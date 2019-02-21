Amazon’s best-selling mattresses are nearly all under $250 — here’s what you should know about them

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

You can find a lot of great mattresses on Amazon for a good price, and if you’re a Prime member, you can get free two-day shipping.

We’ve rounded up Amazon’s best-selling mattresses, and all but one of them cost less than $300.

When it comes to convenience, it’s hard to beat shopping at Amazon – especially if you’re a Prime member and get free two-day shipping on hundreds of thousands of items.

This perk, as nice as it is when it applies to laundry detergent, is even nicer when applied to cumbersome or otherwise time-consuming buys like mattresses. Thankfully there are lots of great online mattress startups you can pick and choose from, but if you want a mid-range option that will provide lots of comfort, a great warranty, and plenty of customer feedback to parse through in order to make an online purchase more reliable, you’ve got some great options on Amazon – with most best-selling mattresses not exceeding $250.

To make shopping for your next mattress easier, we’ve rounded up the six best-selling mattresses on Amazon (excluding repeats due to different sizes bought) below, plus a short résumé on each for your consideration.

Below are the 6 best-selling mattresses that you can buy on Amazon, plus what to expect from each:

LinenSpa Eight-Inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattress

source Amazon

The LinenSpa Eight-Inch mattress combines memory foam and the traditional support of an innerspring mattress for a medium-firm feel. The one-and-a-half-inch layer of foam beneath the quilted top layer helps to minimize pressure points. It will also be shipped in a box to your door.

Makeup: Memory foam and innerspring hybrid.

Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King.

Warranty: 10-year warranty.

Ratings: 5,500+ customer reviews, 4.4 stars overall.

Zinus Memory Foam 12-Inch Green Tea Mattress

source Amazon

Shipped in a box to your door, the Zinus 12-Inch Memory Foam mattress is infused with natural green tea extract to maintain freshness for longer. The foam is CertiPUR-US certified for durability and performance and made for comfort and pressure relief.

The Zinus 12-Inch features three inches of Memory Foam, two inches of Comfort Foam, three and a half inches Airflow High-Density Base Support Foam.

Makeup: Three different kinds of foam.

Sizes: Narrow Twin, Twin, Twin XL, Full, Short Queen, Queen, King, California King.

Warranty: 10-year warranty.

Ratings: 21,500+ customer reviews, 4.2 stars overall.

Fun fact: Zinus 12-Inch Memory Foam ranks in three of the top five best-selling mattress spots on Amazon when you don’t account for different mattress sizes (Twin, Queen, and King).

LinenSpa Six-Inch Innerspring Mattress

source Amazon

The LinenSpa Six-Inch mattress is made up of heavy-gauge tempered steel coils for support and durability. The quilted foam fabric cover and foam layer above the coils provide cushioning at the surface for more comfort, and the supportive felt pad creates a consistent feel across the springs. The mattress is marketed as “perfect for daybeds, trundle beds, and bunk beds.” It also has a fire resistant barrier that’s tested to meet safety standards.

The LinenSpa Six-Inch will also come shipped in a box to your door.

Makeup: Innerspring with foam layer above coils for cushioning.

Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Full XL, Queen, King, California King.

Warranty: 10-year warranty.

Ratings: 2,900+ customer reviews, 3.9 stars overall.

Lucid Five-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress

source Amazon

The Lucid Five-Inch is made from dual-layered gel memory foam, which is meant to create a cooler sleep experience and relieve pressure points of stress. The Dual-layer technology means you’ll get one inch of a soft, ventilated cooling layer with four inches of a supportive base foam layer for a firm overall feel.

The company claims the open cell construction makes for a more durable, long-lasting memory foam, which is how they can afford a whopping 25-year warranty. The foam is CertiPUR-US certified and resistant to dust mites. Similar to the LinenSpa Six-Inch, Lucid calls their Lucid Five-Inch a great option for children and teens, especially in bunk beds, trundle beds, and loft beds.

The Lucid Five-Inch will be shipped to your doorstep in a box.

Makeup: Gel memory foam.

Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Full XL, Queen, King, California King.

Warranty: 25-year warranty.

Ratings: 2,100 customer reviews, 4.3 stars overall.

Zinus Ultima Comfort Memory Foam Six-Inch Mattress

source Amazon

The Zinus Six-Inch Comfort Memory Foam Mattress is made of two layers of memory foam: one and a half inches of traditional memory foam and 4.5 inches of High-Density Base Support Foam. The foam is CertiPUR-US certified, and the integration of BioFoam replaces some of the traditional petroleum with natural plant oil to keep your mattress fresh, according to Zinus.

The Zinus Six-Inch will be shipping to your door in a box.

Makeup: Memory foam.

Sizes: Narrow Twin, Twin, Full, Queen.

Warranty: 10-year warranty.

Ratings: 4,300+ customer reviews, 4.3 stars overall.

Tuft & Needle Mattress with T&N Adaptive Foam

source Amazon

Tuft & Needle’s mattress, made with their signature T&N Adaptive Foam, is meant to miss some of the common pitfalls of traditional memory foam. The T&N Adaptive Foam is designed to be bouncy yet supportive, without feeling like you’ll “sink in and feel stuck” or get unusually hot during the night, which can be common concerns for latex and memory foam. The localized bounce means you can move without disturbing a sleeping partner. T&N Adaptive Foam “sleeps cool” and is made to be suitable for all sleeping positions and frames.

Like the others, Tuft & Needle’s mattress will arrive in a box to your doorstep.

Makeup: T&N Adaptive Foam.

Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King.

Warranty: 10-year warranty.

Ratings: 6,700+ customer reviews, 4.2 stars overall.

Fun fact: Tuft & Needle claims that fewer than 2% of Amazon customers return a Tuft & Needle mattress, even with a 100-night sleep trial.

