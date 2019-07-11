17 best reggaetón collaborations that need to be on your playlist

caption “Taki Taki,” “Uptown Vibes,” “Despacito,” and “Krippy Kush” are some songs that should be in your summer playlist. source Geffen Records Atlantic Records Universal Music Sony Music

Nowadays, it feels like more and more of the biggest mainstream artists in the US are collaborating with reggaetón superstars.

Reggaetóneros like Daddy Yankee, Don Omar, and Wisin & Yandel have often collaborated with US rappers like Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent since the early 2000s. But in recent years, even pop stars like Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are tapping the Latin musicians for a hint of that distinguishable dance beat.

Here are 17 reggaetón collaborations that you could add to your playlist.

Daddy Yankee collaborated with Snoop Dogg on “Gangsta Zone” back in 2005.

caption Daddy Yankee and Snoop Dogg in their music video for “Gangsta Zone.” source Daddy Yankee VEVO/Youtube

The black and white music video showcased Puerto Rico’s “caserios” or low income housing.

Toward the end of the video, a young girl holds up signs that read: “Los caserios necesitan mas materiales.” Translation, “The low income housing need more resources.”

Watch the music video on YouTube.

Fergie joined Daddy Yankee in the remix for “Impacto.”

caption Fergie and Daddy Yankee made a video for “Impacto.” source Daddy Yankee VEVO/Youtube

The music video was released in 2007 and follows the duo as they dance and sing to the upbeat song in tropical locations and on top of a skyscraper.

Watch the music video on YouTube.

Don Omar tapped Fat Joe, N.O.R.E., LDA and Manuel Alejandro Ruiz for 2005’s “Reggaeton Latino.”

caption Don Omar is a Puerto Rican and Dominican musician and actor. source Don Omar/YouTube

The music video has a vintage feel to it, and it depicts different Latin American flags and other images of protests and religious symbolism throughout it while the rappers take turns on the mic.

Watch the music video on YouTube.

Wisin & Yandel featured 50 Cent and T-Pain in the auto-tune heavy “No Dejemos Que Se Apague.”

caption Puerto Rican reggaeton stars Wisin & Yandel collaborated with 50 Cent and T-Pain on “No Dejemos Que Se Apague.” source Wisin & Yandel/YouTube

The 2010 music video follows the four artists trying to pull off an elaborate bank heist.

Watch the music video on YouTube.

Bachata band Aventura featured Wisin & Yandel and Akon in their 2009 single “All Up 2 You.”

caption Aventura featured their collaboration with Wisin & Yandel and Akon, “All Up 2 You,” on their 2009 album, “The Last.” source Latin Music, Inc.

The song is pure early 2000s auto-tuned gold – and a staple in any Latin party playlist.

Listen to “All Up 2 You” on Spotify.

Pharrell Williams, Bia, J Balvin, and Sky came together for 2016’s “Safari.”

caption Pharrell Williams, Bia, and J Balvin appeared together in the music video for “Safari.” source J Balvin/YouTube

The mid-tempo beat and sultry vocals by J Balvin and Bia makes this song a must in any summer playlist.

Watch the music video on YouTube.

Beyoncé joined J Balvin and Willy William for a lively remix of “Mi Gente.”

caption J Balvin, Willy William, and Beyoncé released the music video for “Mi Gente” in 2017. source J Balvin/YouTube

The music video featured clips from fans dancing to the song, with cameos from DJs Diplo and David Guetta, soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, and Bad Bunny.

In an Instagram post teasing the song, Beyoncé said she would donate her proceeds to “hurricane relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico, and the other affected Caribbean islands.”

Watch the music video on YouTube.

Justin Bieber jumped into the remix of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s super smash hit “Despacito” in 2017.

caption Justin Bieber joined Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee in the remix for “Despacito.” source Universal Music Latin Entertainment/Republic Records

The song dominated the summer of 2017 – or the whole year, really – thanks to the addition of Bieber’s smooth vocals on the already irresistibly catchy tune.

It became the most streamed song of all time, according to Universal Music Latin Entertainment.

Listen to “Despacito” on Spotify.

