The best puppy gear to make your new dog feel at home

Before you bring your new puppy home, you should stock up on all the things they will need to be happy and healthy in their furever home.

furever There are hundreds of thousands of products out there and thousands of brands claiming to be the best. With our expert opinion and in-depth research, we’ve rounded up some of the best basic puppy supplies around.

Our top picks include a training collar, leash, crate, bed, chew toy, and monitoring system from trusted brands like PetSafe, Kong, MidWest Home for Pets, and more.

As a mildly obsessive dog lover, hound aficionado, and veteran co-parent, I know a thing or two about what it takes to transform a puppy into a well-behaved, happy, and let’s be real, stubborn young dog. While your new puppy will need oodles of love and attention in their furever home, there are some basic supplies you should have on hand ahead of time.

Some of the most basic puppy essentials include a leash and collar for training, a comfy bed for your puppy to sleep in, and a crate for when you’re not at home. They’ll also need plenty of toys to chew on (instead of your favorite pair of shoes).

There is a broad array of options out there for new puppy essentials, but we’ve done the research and used our expert opinion to bring you our top picks for the best basic puppy supplies. For more handy puppy essentials, check out our puppy supply list here.

Here are the best basic puppy supplies:

The best collar for leash training

The Blueberry Pet Personalized Martingale Collar is a safe and humane way to effectively leash train your puppy. You can also have their name and your phone number embroidered on the outside of the collar.

A training collar is a tool used to teach your puppy how to properly, and safely, walk on a leash. They are not intended for everyday wear or to be left on your pup while not training.

Martingale collars, or slip collars, are designed with two loops and are highly preferred by experts over choke and prong collars. The larger loop is slipped over the pup’s head and the leash is attached to the D-ring on the smaller loop. When bright-eyed Sir Barkley sees a squirrel off in the distance, the larger loop will tighten slightly and keep him safely in the collar instead of darting away from you.

The Blueberry Pet Personalized Martingale Collar is made from webbed nylon that’s both durable and comfortable. It’s available in three adjustable neck sizes and 30 mix-and-match colors.

For just a few dollars more, you can embroider your puppy’s name and contact phone number directly on the collar. This feature is an absolute steal, because like mentioned before, this collar should only be used for leash training purposes. Having their contact information on the collar means you don’t need to buy multiple ID tags or spend time moving their tags from collar to collar.

According to the American Kennel Club, you should always be able to fit two fingers in between your puppy’s neck and the collar. For the first couple of years, you should be actively checking the fit of their collar to make sure they haven’t outgrown their puppy apparel.

While martingale collars are highly recommended by experts, you should consult a certified trainer or veterinarian to determine what type of collar is best for your pup’s breed. For instance, a short-snouted pug fairs better in a harness due to susceptibility to tracheal injury, while a thick-necked greyhound needs a martingale collar so it doesn’t slip right over their small head.

While PetLovesBest, Pet Life Academy, and Pet Life Today, all agree that the Blueberry Pet Martingale Collar is among the top picks out there, we believe that due to its customizable option and soft nylon material (no metal chains), it’s the best option for our new furbabies. – Francesca Rea

Pros: Customizable, inexpensive, a safe and humane training collar

Cons: Cannot be worn all the time, not a good fit for every dog breed

The best leash for puppies

For an inexpensive, no-frills leash that is both lightweight but durable enough for puppies, we recommend the PetSafe Nylon Leash.

When shopping for a leash for your puppy, you should look for something that’s both lightweight and durable. You also want to keep the leash short, about 4 to 6 feet, so your puppy has room to roam but not enough to be mischievous.

The PetSafe Nylon Leash is durable, lightweight, and highly affordable. For less than $10, you can choose from six different colors and three different widths, each in both 4-feet and 6-feet lengths. Leash thickness depends on how big your puppy is and what stage of puppyhood they are in. Larger adult dogs will require a thicker, heavier leash, but for most small- to medium-sized dogs and puppies, this leash is a great option.

