11 best places to buy removable wallpaper online, from Anthropologie to Etsy

source Wallshoppe

Removable wallpaper can make a bold (and temporary) statement without the mess and hassle of traditional paint.

Also called peel-and-stick wallpaper, it’s easy to apply to walls, furniture, backsplashes, and even accent nooks around the home.

Most removable wallpapers come in rolls and prices vary widely but expect to pay around $1-$5 per square foot.

Here are the best places to buy removable paper online, including Anthropologie, Etsy, Society6, and more.

Read more: 10 easy DIY projects to upgrade your space, from temporary wallpaper to new shower heads

Removable wallpaper, also called peel-and-stick wallpaper, is like a giant sticker for your bare walls.

It’s great for anyone who wants to add personality to a room without paint, and it’s especially useful for renters who aren’t allowed to make permanent changes to their homes since it can be pulled off whenever the lease is up. It’s also easy to apply and doesn’t require any glue or additional adhesives. Though it’s designed for walls, you can cut sheets of removable wallpaper for other flat surfaces too, like desktops and dressers.

Removable wallpaper usually comes in 2-feet-wide rolls much like wrapping paper and is applied vertically from floor to ceiling. Different brands sell rolls in different sizes, so take note of the measurements of both your wall and your wallpaper of choice before ordering to ensure you buy enough.

There aren’t many downsides of using removable wallpaper, but we guess there’s always the chance you’ll want to update your space much more often than you’d realized.

Here the best places to buy removable wallpaper online:

Anthropologie

source Anthropologie

Once known as a brand for deep-pocketed bohemians, Anthropologie has expanded in the last five years to be more of a lifestyle brand. It offers homeware, decor, beauty, and style products with the same whimsical and offbeat designs that first established the store as a boho paradise.

The store sells a huge collection of removable wallpapers and wall murals with a mix of vintage and delicate patterns, and quirky novelty prints.

Product Card Module: Wallpaper Card size: small

AllModern

source AllModern.com

AllModern is a massive online retailer for modern home decor, with a mix of minimalist, Scandinavian, contemporary, nouveau, and mid-century designs. Their peel-and-stick wallpaper matches those same categories, ranging from bold, modern art-inspired patterns to faux surface patterns that mimic tiled or wood panels. They carry products from a host of different brands across a wide range of prices.

Product Card Module: Wallapaper Card size: small

Society6

source Society6

If you’d describe your style as unique and artistic, get your removable wallpaper from Society6. Somewhat like Etsy for visual artists, the site has thousands of wallpaper options designed by independent artists.

Because it doesn’t cater to just one style, you’ll find wallpaper patterns ranging from “pop art,” “nature,” “abstract,” and “watercolor,” to name just a few, and each category brings up more than a thousand different options. If you can’t find something you like here, you never will.

Product Card Module: Wallpaper Card size: small

Tempaper

source tempaper

If you’re obsessed with Cynthia Rowley’s fun and bright fashion or can’t get enough of Bobby Berk’s styling on “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy,” browse removable wallpapers at Tempaper. They have partnerships with several well-known designers, so if your goal is to make your room renovation look magazine-worthy, this is your spot. You can also choose to design your own pattern that Tempaper prints on the same type of peel-and-stick paper for a custom look.

Product Card Module: Wallpaper Card size: small

ArtLink Wallpaper on Etsy

source ArtLink

If you’re working within a very specific color scheme (black and white included), consider buying your removable wallpaper from ArtLink, an Etsy seller. Most of their patterns are primarily one color or pattern, like tropical green palm leaves or abstract black and white squiggles. The company can make custom sizes for unusually shaped spaces like lofts or kitchen backsplashes.

Product Card Module: ArtLink Wallpaper Card size: small

EazyWallz

source EazyWallz

EazyWallz sells hundreds of different wallpapers and wall murals, but what really stands out is their collection of watercolor wallpapers that look as if someone custom painted your wall. If you like soothing, gentle curves and mellow colors, you’ll love the abstract options offered here. You can also upload your own design if you can’t find a style that sparks your interest.

Product Card Module: Wallpaper Card size: small

WallPops

source Wallpops

WallPops has affordable temporary coverings for many surfaces in your home – walls, kitchen backsplashes, floors, mirrors, and more. If you had nothing but bare walls and inexpensive furniture, this site is worth a look to add interest to your entire space.

When it comes to their peel-and-stick wallpapers, most feature subtle patterns that should match a variety of colors and decors. If you’re planning to cover a wall with patterned wallpaper, make sure you line up the edges for a seamless look.

Product Card Module: Wallpaper Card size: small

ONDECORstore

source On Decor Store

You’ll find floral patterns from most decor sites, but if you’re tired of delicate flowers or tropical trees and want something more unique, try OnDecor on Etsy. Blooming cacti? Check. Multi-colored birds of paradise? Check. Moody flowers? Of course. And the list goes on. Shipping is free if you’re in the US.

Product Card Module: Wallpaper Card size: small

Wallshoppe

source Wallshoppe

If your goal is to find a wallpaper you won’t see in any other home, browse the options at WallShoppe. Think lobster patterns, mono-color blowfish and owls on repeat, gemstones, and Jackson Pollock-esque splatters. It’s not a huge selection, but fans of slightly weird, West Coast-hipster decor will likely find multiple patterns they like.

Product Card Module: Wallpaper Card size: small

RoomMates

source Roommates

Whether you’re designing a room for a newborn or you’ve promised your “Star Wars”-obsessed teen a room makeover, you’ll find the perfect wallpaper for kids at RoomMates. They have a large selection of pastel and animal-themed wallpapers for toddlers and young kids, as well as ones for fans of Harry Potter, Disney, Marvel Comics, and more for bigger kids – and kids at heart. RoomMates also sells wall murals and decals.

Product Card Module: Wallpaper Card size: small

Wallcandy Arts

source Wall Candy

If you like clean but cute design, browse the selection of wallpapers at Wall Candy Arts. Though the site may be known more for their stick-on dry-erase and chalkboard decals, their removable wallpapers offer multiple colors of chevron stripes, polka dots, stripes, and small, repeating patterns. The patterns are mostly crips and clean, though there are snakeskin and a few other novelty patterns.

Product Card Module: Wallpaper Card size: small