The 24 best resorts and hotels for destination weddings around the world

caption Pink-sand beaches and balmy weather await couples at Rosewood Bermuda. source Courtesy of Rosewood Bermuda

Online travel agency Five Star Alliance has compiled a list of the best luxury resorts and hotels for destination weddings in the world.

These destinations offer the type of unbeatable views, lush surroundings, and unique venues that traditional settings often can’t.

The resorts and hotels also have five-star accommodations and amenities to make couples’ weddings once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

From a Victorian mansion in New Zealand to a beachfront resort on the west coast of India, check them out below.

Located along Gonsua Beach in Diwa Goa on the west coast of India, Alila Diwa Goa is home to several picturesque wedding venues.

caption Alila Diwa Goa is nestled between lush coconut trees and sprawling rice paddies. source Courtesy of Alila Diwa Goa

Couples can tie the knot under a 200-year-old banyan tree in Alila Diwa Goa‘s courtyard, exchange their vows in an ornate pillarless ballroom, and more.

The resort also offers a number of customizable wedding packages so couples can personalize everything from their menus to favors for their guests.

For couples who love the outdoors, Thailand’s Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas is the perfect backdrop for a destination wedding.

caption The resort is located on Mai Khao Beach on the island of Phuket. source Jirat C./Foursquare

Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas sits on a long stretch of golden sand and is partially bordered by the Sirinath National Park.

Angsana Velavaru in South Nilandhe Atoll, Maldives, has three stunning wedding venues.

caption Angsana Velavaru offers wedding, honeymoon, and anniversary packages. source Courtesy of Angsana Velavaru

Couples can tie the knot at Angsana Velavaru‘s glass-walled wedding pavilion, on the beach under the sun or starry night sky, or even underwater in the Indian Ocean.

AYANA Resort and Spa Bali is known for its sunset wedding ceremonies, dedicated team of wedding planners, and customizable packages.

caption Perched above the Indian Ocean, Tresna Chapel features a see-through glass aisle. source Courtesy of AYANA Resort and Spa Bali

Based in Bali, Indonesia, AYANA Resort and Spa Bali offers a mix of small and large wedding venues, from lush gazebos and gardens to oceanfront piers and grand ballrooms.

Bvlgari Resort Bali is home to two one-of-a-kind wedding venues.

caption Located in Bali, Indonesia, the resort offers majestic views of the Indian Ocean. source Courtesy of Bvlgari Resort Bali

At Bvlgari Resort Bali, couples can wed on a transparent platform floating on the surface of an infinity pool perched above the Indian Ocean, known as the Water Wedding.

They can also tie the knot in the oceanfront Bvlgari Chapel, which features hand-crafted, floor-to-ceiling glass paneling. In addition, the resort offers options for a secluded beach wedding and reception in the Bvlgari Villa.

Conrad Bali offers couples four different wedding packages that can be tailored to their preferences.

caption This beachfront resort is located on Bali’s southern coast. source © 2019 Hilton (Courtesy of Hilton)

Conrad Bali also has four venues for ceremonies and receptions including a marble and glass chapel, overwater pavilion, floating garden, and grand ballroom.

Coworth Park in Ascot, UK, specializes in bespoke weddings all year long.

caption Coworth Park sits on a lush 240-acre estate just 45 minutes outside London. source Courtesy of Dorchester Collection

Located in the English countryside, Coworth Park is known for its wildflower meadow, rustic barn, lush gardens, and Michelin-star restaurant, allowing couples to plan everything from intimate wedding ceremonies to lavish receptions.

Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise is a real-life winter wonderland in Alberta, Canada.

caption This hotel is located in Banff National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. source Courtesy of Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise

Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise is nestled at the base of snow-capped mountains in the Canadain Rockies, surrounded by tall evergreen trees and a glistening emerald lake.

Couples can choose from two stunning wedding venues – an outdoor lakefront terrace and indoor ballroom – and work with the hotel’s dedicated team of event planners and specialists to customize their nuptials.

Four Seasons Maldives Landaa Giraavaru is located in the Baa Atoll, a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve.

caption Hundreds of manta rays gather in the Maldives’ Baa Atoll every year. source Courtesy of Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru

Four Seasons Maldives Landaa Giraavaru has a glass-bottomed wedding pavilion where couples can tie the knot above swimming sea turtles and colorful reef fish.

Couples can also opt for an intimate beach wedding or indoor ceremony and reception in one of the luxury resort’s lounges or restaurants.

Four Seasons Bora Bora offers guests a luxurious tropical experience.

caption Have the destination wedding of your dreams in Bora Bora, French Polynesia. source By Moeava de Rosemont (Courtesy of Four Seasons)

At the Four Seasons resort in Bora Bora, couples can choose from a selection of picturesque wedding venues, from a catamaran in the Indian Ocean to a traditional Polynesian chapel with views of Mount Otemanu.

Hotel Mousai in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, has a dedicated team of specialists to help couples personalize their weddings.

caption The adults-only luxury hotel also hosts vow renewal ceremonies. source Courtesy of TAFER Hotels & Resorts

Hotel Mousai offers three different wedding ceremony packages, two reception packages, as well as the option to plan a bespoke wedding.

Australia’s InterContinental Hayman Island Resort sits at the base of several lush cliffs on a crescent-shaped white beach.

caption Located on Hayman Island, the resort reopens on July 1, 2019. source Courtesy of InterContinental Hayman Island Resort

At InterContinental Hayman Island Resort, guests can sail the Coral Sea, dive the Great Barrier Reef, and enjoy high-end dining and personalized spa treatments.