The leash itself is made from sturdy nylon in a simple but practical design with a classic loop handle and a heavy-duty metal hook. Simply put, this leash is inexpensive, durable, and easy to use.

New York Magazine ranked the PetSafe Nylon Leash as the best basic leash based on an expert opinion from Stephanie Galas at Pupculture Soho. She advised, “The most simple leash is your best leash.” In addition, this leash is included in a top-10 list from Thoroughly Reviewed, and we dubbed it our pick for best leash for puppies and small dogs.

As an avid fan of the PetSafe brand, I can say PetSafe products last a very long time. For more than a decade, my dog modeled the same basic PetSafe collar with just a little wear and tear to show for it (Francesca Rea). It’s not surprising to us that over 1,300 buyers have given the PetSafe Nylon Leash a perfect 5 out of 5 stars. – Kate Barrington and Francesca Rea

Pros: Affordable, lightweight yet durable, available in five sizes, two lengths, perfect for puppy training and daily use

Cons: May be too light for larger puppies or your puppy might grow out of it

The best crate for puppies

The MidWest Life Stages Folding Dog Crate with divider allows you to adjust the size of the crate as your puppy grows.

Puppies are playful and mischievous by nature, which means they can get themselves into a lot of trouble. Crate training your puppy helps them understand where and where not to relieve themselves and provides them with a place to sleep, relax, and feel safe. Our pick for the best crate for puppies is the MidWest Life Stages Folding Dog Crate.

The MidWest Life Stages Folding Dog Crate comes in six different sizes ranging from 22 inches to 48 inches in length to accommodate all breeds and walks of life. It also comes with a divider panel that enables you to increase or decrease the size of the crate to suit your puppy as they grow. This crate also folds flat for easy storage or travel and comes with the option of having a single- or double-door.

A review from My Sweet Puppy notes that this crate offers maximum visibility and ventilation for puppies, though they do comment that it is not designed for anxious or destructive dogs. The crate also receives positive comments from Dogs Recommend. The reviewers note that the collapsible design and included carry handle makes transport a breeze while the double-door design means you’ll have no trouble finding a place for it in your home.

With more than 9,000 reviews on Amazon, this crate maintains a steady 4.6-star rating. Customers comment that the crate is an excellent value for the money and that it is sturdy and easy to assemble. Some buyers say that especially large and motivated dogs can bend the bars to escape, but that usually stems from improper crate training. In my experience, though, my 35-pound dog never even came close to wrecking his MidWest crate (Francesca Rea). – Kate Barrington and Francesca Rea

Pros: Can grow with your puppy, single- or double-door option, comes in six sizes, includes free divider panel, folds flat for storage and travel

Cons: May not be sturdy enough for puppies that grow into very large dogs

The best dog bed for puppies

Puppies will find security in the Majestic Pet Suede Dog Bed’s donut shape, while you’ll be able to keep it, and your floors, clean with its removable, machine washable case and waterproof base.

In addition to purchasing a sturdy crate for your puppy, you’ll also need a dog bed to keep them comfy. With literally thousands of pet beds out there, it’s tough to figure out which one is the best and worth your investment. When it comes to dog beds for puppies, you must walk the fine line between affordability and durability because 1) they will have accidents on it, and 2) they will most likely grow out of it.

You want a bed that can be easily washed, can withstand sharp puppy teeth, and provide comfort and safety for your puppy, but you should expect it to wear down eventually.

You should also expect to buy your puppy another bed when they reach adult size, so there is no need to spend a fortune on their first bed. Our top pick for a dog bed for puppies is the Majestic Pet Suede Dog Bed.

With a generously padded base and donut shape, this bed will cushion your puppy in comfort all night long. The bed is made with a micro-suede, zippered slip cover and premium materials for durability and features a heavy-duty waterproof base (300/600 denier) to protect your floors from accidents. The interior is stuffed with a plush recycled polyester fill that will help keep your puppy feeling loved. It’s available in seven colors and four sizes.

