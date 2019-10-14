In addition to keeping your dog warm and dry, raincoats increase your dog’s visibility, protect their coat, and give them a boost of security if they’re nervous about getting wet.

Some raincoats are designed for moderate temperatures and lighter rain, while others prove durable in heavy wind and downpours. We’ve researched the best raincoats for a variety of conditions and breeds.

Our top pick is the Ellie Dog Wear Zip Up Raincoat. Featuring a double-layered design with adjustable drawstring closures and a hood, it will keep your dog dry and comfortable.

Some dogs have a knack for finding each and every puddle during a wet morning walk. Other dogs, however, want nothing to do with rain and wetness. Whether you’re trying to keep an adventurous dog clean or a nervous dog dry, a dog raincoat is an ideal solution.

The primary purpose of a dog raincoat is obvious – to keep your dog dry in the rain – but there are a number of other benefits to consider. Raincoats keep your pup warm in wet and windy weather while also keeping their coat a little cleaner as they splash around in puddles. For dogs who refuse to go outside during wet weather, even to do their business, a raincoat can turn things around.

Just as dogs come in all shapes and sizes, so do dog raincoats. When it comes to shopping for the perfect raincoat for your furry friend, it’s important to consider everything from materials and construction to fit and convenient accessories. We’ve done the research and compiled a list of our top picks for the best raincoats for dogs.

Here are the best dog raincoats you can buy:

The best dog raincoat overall

The Ellie Dog Wear Zip Up Raincoat will keep your dog dry with a double-layer design and added features like a removable hood.

When it comes to choosing a dog raincoat, many dog owners want something that looks great and works well. Nothing is more adorable than a classic yellow rain jacket, but you still need quality of materials and construction as well as the jacket’s ability to protect from rain. Adjustable closures and add-on features are a bonus. We chose the Ellie Dog Wear Zip Up Raincoat as our top overall pick because it meets these needs and many more.

The Ellie Dog Wear Zip Up Raincoat features a bright yellow color and a classic raincoat design. It is double-layered with adjustable closures to ensure a snug and secure fit, plus it has a removable hood for head protection. This dog raincoat is completely water-resistant and harness-friendly with an opening on the back. Choose from six different sizes and a variety of colors, all with bonus add-ons like snug-fitting legs, snaps for easy on/off, and multiple pockets.

After testing the Ellie Dog Wear Zip Up Raincoat on their own dogs, Heather of The Dapple spoke with the coat’s designer, Alan Huang. Heather describes the coat as “hands-down the best raincoat [her] dogs have ever had.” In the interview, Huang said that his designs are intended to be a high-quality combination of outerwear style and functionality.

Pros: Ergonomically designed for comfort, high-quality construction from waterproof materials, adjustable closures for a snug fit, removable hood

Cons: Large breeds may need to size up due to non-stretchy material, may not fully cover the belly for larger dogs

The best budget dog raincoat

For affordability, form, and function, the Best Pet Supplies Voyager Dog Raincoat is a great option for budget shoppers.

If you want a dog raincoat that will last for many seasons and hold up against a heavy downpour, you should expect to pay a little more for it. There are, however, affordable rain jackets out there that work perfectly well for a light drizzle or occasional use. Our top pick for the best budget dog raincoat is the Best Pet Supplies Voyager Dog Raincoat.

The Best Pet Supplies Voyager Dog Raincoat is affordably priced and comes in five sizes and colors, including classic yellow. This raincoat features a classic poncho design with a hood for head protection as well as an adjustable Velcro chest strap. It is made from lightweight waterproof polyester with a flap-covered leash access hole and a snap so you can button back the hood when the rain clears. It also has thoughtfully place reflective stripes for low-light visibility.

The Strategist spoke with several New York City-based dog walkers about the raincoats their clients wear and what they like for their own dogs. The Best Pet Supplies Voyager Dog Raincoat placed second on this list, included for its affordable price, convenient Velcro closures, and lightweight design.