While the private island resort reopens on July 1 later this year, it’s currently open to take bookings for weddings.

InterContinental Sanctuary Cove Resort in Queensland, Australia, is the perfect setting for both rustic and elegant weddings.

caption The resort is located on the northern end of Australia’s Gold Coast. source Courtesy of InterContinental Sanctuary Cove Resort

InterContinental Sanctuary Cove Resort is known for its award-winning wedding packages that come with one-of-a-kind touches like illustrations from Australian artist Kerrie Hess.

Set on a private island, JW Marriott Venice Resort and Spa offers guests romantic views of the Venetian Lagoon, lush gardens, and century-old olive groves.

caption Located in Venice, Italy, the resort has a Michelin-star restaurant, spa, and more. source Courtesy of JW Marriott

Couples can work with JW Marriott Venice Resort and Spa‘s event planners to create a customized wedding package, with options to tie the knot in a 19th-century stone church or outdoor terrace.

Montage Kapalua Bay in Maui, Hawaii, is a tropical paradise.

caption The resort spans 24 acres on the exclusive Kapalua Beach. source Courtesy of Montage Kapalua Bay

At Montage Kapalua Bay, couples can wed against a backdrop of Hawaiian foliage, stunning Pacific views, and golden sand beaches. The resort offers a variety of indoor and outdoor venues, including the historic oceanfront Cliff House.

South Carolina’s Montage Palmetto Bluff is located within a 20,000-acre nature preserve.

caption Montage Palmetto Bluff is located along the May River in Bluffton. source Courtesy of Montage Palmetto Bluff

Montage Palmetto Bluff is home to numerous walking trails, restaurants, and spacious cottages. Guests can enjoy outdoor activities like fishing, kayaking, and paddleboarding, or indulge in spa treatments and upscale dining.

The resort also has several romantic venues for weddings including a riverfront chapel and quaint village square surrounded by oak trees.

Nestled along the Sea of Cortez on the southern tip of Baja, California, One&Only Palmilla is the perfect destination for outdoor enthusiasts.

caption Located in Los Cabos, Mexico, the resort is known for hosting wellness retreats. source Courtesy of One&Only Palmilla

At One&Only Palmilla, guests can embark on a number of adventures including seasonal whale-watching and deep-sea fishing.

The scenic resort is also home to a regal chapel, perched on a hill overlooking the hotel’s tropical grounds, in addition to a handful of indoor and outdoor wedding venues.

Otahuna Lodge in Tai Tapu, New Zealand, is a restored Victorian mansion that sits on a sprawling pastoral estate at the base of an ancient volcano.

caption Otahuna Lodge is New Zealand’s largest private historic residence. source Courtesy of Otahuna Lodge

With 30 acres of gardens, a daffodil field, and a glistening lake, Otahuna Lodge is the ideal setting for both intimate and extravagant weddings.

Japan’s Palace Hotel Tokyo is located in the heart of the country’s capital city.

caption Palace Hotel Tokyo has 10 different bars and restaurants. source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

At Palace Hotel Tokyo, couples can wed in a number of stunning venues, with views of Tokyo’s famous Imperial Palace gardens from the hotel’s floor-to-ceiling windows. Options include a modern light-filled chapel, a traditional Japanese Shinto shrine, and several elegant ballrooms.

Pink-sand beaches and balmy weather await guests at Rosewood Bermuda in Hamilton Parish, Bermuda.

caption The resort also has a dedicated team of wedding planners. source Courtesy of Rosewood Bermuda

Rosewood Bermuda has several standout wedding venues including a seaside terrace with a beautiful fountain pool, a private beach, and a manicured lawn with a row of towering palm trees.

Secrets Maroma Beach Riviera Cancun has wedding, honeymoon, and anniversary packages.

caption The resort is located in Quintana Roo, Mexico. source Courtesy of AMResorts

Secrets Maroma Beach Riviera Cancun offers three different wedding packages, all of which include complimentary perks like free anniversary nights.

Couples can exchange their vows in a gazebo on a private beach overlooking turquoise waters and then celebrate with a reception on the beach or in a ballroom or terrace.

Located on an island about 500 yards off the coast of Key West, Florida, Sunset Key Cottages is a popular destination for weekend getaways.

caption The resort is known for its oceanfront luxury cottages. source Courtesy of Sunset Key Cottages

At Sunset Key Cottages, couples can choose from a selection of romantic venues for their nuptials including a secluded beach, lush garden, award-winning restaurant, catamaran, and more.

The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside, California, is home to a fitness center, upscale dining options, historic museum, award-winning spa, and more.

caption See Spanish Mission–style architecture at The Mission Inn in Riverside, California. source Courtesy of The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa

The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa has two regal chapels and an outdoor courtyard for wedding ceremonies, as well as several ballrooms, art galleries, and terraces for receptions.

The hotel also hosts a biannual wedding showcase that lets guests see the destination up close. The day-long event, which takes place on February 10 this year, features a mock wedding ceremony and hosts on-site regional wedding vendors.

Couples can choose from a selection of lush wedding venues at The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, which sits on 78 oceanfront acres in Santa Barbara, California.

caption The Ritz-Carlton Bacara is nestled along the bluffs and beaches of the Gaviota coast. source Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara

The Ritz-Carlton Bacara is home to the Bacara Ballroom, which features six balconies and 23-feet-high ceilings, a sun-filled Rotunda, as well as a handful of beautiful terraces and lawns.