The most valuable part of this bed is that both parts are machine washable, which is super important because your puppy is going to rough-house with it and have accidents on it. The round design and thick padding will conform to your puppy’s shape, keeping him warm and comfortable all night long.

The Majestic Pet Suede Dog Bed is featured on Dog Bed Zone, The Dog Clinic, Pet Life Today, The Spruce Pets, and K9 of Mine among their top picks for the best dog bed. The reviewers note that the donut-like design is ideal – the inner ring is padded for comfort while the outer ring is stuffed for support. Dogs Recommend comments that the bed is surprisingly durable and that the high-quality cover comes off easily for washing.

With nearly 1,800 reviews on Amazon, the Majestic Pet Suede Dog Bed has a 4.5-star rating. Buyers comment that their dogs love the plush design, and that the cover is easy to remove and wash. But some note that their especially nibbley puppies were able to chew through the lining and even found the zipper, so that’s something that you’d need to keep an eye on. though they do note that heavier dogs may sink into the padding more than smaller puppies.

Keeping in mind that puppies are going to chew their beds and have accidents regardless, $36 isn’t a wallet burner for a comfortable, easy-to-clean bed that will make them feel safe in the furever home. – Kate Barrington and Francesca Rea

Pros: Removable cover and stuffing are both machine washable, waterproof base, available in 4 sizes for all puppy breeds, generously padded for comfort and security

Cons: May not stand up to heavy chewing

The best chew toy for puppies

The Kong Puppy Toy is ultra-durable and designed for teething as well as mental stimulation.

Even at 2 or 3 months old, your puppy has a full set of teeth – and they are sharp! Partially to relieve the discomfort of teething and partially just for fun, your puppy is going to chew on anything and everything it can get its chompers on.

The Kong Puppy Toy is made from Kong’s durable soft rubber material that won’t shred or break apart, even under sharp puppy teeth. The toy is designed to soothe sore gums, and it can be filled with tasty treats to make the toy even more engaging. Due to the shape of the rubber toy, it bounces unpredictably offering mental stimulation as well as physical exercise. Plus, it comes in four different sizes so it can grow with your puppy.

Kongs are toys that can grow with your puppy as they are available in classic, senior, power chewer, and puppy makes. Lisa Sabatini, another dog expert at Insider Picks, says she gives her rescue pup, Homer, a stuffed Kong toy every morning to occupy him while she sneaks out for work.

As a former Kong user, I found that switching up the treat hidden inside can help make the toy feel brand new for your pup with new smells and tastes. The malleable rubber also makes it easy to clean the toy.

Ranked as the best chew toy for puppies by The Spruce Pets, Labrador Training HQ, The Labrador Site, and The Dog People, and included amongst top picks by the American Kennel Club and The Strategist, the Kong Puppy Toy is described as virtually indestructible which is important for puppies. You don’t want to give them a toy that might break off in pieces they can choke on. The Labrador Site recommends popping the toy in the freezer for a few hours to make the treat even more soothing for sore puppy gums.

With more than 3,300 reviews on Amazon, most buyers find this toy exceedingly durable and that it keeps their puppies engaged more than other toys. There were some users though who explained their dogs became uninterested in the toy after having a hard time getting to the treat inside. – Kate Barrington and Francesca Rea

Pros: Soothes sore gums, can withstand a puppy tyrant, provides mental stimulation, can be filled with treats, comes in multiple sizes

Cons: Some puppies may eat the filling then abandon the toy, some puppies might grow frustrated if they can’t get to the treat

The best at-home monitoring system for puppies

The Furbo Dog Camera allows you to check up on your puppy while away with real-time audio and video on your smart device. Plus, you can remotely dispense treats to your pup.

Puppies should be watched at all times during the first several months of their life and be taken outside to relieve themselves frequently. Once they’ve become familiar with their home and are of age, you can start to leave them alone for short periods of time.

