a rotary tool that takes much of the physical strain out of carving and etching.

It’s important to understand that this tool isn’t intended for cutting holes into pumpkins, so if you’re looking to make a traditional jack-o’-lantern, you’ll still need to do the initial work of cutting holes into and emptying out the pumpkin. However, when it comes to adding details and etching the surface of the pumpkin, this tool can make the process much easier.

This Dremel is a lower-power tool than the corded Dremels; it is powered by 4 AA batteries and offers a 6,000 rpm or a 12,000 rpm speed. The tool weighs just 6 ounces, which also helps to reduce hand fatigue. While it doesn’t have the power that traditional Dremels offer, it’s plenty powerful for etching and carving pumpkins.

This kit includes everything you need to get started, except batteries. In addition to the Dremel tool, the kit includes a high-speed cutter head, a wrench, and 10 carving templates. The tool works by cutting through layers of the pumpkin’s skin, allowing you to make cuts and decorations with precision and control. It can also be used to carve gourds and apples.

The Food Network included this Dremel kit in its list of essential pumpkin carving tools, writing, “The makers at Dremel must’ve caught wind that people were using their rotary tools for pumpkin carving because they made one just for that purpose. It’s not as powerful or as fast as the wood carving tool, which makes it just right for pumpkins.”

Pros: Powered tool helps to relieve hand fatigue while carving, two speeds suitable for pumpkins, offers precise detailing and etching, includes 10 decoration templates, cordless design makes the tool easy to use

Cons: Batteries are not included, tool is not intended to cut holes in pumpkin

The best budget pumpkin carving kit

With all the pumpkin carving basics included, the Ultimate Pumpkin Carving Kit still comes in at under $10.

If you’re looking for a basic and affordable carving kit this year, the Ultimate Pumpkin Carving Kit contains all of the tools that you need for under $10. With this kit, you’ll receive two carving tools, one marker, and one pumpkin scooper, as well as 10 carving patterns. While the kit is basic, it’s a good affordable option if you’re just going to carve one or two small pumpkins, or if you have multiple kids and want them to each have their own kit to use.

The pumpkin scooper has smooth edges, which is what Marc Evan of Maniac Pumpkin Carvers recommends for long-lasting pumpkin carving. According to Evan, by getting the interior and cut edges of a pumpkin as smooth as possible, you can prolong its “life” and hold off rotting. Scoops with serrated teeth tend to create a rougher edge, and those little shredded pieces start to ferment and spoil first.

While this kit does include the essentials, it’s not the highest-quality kit out there. The tools have plastic handles and aren’t durable enough for use across multiple seasons. Instead, plan on using this kit as a single-use-only option. Compared to other budget-priced kits, though, this kit has proven to be more durable and to work better than other low-cost kits, according to reviews.

Pros: Includes basic essential tools and 10 stencils, affordable price point

Cons: Lower-quality tools probably won’t last for multiyear use, limited selection of tools