Read more: YouTube’s most viewed video of all time was defaced by hackers – and one person claiming responsibility says they’ve also hacked the account of YouTube’s CEO

Shakira and Maluma’s first collaboration, “Chantaje,” became an instant hit in Latin America and the US.

caption Maluma and Shakira released the music video for “Chantaje” in 2016. source Shakira Mebarak/YouTube

The music video (which has over two billion views) for the dance-inducing song perfectly showcases the tease aspect of the lyrics, as Shakira shows off her signature belly dancing while Maluma watches.

The song became Shakira’s second longest No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs Chart in 2017.

Watch the music video on YouTube.

The Colombians reunited for another bop, “Clandestino,” in 2018.

caption Maluma and Shakira released the music video for “Clandestino” in 2018. source Shakira Mebarak/YouTube

“Clandestino” has a slower, more laid back vibe.

Watch the music video on YouTube.

Nicki Minaj and Travis Scott hopped on the remix of Farruko, Bad Bunny, and Rvssian’s “Krippy Kush.”

caption Farruko and Nicki Minaj in the music video for “Krippy Kush (Remix).” source Farruko/YouTube

The original Latin trap song reached No. 5 on Billboard’s Tropical Songs chart back in 2017, which seemed to have caught the attention of Nicki Minaj and Travis Scott -two of the biggest artists in the rap game.

Minaj and Scott also appeared in the trippy music video for the remix.

Watch the music video on YouTube.

Cardi B was featured in Ozuna’s “La Modelo.”

caption Cardi B and Ozuna appeared together in the music video for “La Modelo” in 2017. source Ozuna/YouTube

The frequent collaborators first came together on this mid-tempo track and tropical-themed music video in 2017.

Watch the music video on YouTube.

Cardi B, J Balvin, and Bad Bunny’s “I Like It,” is a must at any party.

caption J Balvin, Cardi B, and Bad Bunny released the music video for “I Like It” in 2018. source Cardi B/YouTube

The 2018 single helped the Bronx rapper make history as the first female rapper with two Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 songs – “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)” was the first.

Watch the music video on YouTube.

Bad Bunny and Drake joined forces on 2018’s “Mia.”

caption Bad Bunny and Drake released the music video for “Mia” in 2018. source Bad Bunny/YouTube

Drake shows off his Spanish singing chops on this enticing reggaetón track.

Watch the music video on YouTube.

DJ Snake featured Cardi B, Ozuna, and Selena Gomez on the smash hit “Taki Taki.”

caption DJ Snake, Cardi B, Ozuna, and Selena Gomez released “Taki Taki” in 2018. source Geffen Records

The song perfectly balances Latin beats with EDM, which explains why it debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs Chart in 2018.

The music video showed off Cardi B, Ozuna, and Gomez’s chemistry as they danced around a fiery volcano.

Watch the music video on YouTube.

Nicki Minaj, Anuel AA, and Bantu collaborated on “Familia” — one of the tracks in the “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” official soundtrack.

caption Other artists that appeared on the “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” official soundtrack include Post Malone, Swae Lee, Lil Wayne, and Ty Dolla $ign. source Republic Records

The song has a subtle thumping reggaetón beat while the artists sing about loyalty and loving your closest family and friends above all else.

Puerto Rican trap artist Anuel AA raps in Spanish with Minaj sprinkling in some of her own Caribbean roots into her verses.

Zimbabwe singer Bantu, tops it off with the catchy chorus, “Father, father, unforgivable/ This is my house, you made it personal/ It’s always trouble when they go too far/ Nobody mess with my familia.”

Listen to “Familia” on Spotify.

Meek Mill featured Anuel AA and Brooklyn native Fabolous in “Uptown Vibes.”

caption Meek Mill collaborated with Brooklyn native Fabolous and Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA on “Uptown Vibes.” source Atlantic Records

The track comes off of Meek Mill’s 2018 album, “Championships.”

The trumpet-like sounds accompanied by energetic Latin trap beats make for a hyped-up party anthem – while the rappers pay homage to New Yor City’s Latin culture in their respective verses.

Listen to “Uptown Vibes” on Spotify.