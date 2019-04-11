The best raincoats and jackets for women

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Jouls/Facebook/Business Insider

A good raincoat needs to be functional, but it also needs to look nice so that you’ll actually want to wear it when bad weather hits.

The North Face Laney II Trench, with its mix of classic trench coat vibes and functional rain jacket features, accomplishes just that.

Nothing says “I’m a put-together adult who does my taxes on time every year” like owning a dedicated jacket for rain. It takes real foresight to check the weather before you leave the house and decide to grab a raincoat instead of taking your chances on your beloved leather jacket that will dissolve at the mere hint of humidity.

Raincoats and rain jackets have a reputation for being either visually unappealing or about as functional as a sheet of tissue paper. But that doesn’t have to be the case. There are stylish options that will keep you warm and dry without making a huge dent in your wallet.

When shopping, it’s important to keep your lifestyle in mind. If you’re the outdoorsy type, you probably don’t want a cutesy clear rain slicker or anorak designed for city life. Likewise, if your idea of “being in nature” is walking down a tree-lined street from the office to the subway, you don’t need something with lots of high-performance materials and features.

Or, you can always opt for a raincoat that blends the best of both worlds! No matter what, your new favorite topper is bound to be in our guide.

Here are the best women’s rain jackets and raincoats in 2019:

Updated on 04/11/2019 by Malarie Gokey: Updated prices and formatting. Updated info from related buying guides.

Read on in the slides below to check out our top picks.

The best raincoat overall

source The North Face

Why you’ll love it: The North Face Laney II Trench Raincoat is the ideal mix of classic trench coat and sporty rain gear.

There’s nothing like a rainstorm to put a damper on an outfit right? (Sorry.) You leave the house feeling pretty cute, but you’re frazzled and soggy by the time you arrive at your destination. What you need is a raincoat that works for just about any occasion: The North Face Laney II Trench Raincoat. It’s sportier than the average trench but still looks fashionable.

The jacket is made of the North Face’s durable, waterproof HyVent fabric and it’s “lightly insulated” to ensure you stay warm on chilly, windy days. It features an attractive silhouette with a hood, hidden zipper, and my personal favorite detail: adjustable tabs on the sides that cinch your waist in and create a loose hourglass shape. It’s ideal for when you don’t want to look like a paper bag just because it’s raining.

With 316 reviews on Nordstrom, The North Face Laney II Trench Raincoat is a hit with shoppers. One five-star reviewer says the jacket “[i]s lightweight but actually very warm (would be too warm for summer rain, but just right for fall/spring).”

Another fan called it “perfect for layering on a rainy day” and added that “you can dress it up or down pretty easily.”

Pros: Waterproof, lined, comes in four neutral colors, has a hood, cinches at the waist, interior “media pocket” to protect electronics

Cons: Will be too warm for spring and summer temperatures in many places

The best rain jacket for travel

source Joules

Why you’ll love it: Joules’ Right as Rain Packable Hooded Raincoat won’t take up a lot of room in your luggage and comes in a range of cute prints that won’t ruin your vacation outfit.

You never realize how much stuff you use in a day until you’re trying to distill your life down to the size of a carry-on. A rain jacket isn’t always a vacation essential, but if you’re traveling to a drizzly locale – Portland, Oregon? London, England? – it’s not a bad idea to bring one along.

The Right as Rain Packable Hooded Raincoat by Joules is a great option. It’s unlined and easy to fold down so it fits into even the smallest empty space in your luggage. Thanks to an array of cute prints from florals to dogs, you’re almost guaranteed to find one that fits your style. You can finally kiss ruining your vacation Instagrams with an ugly raincoat goodbye.

This topper comes recommended by experts at Best Products, PopSugar, and CNN and it has a 4.5-star rating on Nordstrom. People love the fit (it features a waist-defining drawstring) and the fact that it’s lightweight and easy to pack on-the-go.

Pros: Foldable for easy packing, cute patterns, under $100

Cons: Unlined so you’ll need to layer in cold weather

The best rain jacket for outdoors activities

source Patagonia

Why you’ll love it: Patagonia’s Torrentshell Jacket is tough enough to withstand harsh weather conditions, but it’s not bulky.

