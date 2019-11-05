These are the 10 SUVs that have the best resale value 5 years after purchase

source Toyota

The automotive research firm iSeeCars.com has compiled a list of 10 SUVs that boast the lowest depreciation.

On average, SUVs lose 51.6% of their value over five years. However, the cars on the list depreciate between 30% to 50.1%.

The Jeep Wrangler Unlimited tops the list with a depreciation of 30% in five years, about a $12,188 difference, followed by another Jeep and three Toyotas. Toyota holds four spots on the list.

“Toyotas have a strong reputation for reliability and longevity, and their high resale values reflect that,” iSeeCars CEO Phong Ly said in a statement.

iSeeCars.com analyzed the prices of over 6.9 million new cars from the 2014 model year also sold that year, and compared them to more than 800,000 used cars from the same model year sold between January to October 2019. The “used” prices were adjusted 7.9% for inflation.

10. Subaru Outback: 50.1% depreciation. Difference: $15,837.

The Outback is generally known to be among the most reliable four-wheelers in the segment.

9. Toyota Land Cruiser: 48.6% depreciation. Difference: $41,151.

8. Mercedes-Benz G-Class (AMG): 45.9% depreciation. Difference: $69,476.

“The G-Class models are known for their off-road capabilities, and off-road SUVs tend to hold their value better than their less-rugged counterparts,” Ly said.

7. Mercedes-Benz G-Class: 45.2% depreciation. Difference: $56,421.

“The G-Class is also a desirable vehicle that is viewed as a status symbol, and because its body style has not changed significantly, a five-year version is almost indistinguishable from a late-model one,” Ly continued.

6. Honda CR-V: 44.9% depreciation. Difference: $13,487.

Like the Subaru Outback, Ly says the CR-V retains its value because of its “reputation for longevity and reliability.”

5. Toyota Highlander: 44.6% depreciation. Difference: $19,469.

4. Toyota RAV4: 44.6% depreciation. Difference: $12,886.

3. Toyota 4Runner: 36.5% depreciation. Difference: $15,132.

2. Jeep Wrangler: 31.5% depreciation. Difference: $10,203.

1. Jeep Wrangler Unlimited: 30% depreciation. Difference: $12,188.