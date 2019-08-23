21 of our favorite styles from Rent the Runway for work, weekends, weddings, and everything in between

- source
- Rent the Runway is the best online service we’ve found for keeping your weekly wardrobe fresh or finding an affordable designer outfit for a formal event.
- Many Insider Picks members have used or currently use Rent the Runway. Below, we shared our 21 all-time favorite rentals.
- They range from work staples to vacation-ready dresses, proving you can find anything on the site to fit your own personal style.
It’s how we keep our weekly wardrobes fresh, new, and exciting. It’s where we go to find a nice outfit for weddings and black tie events. It’s the retail unicorn startup causing a shake-up in the clothing industry, prompting even big names like Macy’s, Banana Republic, and Urban Outfitters to try their hand at clothing rental services.
I’m talking, of course, about Rent the Runway.
Through the service, you can rent individual pieces of designer clothing for four or eight days, at a fraction of the retail price. You can also sign up for a membership plan, RTR Update or RTR Unlimited. Update costs $69 a month and lets you rent four pieces each month, while Unlimited costs $159 a month and lets you rent an unlimited number of pieces each month, with unlimited swaps.
Whether you choose one-time or membership rental, Rent the Runway includes free shipping and dry cleaning.
With all these perks, it’s no surprise we love the service and personally use it in our own lives. That’s why I asked the Rent the Runway users on the Insider Picks team to share their all-time favorite rentals from the site. Rent the Runway offers more than 400 top designers, and pieces that range from flowy maxi dresses to clean-cut blazers. The clothing below proves you can find anything to fit your own personal style.
If you need inspiration for what to rent, check out our 21 favorite rentals below. You can learn more about the fit, occasion, and overall style of each piece.
Chinti & Parker Lounge Pants
Retail price: $515
These funky lounge pants are loud and colorful, and should not be restricted to indoor weekend wear. They’re made from a knit material (mostly wool) that’s not the softest I’ve ever worn, but is overall pretty comfortable. I like how thick and supportive the waistband is, while the pant legs taper down the legs nicely. If you get lost in a crowd, your friends should have no problem spotting you. -Connie Chen, reporter
Jill Jill Stuart Floral Cutout Dress
Retail price: $348
I have never loved a dress more than this one. The midi length makes it easy to dress up or down (I paired it with Nikes for work but you could easily wear some strappy heels with it for a wedding). It has a very subtle cutout in the front that’s just a little bit sexy but not so overtly showy. I recommend going true-to-size for this one – I sized up and the shoulders were slightly loose. -Sally Kaplan, editor
Auguste Magnolia Violet Midi Dress
Retail price: $175
I felt so summery wearing this long, floral dress. The chest ran a little large, but I just pinned the back to keep it from falling, as everything else fit perfectly and I really wanted to wear it. I got a ton of compliments on the style and paired with wedges, perfect for a summer wedding rehearsal dinner. -Remi Rosmarin, reporter
Rebecca Taylor Daniella Floral Smocked Dress
Retail price: $595
A great Rent the Runway piece is one I never want to return (I’m currently debating whether I should buy this dress on final sale at Rebecca Taylor – I love a good red dress). The V-neck neckline is perfect for work because it’s not too low, and the smocked waist creates a flattering hourglass shape. -Ellen Hoffman, director of content strategy
Miaou Leopard Junior Jeans
Retail price: $295
Probably my all-time favorite RTR rental, ever. These leopard print jeans are everything – comfortable, flattering, and fun. They’re a lot stretchier than I was expecting, so I’d recommend sizing down for a more flattering fit. I wore these pants a bunch of times and was sad to return them, but I still have my eye on them in case I want to take the plunge and purchase. -Remi Rosmarin, reporter
Tanya Taylor Colorblock Samra Skirt
Retail price: $425
Elegant with a flashy pop of color, this skirt is perfect for evening functions or as a mid-work-week pick-me-up. The hot pink portion is a shiny, smooth silk that feels luxurious and attracts a lot of compliments. The skirt wraps at the waist (though it runs a little large) and hits right below the knees, so wear it with heels and your legs will look great. -Connie Chen, reporter
Jil Sander Navy Tented Green Shirtdress
Retail price: $750
