20 famous men with the best red carpet style

Awards season means recognizing top talent in music, theatre, TV, and film – as well as spotting amazing red carpet outfits.

Some stars, such as Joe Jonas and Rami Malek, have made subtle tweaks to the typical red carpet tux – whereas others, like Jonathan Van Ness and Timothée Chalamet, have brought a whole new style.

Here are 20 of the best dressed men who’ve made statements on the red carpet through the years.

From tuxedos with skinny ties to colorful velvet suits, men’s red carpet fashion has certainly evolved over the years.

Here’s a look back at some of the best styles men have worn on the red carpet, from the Old Hollywood charm of Cary Grant to the eye-catching ensembles worn by actor Timothée Chalamet.

Looking back, Hollywood red carpets have seen plenty of dapper leading men, like Marlon Brando …

In 1955, Brando won an Oscar for “best actor of the year” for his portrayal in “On the Waterfront.”

… and “North By Northwest” star Cary Grant, who was known for his charm.

Grant was a legendary actor and icon of Hollywood’s Golden Age.

Today, a new crop of male stars are redefining red carpet style. John Legend, who was crowned People Magazine’s 2019 “Sexiest Man Alive,” knows how to turn heads at the step-and-repeat.

Here, he kept a classic look with a black tux and elegant bow tie.

Timothée Chalamet has also worn some memorable red carpet ensembles.

The “Call Me By Your Name” star showed up to the red carpet for the 2019 Golden Globe Awards in an all-black outfit complete with a sparkly “embroidered bib.”

Actor Billy Porter is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to red-carpet style.

Porter turned heads at the 2019 Oscars red carpet with a tuxedo dress designed by Christian Siriano.

Darren Criss is another star who knows how to rock a statement piece.

The actor, who won a Golden Globe in 2019 for his appearance in the Netflix special “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” wore a dazzling blazer with metallic floral embellishments.

Film legend Morgan Freeman looked classy in a silver blazer, black dress shirt, and shades.

“Crazy Rich Asians” star Henry Golding dazzled in a groovy gold blazer.

Golding, who’s starring in the forthcoming film “Last Christmas,” wore an eye-catching gold blazer to the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards – one of his many amazing red carpet outfits.

Jason Momoa also put a metallic spin on a classic red carpet tuxedo in a rose-gold ensemble.

Momoa wore a unique ensemble to the Los Angeles premiere of new Apple TV+ series “See,” in which he’s a cast member. He’s also sported other memorable red carpet looks, including a pink velvet tuxedo, which he wore at the 2019 Oscars.

Jonathan Van Ness is another star known for making statements on the red carpet.

“Queer Eye” star, hair stylist, and podcast personality Jonathan Van Ness brings style to the red carpet in a big way. This glittery, sheer gown was one of his most recent showstopping looks.

John Krasinski also cleans up nicely for red carpet occasions.

Krasinski made a statement with a silver blazer and bow tie while attending a red carpet event in 2018.

Justin Timberlake wore a mismatched jacket and pants — complete with a sleek pinstripe down the side — for a bold look.

He’s come a long way since he wore head-to-toe denim and matched with Britney Spears.

Donald Glover, otherwise known as musician Childish Gambino, always brings style statements to the red carpet.

Here, he dazzles in an all-white tuxedo with black loafers for a sleek monochromatic look.

Joe Jonas looked edgy in a dark red, checkered suit.

He wore a simple black button-down under the jacket, giving all the attention to his statement-making suit.

Michael B. Jordan wowed with an embroidered coat at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.

The “Just Mercy” star wore a simple white dress shirt and black pants with a statement coat complete with metallic, embroidered detailing.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” star Rami Malek looked dashing in a long overcoat, a spin on the typical black tux.

Malek, who played Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody,” is also one for a red carpet fashion statement. Here, he added interest to a classic outfit with a long tuxedo coat.

Comedian John Mulaney stood out in a blue monochromatic ensemble at the 2018 Emmy Awards.

Though it would seem like a no-brainer to sport a classic black-and-white tuxedo, Mulaney proved having fun with color can pay off – and look just as elegant.

Stylist and “Queer Eye” host Tan France wore a stunning, intricate ensemble to the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys.

France described his red carpet entrance in an Instagram post, saying: “Representing Queer Eye, QE Crew and Pakistan at the Emmys.”

Ryan Reynolds dazzled with a classy skinny tie and subtly printed blazer.

Reynolds, pictured in 2018, seems to take a note from classic red carpet attire, proving a tailored tuxedo does the trick.

Actor Stephan James wore head-to-toe maroon in a luxe velvet fabric.

The actor, who was nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance in the TV series “Homecoming,” added an unexpected twist to his Oscars red carpet style with a pair of white ankle boots.