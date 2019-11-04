Best puppy potty-training gear

source Paul Steven/Shutterstock/Business Insider

Having the right supplies is the key to success when you need to potty train a puppy.

With the right supplies and a little determination, you can house-train your puppy in a matter of weeks.

We’ve done the research to find the best house-training products, including everything from a disposable potty and wee-wee pads to training treats and a comfy crate.

Bringing home a new puppy is exciting, but it also comes with a certain degree of responsibility. In addition to making sure your puppy is fed and properly cared for, you also need to train them. House-training a puppy doesn’t need to be a difficult and lengthy process, however. With the right supplies and a little determination, you can house-train your puppy in a matter of weeks.

To help you house-train your puppy as quickly as possible, we’ve compiled some recommendations for the best potty training products for puppies.

Here are the best products you can buy to potty train a puppy:

The best puppy training crate

The MidWest Life Stages Folding Dog Crate is a sturdy crate that comes with a divider so you can adjust its size as your puppy grows.

When it comes to house training a puppy, a high-quality crate is a must-have. Not only does a crate provide your puppy with a comfortable place to sleep, but it enables you to keep him contained when you are not able to physically watch him yourself.

Keeping your puppy in the crate overnight and when you are away from home can speed up the crate training process. Our top pick for the best puppy training crate is the MidWest Life Stages Folding Dog Crate.

Available in seven sizes with a single- or double-door design, the crate is perfect for a growing puppy. It features a wire divider that you can use to customize the size of the crate as your puppy grows, saving you the cost of buying multiple crates. More importantly, the crate a leak-proof plastic pan for easy clean-up, a strong carrying handle, rubber roller feet to protect your floor, and heavy-duty slide-bolt latches.

My Sweet Puppy says the MidWest Life Stages crate offers maximum visibility and ventilation while also being lightweight and easy to store or transport. Wirecutter gives this crate its Runner-Up award, while Canine Journal recommends it for training.

While it may not be durable enough for very destructive dogs, and some dogs may be able to manipulate the latches, it is still our top pick for puppies.

Pros: Lightweight and durable construction, available in seven sizes with one or two doors, divider to adjust size for growing puppies, leak-proof plastic pan, strong carrying handle, rubber roller feet to protect floor, heavy-duty slide-bolt latch

Cons: May not be strong enough for very destructive dogs, some dogs will be able to manipulate the latches, does not come with a crate pad

The best puppy pee pads

With five layers of leak-proof protection and a generous size, Four Paws Wee-Wee Pads are the ultimate puppy training pad.

If you live in a condo or apartment without easy access to the outdoors, indoor house-training may be your best option. Training your puppy to use pee pads can make life easier for both of you and help to keep the mess contained. This training method is not perfect, but it works well for many dog owners. If you’d like to give it a try, we recommend Four Paws Wee-Wee Pads.

With five layers of protection and a quilted surface, Four Paws Wee-Wee Pads are highly absorbent. With 100% leak-proof protection, these pads give your puppy an acceptable place to “go” and you peace of mind, knowing that you won’t come home to a mess.

These pads have a wide border to contain liquid, and they are treated with an attractant to draw your puppy when nature calls. The pads are very affordable, and they come in packages ranging from 7 to 200 pads.

Best Reviews says these pads are very absorbent and that they have no lingering smell. Top Dog Tips and My Sweet Puppy also recommend these pads.

Pros: Five layers of leak-proof protection, quilted texture for maximum absorption, can handle multiple uses, treated to attract puppies, no lingering smell after use, available in several sizes

Cons: May not be ideal for large or giant breeds, some pads not properly sealed to water-resistant backing, might leak if dog pees along the edge instead of the middle

The best pet stain remover

Rocco & Roxie’s Professional Strength Stain & Odor Eliminator is effective on all surfaces and powerful enough to tackle even the toughest stains and odors.

When you are house-training your puppy, you should expect a few accidents to occur along the way because your puppy can only hold his bladder for about one hour per month of age. Though pet stains are an expected part of house-training, they can be stubborn and difficult to remove.