Talk about versatility! If you wear this dress without a belt, it’s flowy, tented, and oversized – a look that I’m personally very partial to on the weekend. But when you belt it, it suddenly takes on a tailored aesthetic that’s perfect for work. I’ve rented this dress three times now, most recently on a trip to Italy where I wore it unbelted with white sneakers for a morning of exploring, then with a Parisa Wang belt bag for an afternoon of gelateria-hopping and a really nice dinner out. -Sally Kaplan, editor
Amanda Uprichard Wrap Front Trousers
Retail price: $235
Stick your leg out and – surprise! What looks like a cute skirt is actually a pair of moveable, practical pants. In addition to its unexpected design, I’m a big fan of the salmon color. The only potential drawback is that you have the pick out appropriate underwear to wear with the pants, because the backside is unforgiving. -Connie Chen, reporter
Marchesa Notte Talulah Dress
Retail price: $745
I rented this for a fancy holiday party and it was perfect. Very unique, fit well (ran a bit large for me), and got a ton of compliments. -Sarah Silbert, credit cards editor
Solace London Colorblock Manon Dress
Retail price: $570
This is the only piece I’ve rented multiple times and eventually ended up buying. My friends lovingly refer to this dress as the “art dress” because of how often I wear it to museums. It reminds me of the fun, punched-up pop art colors of Piet Mondrian and color blocking of Mark Rothko. It’s in-your-face vibrant and retro, which makes it feel contradictorily modern. You can wear it with tennis shoes during the day or heels at night. Plus, the stretchy fabric is really comfortable. -Mara Leighton, reporter
Hunter Bell Blue Fawn Top
Retail price: $413
This lace top is the first piece I’ve rented from Hunter Bell, but it won’t be the last. I ended up holding onto it for a month and finding more reasons to wear it because the lace sleeves and hemline are so beautiful. The boxy fit runs a little big, so you may want to size down. -Ellen Hoffman, director of content strategy
Stine Goya Aileen Pants
Retail price: $310
These are the kind of pants you can wear onto a flight, then right into work, a dinner date, or a festival. They’re that comfortable and versatile. I normally hate wearing pants during the summer, but they’re very flowy and breezy and allow my legs to breathe. -Connie Chen, reporter
Nicole Miller Painted Primrose Button Down Dress
Retail price: $195
The best part of subscribing to Rent the Runway is wearing clothes you’d probably never buy otherwise – like this neon-yellow, flower-print Nicole Miller dress. –Ellen Hoffman, director of content strategy
Kate Spade New York Swing Flora Dress
Retail price: $528
I wore this dress to work and a bridal shower. I loved the pattern mix and flowy sleeves, but the chest was a little too low-cut for my taste, so I pinned it. Otherwise, the fit was perfect. –Ellen Hoffman, director of content strategy
Saylor Hadleigh Dress
Retail price: $225
This purple gingham dress was perfect for a birthday party on a rooftop bar. The fit is flattering and the color and pattern are really fun for summer. -Remi Rosmarin, reporter
Nicholas Pleated Prairie Dress
Retail price: $678
This is another dress I brought on my trip to Italy. It’s the perfect mid-weight dress for transitional weather – just heavy enough to keep you from getting cold, and just flowy enough to keep you from overheating. The material is almost like a thick, ultra-soft linen, but it doesn’t wrinkle the same way. It maintains its structured pleats through the day so you always look put-together, but the elastic waist makes it as comfy as loungewear. -Sally Kaplan, editor
LoveShackFancy Stevie Top
Retail price: $325
This light and airy top is perfect for summer. The colorful flower embroidery is a fun touch. -Ellen Hoffman, director of content strategy
Cinq à Sept Lorelei Pullover
Retail price: $395
I loved wearing this pink, frilly sweater. It’s boxy (in a good way) so there’s room for layering, which you may want to do since it’s a little cropped. I paired it with high-waisted, ripped jeans to add some edge, and I loved the look – it’s sweet without being too cutesy. -Remi Rosmarin, reporter
Veronica Beard Moroso Dickey Jacket
Retail price: $650
I’m a sucker for a plaid blazer, and this one delivered to my highest expectation. The way the waist is cut is super flattering, and it’s just long enough to feel oversized without looking sloppy. -Sally Kaplan, editor
Rosetta Getty Pull On Cropped Flare Pants
Retail price: $790
From the outside, these pants look structured, but once you slip them on, they actually feel like pajamas. All work pants should be this comfortable – they’re so stretchy, but still somehow look sophisticated. The pattern is a retro, funky plaid, but it still isn’t too loud for everyday. -Remi Rosmarin, reporter
Tara Jarmon Striped Midnight Blue Dress
Retail price: $500
This midi wrap dress is easy to dress up with heels or dress down with white sneakers, flats, or mules. I’ve rented it multiple times, and even wore it for Christmas with my partner’s family in 2018. -Sally Kaplan, editor