Pros: Affordable, functional and fashionable poncho design, lightweight polyester material to resist rain, Velcro straps for secure fit

Cons: Design may not offer full belly coverage on some dogs, sizing can be a little tricky for some breeds, less functional for heavy rain

The best raincoat for small dogs

Designed to fit small-breed dogs, the Django City Slicker Dog Rain Jacket ensures lightweight water-repellant and windproof protection.

Dogs with short legs are more difficult to fit for dog clothing, so you really need something that is designed for small breeds. Our top pick for the best dog raincoat for small dogs in the Django City Slicker Dog Rain Jacket.

The Django City Slicker comes in three sizes and three bright colors, all made from 100% nylon to ensure lightweight water-repellant and windproof protection from the elements. This jacket features elastic leg bands and adjustable neck and chest closures for a customizable fit as well as a no-leak, easy-access leash portal for use with your favorite harness. It also has reflective piping that runs down the side of the jacket for visibility.

Pet Life Today reviewed this jacket favorably, noting that the interior lining is of such high quality that you could use it as a reversible jacket in dry weather. Small dogs are harder to fit with outerwear, but Dachshund Station found that the Django brand of outerwear is a perfect fit. After testing several Django coats as well as other options, the site named the Django City Slicker Dog Rain Jacket their favorite raincoat for dachshunds.

Pros: Lightweight and water-repellant design, leash portal for easy access, designed to fit small and short-legged dog breeds

Cons: Not insulated for cold weather

The best dog coat for light rain

The Ruffwear Sun Shower Waterproof Rain Jacket features a sleek but simple design made from high-quality, waterproof materials.

Even a little bit of rain can lead to a messy and smelly dog. To keep your dog dry, you need a lightweight rain jacket with adjustable closures for a snug fit. It should be made from high-quality materials, but it doesn’t need add-ons like an insulating layer or hood. Our top pick for the best dog raincoat for light rain is the Ruffwear Sun Shower Waterproof Rain Jacket.

Ruffwear is one of the top designers of outdoor gear for dogs, known for the quality of their materials and the thoughtfulness of their design. The Ruffwear Sun Shower Waterproof Rain Jacket is no exception, made from PVC-free waterproof fabric with an oversized storm collar for added protection. This dog raincoat has side-release buckles for easy on/off with reflective trim for low-light visibility. It comes in six sizes and three bright colors.

Wirecutter said that the Ruffwear Sun Shower Waterproof Rain Jacket is suitable for damp, moderate climates and provides a secure fit to keep dogs dry in heavy rain.

Pros: Waterproof, full-coverage design, side release buckles for easy on/off, reflective trim for nighttime visibility

Cons: Sizing can be a little bit tricky

The best dog coat for heavy rain

The Hurtta Torrent Dog Raincoat features high-quality construction and a secure fit to keep your dog dry in downpours.

Though many dog raincoats claim to be water-repellant, few stand the test of a torrential downpour. In heavy rain, you need a raincoat that fits snug to your dog’s body to keep their neck, back, and body warm and dry. Our top pick for the best dog raincoat for heavy rain is the Hurtta Torrent Dog Raincoat.

Available in five sizes and three colors, the Hurtta Torrent Dog Raincoat is made from high-quality weatherproof materials that are lightweight. The outer shell is coated with Hurtta’s Houndtex, which is designed to be waterproof and dirt-repelling but breathable, and the inner lining consists of breathable mesh.

With adjustable fasteners, you can custom-fit the coat to your dog’s dimensions for a snug and secure fit. The coat features a simple buckle attachment which makes it easy to get on and off, plus it has reflective striping to ensure nighttime visibility.

Wirecutter included the Hurtta Torrent Dog Raincoat in their list of the best raincoats for dogs, naming it their top pick for heavy rain. They said that the jacket offers better waterproofing and coverage than many jackets tested. The Strategist also reviewed this jacket favorably, highlighting its moisture-wicking properties.

Pros: High-quality weatherproof materials, lightweight design with adjustable fasteners, reflective trim for nighttime visibility, wicks away moisture

Cons: Not insulated for cold weather, fairly pricey especially for larger sizes