Once your puppy is old enough to be left alone for short periods, you might find comfort in being able to virtually take a peek at what funny business they are getting themselves into.

The Furbo Dog Camera allows you to clearly see and listen to your pup through a 1080p HD, 4x zoom, 160-degree wide lens with night vision capabilities and two-way audio. Furbo can also detect your dog’s bark and will send a Barking Alert to your smart device via the free iOS/Android app. You’ll then be able to access real-time audio and video to determine if there is a problem. You’ll also be able to talk back to your dog or send treats their way.

Over 100 pieces of treats can be stored in the Furbo Dog Camera that you can remotely dispensed to your puppy. According to Insider Picks’ Kate Barrington, the Furbo will dispense about four to five treats at once so be mindful of how often you use this feature. It works best with round, 0.4-inch diameter treats like Zuke’s Mini, Nutro Mini, Natural Balance Mini-Rewards, and Crazy Dog Train-Me Mini, which are recommended by Amazon.

Furbo also offers optional subscription features (available with a 90-day free trial, $6.99 per month after) named the Furbo Dog Nanny. These extra features give you access to 24-hour Cloud recording so you can go back to specific video of Sir Barkley from that day. These recordings will also be logged in a Doggie Diary, which will show you clips of your dog in a 60-second snapshot of their adventures. Plus, it comes with Smart Alerts that will notify you when your puppy is active, when they are facing the camera, and when a human has entered the frame.

Wired and Lifewire rank Furbo as the best pet camera while Safety.com and The Spruce Pets rate the tech among its top picks. Some Amazon Customers have reported having connectivity issues with their Furbo, claiming the device needs to be within about 10 feet of the router and may need to be restarted more times than wanted.

You can read our full review of the Furbo Dog Camera here. – Francesca Rea

Pros: Bark Alert feature, wide lens, can talk to your puppy, can give them treats remotely

Cons: Requires subscription for premium features, needs specific sized treats, may experience connectivity issues

We also considered

PetSafe Keep Safe Break-Away Dog Collar ($12.95): This collar has a safety feature that allows it to “break” off when pressure is applied. This feature is great since accidents can happen if a dog’s collar gets caught on their crate, a fence, or another dog’s collar. The issue with this feature is that it can’t differentiate between an owner reaching down to grab the collar and a dangerous situation. Meaning, the collar can also break off in harmless situations where you are just trying to control your puppy. This collar is best for trained dogs and in situations where they will be playing with other dogs or left alone in the house for a couple of hours.

This collar has a safety feature that allows it to “break” off when pressure is applied. This feature is great since accidents can happen if a dog’s collar gets caught on their crate, a fence, or another dog’s collar. The issue with this feature is that it can’t differentiate between an owner reaching down to grab the collar and a dangerous situation. Meaning, the collar can also break off in harmless situations where you are just trying to control your puppy. This collar is best for trained dogs and in situations where they will be playing with other dogs or left alone in the house for a couple of hours. Puppia Soft Dog Harness ($12.59): A harness like this is a great alternative for short-nosed dogs who cannot wear a neck collar. The material is both soft and cushioned for comfort during wear. The downside to a back-clip harness, is that it can encourage pulling on the leash if your puppy isn’t trained.

A harness like this is a great alternative for short-nosed dogs who cannot wear a neck collar. The material is both soft and cushioned for comfort during wear. The downside to a back-clip harness, is that it can encourage pulling on the leash if your puppy isn’t trained. Best Friends by Sheri Shag Fur Donut Cuddler ($33.60): While this bed features a shag outer liner that resembles a mother’s fur, the shag may promote biting and make puppies think it’s a toy. Although the bed is machine washable, the shag might be harder to clean when it comes to accidents. Still, it features similar pros to that of the Majestic bed and would be a great alternative if your puppy isn’t a heavy chewer.

– Francesca Rea