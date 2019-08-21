21 pumpkin spice-flavored foods every fall lover needs in their kitchen, from liquor to peanut butter

caption Pumpkin spice products are here, just in time for fall. source Amazon

Autumn is right around the corner, which means sweaters, falling leaves, and – of course – all things pumpkin spice.

And this year there’s plenty of pumpkin spice products on the market that have nothing to do with Starbucks, popping up in everything from almonds and popcorn to liquor and tea.

So strap on your UGG boots and infinity scarves, here are 21 of the most interesting pumpkin spice products available this fall.

Pumpkin Spice Frosted Flakes combine the sugary flavors of the breakfast cereal with subtle notes of pumpkin spice.

caption Kellogg’s Pumpkin Spice Frosted Flakes Breakfast Cereal. source Instacart

You can buy Kellogg’s Pumpkin Spice Frosted Flakes Breakfast Cereal for $4.87 on Instacart.

Pumpkin Spice Peanut Butter blends real pumpkin with cinnamon and nutmeg for a vegan fall treat.

caption Peanut Butter & Co. Pumpkin Spice Peanut Butter. source Amazon

You can buy a six-pack of Peanut Butter & Co. Pumpkin Spice Peanut Butter for $42.39 on Amazon.

Tazo Chai Pumpkin Spice Tea adds a new layer to the relaxing fall beverage.

caption Tazo Chai Pumpkin Spice. source Amazon

You can buy a two-pack of Tazo Chai Pumpkin Spice for $14.00 on Amazon.

Savory Pumpkin Spice Chili Seasoning puts a pumpkin twist on the classic cold weather dish.

caption Urban Accents Savory Pumpkin Spice Chili Starter Seasoning. source Instacart

You can buy Urban Accents’ Savory Pumpkin Spice Chili Starter Seasoning for $8.25 on Amazon.

Blackberry Patch combines the flavors of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves for its Pumpkin Spice Maple Syrup.

caption Blackberry Patch Pumpkin Spice Syrup. source Amazon

You can buy Blackberry Patch’s Pumpkin Spice Syrup for $7.49 on Amazon.

Boom Chicka Pop Pumpkin Spice Kettle Corn is whole grain, gluten free, and 100 calories per cup.

caption Boom Chicka Pop Pumpkin Spice Kettle Corn. source Instacart

You can buy Pumpkin Spice Boom Chicka Pop for $4.59 on Instacart.

Pumpkin Spice Cheerios are an autumnal twist on the breakfast classic.

caption Pumpkin Spice Cheerios. source Amazon

You can buy Pumpkin Spice Cheerios for $15.96 for a two-pack on Amazon.

Baileys Original Irish Cream Pumpkin Spice gives a pumpkin flair to spiked coffee.

caption Baileys Original Irish Cream Pumpkin Spice. source Budget Bottle

You can buy Baileys Original Irish Cream Pumpkin Spice for $27.99 on Budget Bottle.

Nestle’s Pumpkin Spice Coffee Cream turns any coffee into a cup of pumpkin spice.

caption Nestle Coffee-mate Pumpkin Spice Coffee Cream. source Amazon

You can buy a box of 50 Nestle’s Pumpkin Spice Coffee Cream cups for $14.99 on Amazon.

Caramel Almond Pumpkin Spice KIND Bars are gluten free and have five grams of sugar and five grams of protein.

caption Caramel Almond Pumpkin Spice KIND Bars. source Amazon

You can buy a box of 12 Caramel Almond Pumpkin Spice KIND Bars for $19.37 on Amazon.

Pillsbury Pumpkin Spice Rolls with Pumpkin Spice Icing will make your home smell like autumn while they bake.

caption Pillsbury Pumpkin Spice Rolls with Pumpkin Spice Icing. source Pillsbury

You can buy Pillsbury Pumpkin Spice Rolls with Pumpkin Spice Icing for $1.66 from Pillsbury.

Blue Diamond Pumpkin Spice Almonds are a healthy autumn alternative.

caption Blue Diamond Pumpkin Spice Almonds. source Amazon

You can buy Blue Diamond Pumpkin Spice Almonds for $5.99 on Amazon.

Godiva’s Milk Chocolate Pumpkin Spice G Cube Box contains milk chocolate truffles with pumpkin spice ganache filling.

caption Godiva Milk Chocolate Pumpkin Spice G Cube Box. source Godiva

You can buy a bulk order of Godiva’s Milk Chocolate Pumpkin Spice G Cubes for $100.00 on its website, or one box for $10 at Otto’s Granary.

Life’s Pumpkin Spice Multigrain Cereal adds a jolt of (pumpkin) spice to breakfast.

caption Pumpkin Spice Life Multigrain Cereal. source Walmart

You can buy a two-pack of Life’s Pumpkin Spice Multigrain Cereal for $5.98 from Walmart.

Gary Poppins’ Caramel Pumpkin Spice Popcorn combines cinnamon spice with caramel popcorn.

caption Gary Poppins’ Caramel Pumpkin Spice Popcorn. source Gary Poppins Popcorn

You can buy a four-pack of Gary Poppins’ Caramel Pumpkin Spice Popcorn for $19.99 on the company’s site.

Kellogg’s Pumpkin Spice Frosted Mini-Wheats combine the flavors of cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger.

caption Kellogg’s Pumpkin Spice Frosted Mini-Wheats. source Amazon

You can buy Pumpkin Spice Frosted Mini-Wheats for $11.99 on Amazon.

Quaker’s Instant Pumpkin Spice Oatmeal is a healthy start to your fall mornings.

caption Quaker Instant Pumpkin Spice Oatmeal. source Walmart

You can buy an eight-pack of Quaker’s Instant Pumpkin Spice Oatmeal for $2.48 from Walmart.

Thomas’ Pumpkin Spice English Muffins serve as a pumpkin canvas for your favorite spreads.

caption Thomas’ Pumpkin Spice English Muffins. source Amazon

You can buy a box of nine Thomas’ Pumpkin Spice English Muffins for $13.99 on Amazon.

Dunkin’ Donuts has Pumpkin Spice Coffee K-Cups to start your day.

caption Dunkin’ Donuts Pumpkin Spice Coffee K-Cups. source Amazon

You can buy 60 Dunkin’ Donuts Pumpkin Spice Coffee K-Cups for $40.54 from Amazon.

Pumpkin Spice RXBARs have the same amount of protein as three egg whites.

caption Pumpkin Spice RXBAR. source Amazon

You can buy a 12-pack of Pumpkin Spice RXBARs for $25.99 on Amazon.