Plus, your puppy may be tempted to repeat the act if the carpet retains some of his scent. To remove both pet stains and odors, you need Rocco & Roxie’s Professional Strength Stain & Odor Eliminator.

The spray is made with a powerful formula that cuts through even the toughest stains and odors with strong enzymatic action. It works on all surfaces including carpet, hardwood, and upholstery. This stain remover is professional-strength, but it is also gentle and safe enough for use around children and pets. It may be more costly than other options, but it is well worth the price.

Petsho highlights the spray’s ability to remove not only the stain itself but also its odor to discourage pets from using the same area again. Dogs Recommend also speaks highly of Rocco & Roxie’s spray, noting that it lives up to its name by quickly and effectively removing stains and odors.

Pros: Unique enzymatic action, powerful against all stains and odors, can be used on any surface, discourages puppy from reusing the same area, safe for pets and children

Cons: More expensive than many options, cleaner may have an unpleasant or strong odor

The best indoor puppy potty

The Fresh Patch Disposable Dog Potty is made with hydroponically grown grass and a 100% recyclable cardboard tray to attract your puppy and absorb pee quickly.

If you choose to train your puppy to do his business indoors, you should consider buying a puppy potty. While there are different models to choose from, the most effective puppy potties are designed to look like patches of grass. This design can help your puppy make the transition to going outdoors, if that is your goal, or it can just be a more attractive option than a puppy pee pad. Our top pick for the best indoor puppy potty is the Fresh Patch Disposable Dog Potty.

The Fresh Patch Disposable Dog Potty consists of a lush bed of hydroponically grown grass in a recyclable cardboard tray. The fresh grass naturally attracts your puppy to the bed and neutralizes odors while the complex root system absorbs liquid on contact. An excellent alternative to outdoor training or pee pads, this dog potty lasts for several weeks, depending on the dog, and it is completely disposable.

Top Dog Tips comments on the quality of the live grass and its absorbency. Though each pad is only recommended for dogs up to 25 pounds, you could join a few pads up together for larger dogs. Fido Savvy also recommends this disposable potty, confirming that it is all natural and eco-friendly.

Pros: Made with hydroponically grown grass, comes in a disposable cardboard tray, made with 100% recyclable materials, complex root system absorbs liquid quickly, real grass naturally contains odor and attracts puppy, one tray can last for several weeks

Cons: Doesn’t have a leak-proof tray or lining for 100% leak protection, only recommended for dogs up to 25 pounds, if grass is not fresh it may not work well

The best training treats for puppies

Zuke’s Mini Naturals Training Treats are an affordable, healthy reward for your puppy as you house-train him.

The key to house training your puppy is twofold. First, you have to take him outside often enough that he won’t be tempted to do his business in the house. Second, you have to reward him when he goes outside, so he wants to repeat the behavior. Having some tasty training treats on hand is essential if you want your puppy to become house-trained quickly. Our top pick for training treats that are small, tasty, and good for your puppy is Zuke’s Mini Naturals Training Treats.

Made with wholesome natural ingredients, Zuke’s Mini Naturals Training Treats are a training treat you can feel good about giving your puppy. You can get the treats in a peanut butter flavor or five other meat-rich recipes. These treats are chewy and full of flavor, so they’re sure to attract your puppy’s attention. Not only are Zuke’s treats made with healthy ingredients, but they contain fewer than 3 calories each. They are also highly affordable compared to some of the natural dog treats on the market.

Canine Journal recommends Zuke’s Mini Naturals Training Treats because they are healthy, affordable, and delicious for dogs.

Pros: Made from wholesome natural ingredients, five flavors with real meat, made without corn wheat or soy, no artificial additives, small size perfect for training, less than 3 calories each, affordable

Cons: All recipes contain grains and are not gluten-free, may trigger food allergies in grain-sensitive dogs, some recipes have a strong odor

source Belefront/Shutterstock/Business Insider

