The best quilting tools and supplies

Quilting began as utilitarian sewing to provide a padded, insulated garment or blanket, but it has since become a thriving needlecraft and hobby.

Quilting creates a three-layer fabric sandwich that can become bedding, home accessories, embellished clothing, or art.

There are some essential tools like the Olfa Rotary Cutter that every quilter should own.

As I was growing up, we had quilts that we used daily during the cold days of winter and quilts that were just put on the bed when company was coming. Most were a patchwork of pieces that were cut from old clothes or leftover sewing projects and put back together in a random or simple block pattern. Others had elaborately appliqued designs embellished with thousands of tiny stitches. To me now, all were works of art.

To qualify as a quilt, there must be three layers of fabric sandwiched together. The top layer can be a solid piece of fabric, a solid piece of fabric with smaller pieces appliqued to it in a design, or numerous small pieces of fabric sewn together to form a pattern. The inner layer is a thicker fabric or batting to provide insulation. The bottom layer is usually a solid piece of coordinating fabric, and all three are joined with numerous stitches to hold them together.

Having grown up with multiple quilters in the family, there was a good-natured competition between them to see who could create the most beautiful quilt. Machine quilting was spurned, and anyone who left thread knots showing just wasn’t a good quilter. In addition to the fabric and thread, their tools were just cardboard pattern pieces, scissors, and a quilting frame.

But times have changed, and so have the tools. A rotary cutter and a self-healing cutting mat make cutting fabric pieces a breeze. Basting spray can hold pieces in place while joining them together, eliminating the need for pins – and fusible webbing can even eliminate sewing altogether.

If you make quilting a life-long hobby, having good tools will not only make it easier, but it will produce better final results. I am always looking for the most effective, easiest to use, and the best value in products for myself and to recommend to others.

Here are the best quilting tools and supplies:

The best rotary fabric cutter

The Olfa Rotary Cutter moves through layers of fabric easily leaving smooth edges and precise cuts for quilt pieces.

As experienced quilters know, how precisely you cut your pieces will affect the finished look of your quilt top. That’s why I only use the Olfa Rotary Cutter Bundle for cutting pattern pieces.

When I was first quilting, I used scissors to cut each piece. As hard as I tried, I would sometimes have wobbly cuts. With the Olfa Rotary Cutter, every edge is precise and smooth.

I purchased the 45mm cutter because of its ergonomic handle that can be used right or left-handed. The regular blade will cut through six layers of cotton fabric at a time so many pattern pieces can be cut at once. The cutter also works on much heavier fabrics like felt, fleece, and even carpet.

The blade safely retracts when the handle is released so I feel safer with it around kids because the blades are extremely sharp. It also adds some peace of mind to know that if I ever slip, the blade will retract, so I don’t get injured. The blades are also quite easy to change.

Always use a mat or some type of protection under the cutting project or you’ll have slashes on your tables and counters.

Pros: Ergonomic handle, cuts through six layers of fabric easily, the extremely sharp blade retracts safely

Cons: Blade can mar work surfaces, must use Olfa replacement blades

The best fabric scissors

Gingher Dressmaking Shears have precision ground edges that keep their sharpness through years of cutting fabric.

I bought my first pair of Gingher Shears in 1973 for a college tailoring class. I still have them and they are as sharp as the first day I used them. These scissors will last a lifetime if you handle them correctly. My first shears have been stored in a sheath to protect the blades and everyone in my life is under the threat of bodily harm if they use them to cut anything except fabric.

Even if you love a rotary cutter, there are times you’ll need shears while quilting. Gingher dressmaker shears have long, knife-edge blades, and a double-plated chrome-over-nickel finish that will not rust. The handle design helps hold the fabric flat while cutting. Both right and left-handed shears are available and both come with a nylon sheath for storage when not in use.

Although I’ve never had to have my shears sharpened, Gingher does offer repairs and sharpening services with a three-to-four week turnaround.

Pros: Durable, knife-edge blades, sharp from shaft to tip, will not rust

Cons: If you use them to cut anything but fabric, the blades will dull quickly

The best ruler set for quilting

With the Arteza Quilter’s Ruler Set, you can measure precise cuts and use them as a guide for straight quilting pattern edges.

