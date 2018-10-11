12 things you didn’t know you could make in an air fryer

caption Air-fried donuts are about to become your go-to breakfast. source John Jones/Flickr

Air fryers give your foods all of the taste, but none of the oil. They are the latest kitchen gadget taking households by storm. The compact device, which can sit on your counter without compromising a lot of space, is an ingenious way to fry your favorite foods without drenching them in oil.

Read more: This $130 air fryer looks like a basketball on a little stand – I tried it, and it tilts and rotates to ensure even cooking

From breakfast to appetizers to desserts, the possibilities are virtually endless. Here are 12 of the best things you can make in an air fryer.

Avoid bacon grease burns by cooking the breakfast staple in an air fryer.

caption It’ll still get nice and crispy. source Your Best Digs/Flickr

Bacon is delightful, but burnt skin due to bacon grease spills are not.

Thankfully, air fryers are an easy solution to that problem. The best part? The extra grease falls into a separate reservoir, making clean-up a breeze. Follow A Pinch of Healthy’s recipe to ensure you’re making it right.

Your morning breakfast routine just got simpler with these air-fried omelets.

caption Top off your omelet with whatever you choose. source Ray Bouknight / Flickr

Short on time one morning? These air fryer omelets from Bitz & Giggles are the perfect solution. All the prep work can be done the evening before, and they cook in just six minutes. Gone are the days of hovering over the stove waiting for the perfect time to flip your masterpiece.

Air-fried donuts deliver on taste.

caption Donuts don’t have to be fried in oil. source Mark Bonica/Flickr

Eating donuts first thing in the morning can often leave you feeling lethargic.

Thankfully, this air fryer alternative makes eating a donut just a tad healthier.

Make this treat from Cooking Light for your next brunch – your company will not be disappointed.

You’re only five minutes away from making a delicious air-fried grilled cheese.

caption You don’t need a stove to make a grilled cheese. source tomertu/Shutterstock

Nothing screams comfort food quite like homemade grilled cheese. No extra ingredients are necessary to get this grilled cheese from Berry Maple.

Air-fried apple chips are the perfect fall snack.

caption They are crunchy and satisfying. source storebukkebruse/Flickr

Looking for something new to make with your apple-picking haul? These cinnamon and sugar dusted apple chips from Williams Sonoma are ready in minutes and are perfect for a crowd.

These air-fried chicken tenders won’t leave your hands soiled in oil.

caption Chicken tenders can be made to be paleo. source Kristin/Flickr

Gameday snacks get a healthier twist with these air-fried chicken strips from Lexi’s Clean Kitchen. They’re gluten-free, paleo-friendly, and loaded with salty seasoning.

Cure your summer food cravings year-round with air-fried Mexican street corn.

caption Make sure you top with cotija cheese. source Flickr/joyosity

Unless you plan on cooking for a crowd, it’s quite the effort to fire up the grill to satisfy your street corn craving in the middle of the winter.

Thankfully, using Add a Pinch’s recipe, the air fryer not only lets you make this popular dish inside but also yields the same results as grilling corn outside would.

These mozzarella sticks are heavy on the flavor, but easy on the calories.

caption Opt for skim mozzarella. source Kristen Griffin

These days, you can find a healthier take on almost all of your favorite recipes.

Read more: 15 healthier alternatives to your favorite comfort foods

By using skim string cheese and whole wheat flour, Show Me the Yummy’s recipe basically eliminates the unhealthy ingredients synonymous with regular mozzarella sticks.

Air-fried roast chicken and vegetables make the perfect dinner for two.

caption Dinner just got a lot easier. source The Culinary Geek/Flickr

Roasting a chicken can be daunting; fortunately, air frying eases some of that pressure.

This recipe from Bitz & Giggles allows you to surround the chicken with your favorite vegetables, so it’s a one-device meal fit for two.

These calzones are the perfect appetizer.

caption Get creative with calzones. source Scott Veg/Flickr

It turns out, calzones don’t have to be filled with pizza toppings.

Taste of Home suggests filling your air-fried calzones with corned beef and swiss cheese. Your calzones will be ready to eat in under 12 minutes.

These air-fried bloomin’ onions are exactly what the snack you’re looking for.

caption Make bloomin’ onions at home to save calories. source ume-y/Flickr

When dining out, deep-fried bloomin’ onions can ruin your diet within minutes. This air fryer alternative from Hip2Save, however, produces the same crispy finish, but without dunking the onion in a pool of hot oil.

Air-fried apple pie is the dessert you didn’t know you needed.

caption There is just something about a freshly baked apple pie. source SharonaGott/Flickr

An air fryer means even oven-less kitchens can enjoy apple pie. Using classic ingredients like apples, cinnamon, sugar, and butter, this recipe from It’s All About The Yummy tastes just like a homemade pie from the oven.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.