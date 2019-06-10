11 chefs reveal their favorite places to eat in Atlanta

caption Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit. source Yelp/Erin G.

Atlanta is known to have a huge and popular selection of eateries.

Though The Varsity is perhaps the most iconic food spot to out of towners, there are a variety of other restaurants to stop by.

11 chefs – who are not local to Atlanta – told INSIDER the one restaurant you should stop by when you visit the city.

From a place that focuses on biscuits to another that specializes in fried chicken, this is Southern hospitality at its best.

It’s no secret that Atlanta is known as one of the most popular places to visit in the south. Though the rich history, impressive sports venues, and undeniable Southern hospitality are what usually draws those to visit the lovely city, the incomparable food choices are what keeps everyone coming back for more.

Of course restaurants and fast-food joints like Mary Mac’s Tea Room, The Varsity, and J.R. Crickets are all the rave to outsiders, there are plenty of other places in and around the city that offer meals that are just as good – if not better.

Keep scrolling to see the 11 restaurants chefs recommended in and around Atlanta.

Soul Crab ATL

caption Soul Crab ATL. source Facebook/Soul Crab ATL

“Everything is so flavorful and there’s even alcohol served at Soul Crab ATL! My favorite cocktail is the Peach Cobbler Martini. My favorite dishes are the mac and cheese – it’s served in a cute, individual cast iron skillet and Hennessy butter that you can add to anything – and the Buttermilk Deep Fried Lobster Tail. Also, the staff is super accommodating and the owner has amazing energy. It’s a must to stop by this place.” – Chef Danie, Celebrity Chef

Gunshow

caption Gunshow. source Facebook/Gunshow ATL

“I always recommend anyone visiting Atlanta stop by Gunshow. It’s fun, refreshing, and offers a personal take on grandma’s cooking.” – Executive Chef Bart Pickens, Party Fowl

Richard’s Southern Fried

caption Richard’s Southern Fried. source Yelp/Richard’s Chicken Fried

“Todd’s food is always amazing. The chicken is juicy, has a good spice blend, and is crispy on the outside. It’s pretty much everything you’re looking for in fried chicken! All the sides are good and it’s quick!” – Chef Digby Stridiron, Owner of Braata Rum Bar and AMA Cane Bay

Cooks & Soldiers

caption Cooks & Soldiers. source Yelp/姝娅

“I’m a big fan Chef Castellucci. With such delicious and shareable options at Cooks & Soldiers, there is truly no wrong choice on the menu. I also love the ambiance.” – Chef Bruce Moffett, Moffett Restaurant Group

Krog Street Market

caption Krog Street Market. source Yelp/Terri E

“It’s hard to pick just one restaurant that I’ve fallen in love with in Atlanta, but any of the spots at Krog Street Market continue to blow me away every time. Everything about KSM – the food, the vibe, the crowd – is so exciting, and brings this authentic energy that you can’t help but fall in love with. Yalla, Gu’s Dumplings, Jeni’s – all of those guys are serving up crazy good food in a really unique way. It’s honestly one of the reasons we became so determined to open one of our own locations on the Beltline. We can’t wait to be part of that energy.” – Kaleb Harrell, CEO & Co-Founder of Hawker’s Asian Street Fare

Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q

caption Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q. source Yelp/Jake N.

“Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q is a must-try anytime you visit Atlanta! They have a great menu with some fun twists on traditional favorites. I love the Chicken Fried Ribs! Overall, they deliver awesome barbecue, and the vibe in their restaurant is a lot of fun – the staff is always friendly and welcoming, and they make sure everyone just has a good time.” – Shane Nasby, Pitmaster and Owner of HoneyFire Barbeque Co.

Masterpiece

caption Masterpiece. source Yelp/Inka W

“You have to try Masterpiece! The flavor combinations of the restaurant blow my mind – it’s truly a memorable experience.” – Chef Maneet Chauhan, Owner of Chauhan Ale & Masala House

Tassili’s Raw Reality

caption Tassili’s Raw Reality. source Yelp/Tiffany G

“Great, healthy vegan food with very unique menu and recipes at Tassili’s. Great atmosphere and cool vibes. If you want healthy options, this is a good go-to.” – Executive Chef Idris Calahan, Flower Child

Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit

“I love Atlanta and its growing artisanal food scene! I’ve been a couple of times and I always start my day Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit with a cheese and chive biscuit topped with honey and butter – accompanied by their delicious French press coffee. If you want to make a day out of places to eat though, then I suggest the Krog St. Market, which is home to amazing cheese makers, butchers, florists, bakers, and Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream, where I can never resist a scoop. Next is Fox Bros BBQ for ribs and bbq Frito Pie! I always travel on Mondays, so the line isn’t too big (insider tip!). The perfect day in Atlanta ends at The Ponce City Market at sunset where you can have a couple of drinks and shoot some hoops (they have a rooftop amusement park).” – Chef Adrianne Calvo, Owner of Chef Adrianne’s, Cracked by Chef Adrianne, The Beverly, and Noods

Ticonderoga Club

caption Ticonderoga Club. source Facebook/Ticonderoga Club

“If you’re in Atlanta I can’t recommend heading over to Ticonderoga Club enough. The food is beyond fantastic, the cocktails are one in a million, and the atmosphere is something that you must experience while in town. The clam roll is definitely a must-try on the menu!”- NYFD Lieutenant Chef John Sierp, Owner of Home Base Bistro.

Heirloom Market BBQ

caption Heirloom Market BBQ. source Facebook/Heirloom Market BBQ

“I would definitely recommended Heirloom Market BBQ. If you’re in the South, their barbecue is one of the things you crave. It’s done without pretentiousness, and the flavors are a fusion of classic Southern barbecue and classic Korean flavors. What I really love about it is that the spices and marinades they use enhance the meat, but, at the end of the day, it is just really good, old-fashioned barbecue. Try every possible side dish on the menu, as well as the Korean pork and brisket, which are standouts.” – Adam Richman, TV personality, culinary traveler, cook and author.