Almost all quilt patterns are formed from geometric shapes like squares, triangles, and rectangles that are sewn together to create amazing grids. If just one component is slightly irregular, the entire pattern could be at risk. That’s why you need a good ruler set like our pick, from Arteza.

With the set of four rulers (4.5-inch, 6-inch, 9.5-inch, and 12.5-inch squares), you will surely find the guide you need. The rulers are formed from laser-cut acrylic that will stand up to and guide rotary cutters and shears for both left and right-handed cutters. The set includes 48 non-slip adhesive rings that can be applied to the back of the rulers to help hold them in place.

Each guide has contrasting double-colored grid lines (with 1/2-inch seam allowances) so it is easy to see them on both light and dark-colored fabrics. I use these rulers for everything from quilting to scrapbooking. The acrylic does not get whittled down like a wooden ruler and the clear background helps me choose the right placement to get the fabric repeat I desire.

Pros: Laser-cut clear acrylic for precision, light and dark guidelines, durable, easy to use with rotary cutter or shears, non-slip rings included

Cons: The 24 non-slip rings must be separated to form 48 rings before applying to the rulers

The best machine quilting frame

The Flynn Multi-frame Quilting System can be adjusted to work with almost every sewing machine to hold the fabric taut during quilting.

If you are interested in getting into machine quilting, the Flynn Multi-frame Quilting System will give you a sturdy frame that can be used with most home sewing machines. If you decide to become a serious quilter, you can move to a long arm sewing machine or a near-industrial quilting system with a much more serious price tag.

To successfully quilt the three layers of fabric together, they must be held taut and completely smooth. For very small projects, you can use an embroidery hoop. But once you move past a 10-inch project, you’ll need a larger frame. The Flynn frame will hold wall-hangings or lap quilts up to 45 inches in width with three fiberglass rods. When you’re ready to go larger, you can easily modify the frame by adding new, longer rods with just a screwdriver.

The kit comes with an instructional DVD and all the hardware you need to get started. To make the process more simple, place your sewing machine on a large rectangular worktable. It is nearly impossible to support the weight of the quilt and the frame on a small sewing table.

The frame works with any sewing machine because the machine never moves. You guide the fabric and frame around under the needle and or pressure foot of the sewing machine to create the design you desire. I suggest spending some time working with the frame on some scrap fabrics before you attempt to quilt your masterpiece. With practice, you can master the process.

For the price compared to other systems, I feel it is a great value. Take your time and practice and you’ll master machine quilting with this system.

Pros: Frame can be used with almost all sewing machines, easy-to-assemble, size can be adjusted by adding longer rods to accommodate queen-sized quilts, can be used for hand-quilting

Cons: Takes time to master the use of the frame, can be heavy to manage

The best hand quilting frame

With the Frank A. Edmonds Full Size Quilt Frame you can hand-stitch a quilt that will rival your great-grandmother’s.

I will admit; I am a quilt snob and always prefer a well-done hand quilted work over one that is machine quilted. As you hand-stitch, you have time to reflect on the beautiful work under your fingers. Each stitch is purposefully placed for the person who will receive and use the quilt.

I found a beautiful quilt top with a tulip pattern that my grandmother had never gotten around to quilting. I searched for just the right backing fabric and then used a Frank A. Edmonds Full Size Quilt Frame to hand-stitch the quilt. Yes, it took me quite some time but now those tulips are a treasured heirloom.

The Edmonds frame is made in the USA from solid hardwood but is still lightweight enough to move easily. The frame can be set up to accommodate one quilter or several and the height and angle can be adjusted for ease of work. I worked with it set at the 24 x 45-inch size and enjoyed every minute of the work.

Setting up the frame was easy and I was able to take it apart for storage until my next project (I have a dinner plate pattern quilt in the works). If I ever decided to take on a king-sized quilt, an extension kit can be purchased.

Some reviewers had problems with the wood splitting. I didn’t encounter that issue but I wasn’t making an extremely large or heavy quilt. But with the headquarters in Chicago, customer service is just a click away.

Pros: Solid wood construction, adjustable height, width, and angle, easy to assemble and disassemble for storage

Cons: Only accommodates up to 90-inch quilts, may not support an extra-large or heavy quilt