If you live for the great outdoors, you need outerwear that will have your back on all kinds of adventures – and in all weather. Patagonia’s Torrentshell Jacket is an expert-approved rain jacket that will keep you dry on long hikes, without any added bulk to weigh you down.

The jacket is made of the brand’s sturdy (and cleverly named) H2No fabric, which is both waterproof and breathable, two characteristics that aren’t always compatible. The jacket has plenty of additional features that make it stand out. The neck area is lined with soft microfleece designed for both comfort and to “[protect] waterproof/breathable barrier,” there’s an oversized adjustable hood with a visor and handwarmer pockets that zipper closed.

The Wirecutter named the Patagonia Torrentshell its favorite raincoat for daily use, specifically because of the roomy hood. “Unlike cheaper jackets with hoods that don’t fit your face, the Torrentshell’s is cavernous, keeping precipitation off your nose, chin, and hair,” says Wirecutter writer Eve O’Neill.

The publication also notes that “[t]he fit is generous, which makes this coat ideal for layering when it gets cold. And, if you work up a sweat, armpit zips let you vent heat,” making this a great pick for varied temperatures or outdoor activities.

Pros: Sturdy fabric, breathable lining and zip vents at the armpits, large hood to keep you extra dry

Cons: You’ll want to layer in really cold temperatures

The best raincoat for work

source Everlane

Why you’ll love it: For those times when you really don’t want to look like you’re wearing a raincoat, check out The City Anorak by Everlane.

Think of The City Anorak from Everlane as your non-raincoat raincoat. It’s a simple polyester anorak with a hood and two pockets that comes in three muted colors: black, surplus green, and navy.

You don’t have to wait for a rainy day to wear this jacket, but you certainly could. While perhaps not ideal for a torrential downpour or freezing cold temps (it’s not fully waterproof and is unlined), this is a great option for the everyday commuter who wants to stay mostly dry while heading to the office or an evening out with friends. It’s the perfect “April showers” coat.

The style is just as cute as a regular jacket, with the added bonus of protecting your outfit from precipitation. And the best part? It’s only $88. The City Anorak has a 4.5-star rating on Everlane based on 645 reviews. It’s also a hit with experts, too – Best Products and PopSugar are both fans of the Everlane anorak.

Joanne Goddard from Cup of Jo told New York Magazine’s The Strategist, “[the Everlane City Anorak] is my absolute favorite because it has a flattering silhouette, cozy hood, and comes in three colors.”

Pros: Under $100, stylish silhouette, oversized hood, lightweight fabric good for transitional seasons

Cons: Unlined and not fully waterproof

The best transparent rain jacket

source Hunter

Why you’ll love it: The transparent Hunter Boots Original Smock Coat is adorable, durable, and waterproof.

See-through rain jackets are iconic, but they aren’t always the most practical. Experts agree that the Hunter Boots Original Smock Coat is the exception.

I’ve wanted a transparent raincoat for basically as long as I can remember, but I’ve always been a little wary. They look cool, but would they actually do the job as well as their more opaque counterparts?

Enough people online have gushed about this version from Hunter Boots, called the Original Smock Coat, that I feel confident it won’t disappoint. Buying a rain jacket from the brand that makes fan favorite wellies seems like a pretty safe bet.

The Original Smock Coat is made of waterproof vinyl and features a hood and drawcords at the waist and neck. Despite its transparent design, the jacket really is completely waterproof. It even has welded seams to make sure water doesn’t seep into the coat from the outside.

There are a few color options, but my personal favorite is the clear white, which looks like a fashion-forward poncho.

The Original Smock Coat appears on a number of “best raincoat” roundups, most notably at Redbook, Best Products, and The Strategist. “I love that this raincoat is sheer, so you can still see your outfit underneath,” Caroline Maguire of Shopbob told The Strategist.

Pros: Waterproof, sheer design, good hood, multiple colors

Cons: Expensive

Check out the best umbrellas and rain boots you can buy

A rainy day can ruin your plans, your outfit, and your mood, but with a great umbrella in your hands, rain need not put a damper on the day.

You’re sure to find an umbrella or two on our list that will help keep you dry during the next rainstorm. The only issue is whether or not you’ll remember to keep one close by.

Here are the best umbrellas you can buy:

Rain boots don’t have to be ugly. We did the research and testing to find the best rain boots that are both good looking and functional.

Here are the best rain boots you can buy in 2019: