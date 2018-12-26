The best red lipstick you can buy

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

The perfect red lipstick should be comfortable, timeless, and as universally flattering as possible.

MAC Ruby Woo is iconic for a reason – a classic, matte, blue-toned red that works on most skin tones.

It is a truth universally acknowledged that if you want to look put-together with minimal effort, put on red lipstick. If you’re falling into a beauty slump or you need to look glamorous in a pinch, just grab a tube of classic red and you’ll be good to go in just a few swipes of the waxy bullet.

But the thing is, there are so many red lipsticks out there, many of which look almost identical or completely identical. Even once you whittle it down to a specific brand, you’ll probably still need to choose between three or four red shades in any given range. There are blue-toned reds, orangey reds, reds that are really more like pinks. The options are endless.

The two most important things to pay attention to when shopping for red lipstick are formula and undertone. Once you decide which tone of red will suit you best and whether you want a 12-hour wear liquid lipstick or a creamy bullet formula, you can start to narrow it down. And then consult our guide to find your One True Red.

The best red lipstick overall

source M.A.C. Cosmetics

Why you’ll love it: MAC Ruby Woo is the ideal matte cherry red lipstick to wear no matter your skin tone.

If you keep one no-brainer red lipstick in your collection, let it be MAC Ruby Woo. New York Magazine called it “arguably the most famous lipstick shade of all time,” and I have to agree.

This is the ultimate matte, cool-toned red lipstick that flatters most skin tones, from ultra fair to super dark. Unlike the liquid lipstick formulas that have been all over Instagram and YouTube the past few years, this one is long-lasting without stripping your lips of all moisture. It claims to last up to eight hours without feathering or fading.

MAC red lipsticks have almost 5,000 reviews on Nordstrom and a high star rating. Ruby Woo, in particular, is a three-time Allure Reader’s Choice winner and has been featured by Cosmopolitan, Teen Vogue, New York Magazine, and Rank and Style.

“This is THE red lipstick. It’s the only red lipstick you’ll ever need. If you want a red lipstick that is fancy looking and doesn’t make you look like a clown this is the one!” writes one Makeup Alley reviewer.

Pros: Works for a variety of skin tones, matte finish, long-lasting, formula comes in other reds

Cons: Matte finish might be drying on some

The best sheer red lipstick

source Glossier

Why you’ll love it: Glossier Generation G in Zip is the ultimate barely-there red lipstick in a sheer, blotted formula.

If you’re tired of me talking about Glossier makeup by now, my deepest apologies because I’m about to do it again. The brand’s newly reformulated Generation G lipsticks are fantastic, and the red shade Zip just might be my favorite.

This is an ultra-sheer orange-y red that gives you that low-maintenance blotted look with minimal effort. I was a fan of the original Generation G, but the brand recently improved upon the initial concept with a slightly different formula and sturdier, more luxe packaging. The new iteration is ever-so-slightly more moisturizing but still sheer and balmy.

Generation G is the ultimate “apply without a mirror” lipstick, but you can build the darker colors up to create a pretty bold, opaque look. Zip is probably the most intense of the shades.

Because the pigmentation is so sheer, the color varies from person to person, but Glossier helpfully provides videos of people with different skin tones wearing it on its website to help you get an idea of how it might work on you.

Like all Glossier makeup, Generation G is cruelty free. It’s also vegan, hypoallergenic, paraben free, and allergy tested. This lipstick has been recommended by New York Magazine and has more than 1,200 reviews on Glossier.

Pros: Sheer, buildable, comfortable to wear

Cons: Has a slight floral scent

The best red lipstick pencil

source NARS

Why you’ll love it: The NARS Velvet Matte Lipstick Pencil in Dragon Girl is a comfortable, no-fuss red that flatters a variety of complexions.

If you love the low-maintenance vibe of Glossier but want more pigment, I recommend picking up the NARS Velvet Matte Lipstick Pencil in the color Dragon Girl. These pencils are easy to apply – not too chubby, not so thin they might as well be lip liners – and the velvet matte finish is so comfortable you might even forget you have it on.

Dragon Girl is probably the most well-known shade from this range. Described as “siren red” in the product description, the color has an orange undertone. Because it comes in a pencil format, you can use it as a liner underneath another red for increased staying power, or layer it on and wear it alone. One coat gives you that trendy, blotted velvet lip look.

This formula comes in a few other reds, including my personal favorite, the deep, bold Cruella. But Dragon Girl is likely the most versatile, and a good “true red.” Teen Vogue recommends it for tan, olive skin tones. Dragon Girl has also been featured by Cosmopolitan, Rank and Style, Into The Gloss, and more.

Pros: Easy to apply pencil shape, comes in multiple reds, comfortable to wear

Cons: Pricey

The best drugstore red lipstick

source Revlon

Why you’ll love it: Your perfect timeless red lipstick is only a few dollars away thanks to the iconic Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Cherries in the Snow.

You don’t have to splurge to find a red lipstick you’ll want to wear to every single holiday party from here to eternity. Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Cherries in the Snow is a gorgeous option that’s available for less than $5 on Amazon.

This lipstick is majorly iconic – according to Allure it first launched way back in 1953 and was beloved by writer Sylvia Plath. Revlon’s Super Lustrous Lipstick formula has more than 2,400 customer reviews on Amazon, with a 4.1 out of 5-star rating, so you know it’s a safe bet.

The Super Lustrous lipsticks are formulated with vitamin E and avocado oil for a non-drying finish.

Cherries in the Snow is more of a pink-toned red, rather than a true red, so if you tend to prefer magentas or raspberry shades this might be a good pick for you. For a true red from Revlon, try Fire & Ice.

“Love this shade – somewhere between pink and red and quite wearable with my fair skin. Will definitely buy it again,” writes one shopper. It’s also been recommended by Allure, InStyle, and The Gloss.

Pros: Super affordable, iconic shade, moisturizing formula

Cons: None

The best hydrating red lipstick

source Bite Beauty

Why you’ll love it: Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche in Gazpacho is a full-coverage red lipstick that feels as comfortable as a lip balm.

My lips are always chapped. And I mean always. It doesn’t matter how much water I drink, what lip balm I apply, or whether I skip lipstick for a week. I constantly have little flakes of skin fraying off. Which is why my lips love the Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche formula.

These lipsticks are so insanely creamy that they are truly a joy to apply. Whenever I’m wearing one, I find myself absentmindedly slapping my lips together to enjoy how cushiony and delightful they feel. Formulated with 12 edible oils, the Amuse Bouche lipsticks are super hydrating and comfortable to wear.

The comfort-factor makes this formula a great pick when you want to opt for bolder shades like red because you won’t have to deal with flakiness, smearing, or super chapped lips. My favorite of the Bite Beauty reds is Gazpacho, described by the brand as a “true blue-red.”

I’m not the only one who adores this formula – beauty reporter Cheryl Wischhover wrote in Racked that it’s “the most comfortable formula I’ve used.” She also writes, “It’s what I always hope super expensive lipstick will feel like but never does.”

I totally agree, and so do tons of shoppers. The Amuse Bouche lipsticks have more than 7,400 write-ups on the beauty review website Influenster.

Pros: Comfortable to wear, long-lasting, food-grade formula

Cons: Pricey

