- The 50 best restaurants in the world have been revealed.
- The annual World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2019 is a ranking based on the opinions of international chefs, food writers, and “travelling gourmets.”
- As part of a new rule for 2019, restaurants which have placed first in the past can no longer be featured on the list.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
The best restaurants in the world have been revealed, and there are some clear favorites missing from the list.
The winners of the annual World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2019 awards were announced at a glamorous ceremony at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore on Tuesday.
The ranking is based on the opinions of an academy made up of more than 1,000 international chefs, food writers, and “travelling gourmets” – which, for the first time, involved a 50/50 gender split for 2019.
Read more: The 50 best restaurants in the world in 2018
Earlier this year, 50 Best also announced that, moving forward, restaurants which have been named no. 1 in the list’s history are no longer eligible for the annual ranking, and will instead enter a hall of fame.
This means that last year’s winner – Massimo Bottura’s Osteria Francescana – doesn’t even feature on this list.
Scroll down to see the 50 best restaurants in the world in 2019, ranked in ascending order.
50. Schloss Schauenstein (Fürstenau, Switzerland)
- source
- Andrew W. via Yelp
49. Leo (Bogotá, Colombia)
- source
- Leo
48. Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet (Shanghai, China)
47. Benu (San Francisco, USA)
- source
- Yelp/Dean C.
46. De Librije (Zwolle, Netherlands)
- source
- Yelp/Thamar N.
45. Sühring (Bangkok, Thailand)
- source
- Christoph Sator/picture alliance via Getty Images
44. Test Kitchen (Cape Town, South Africa)
43. Hof Van Cleve (Kruishoutem, Belgium)
- source
- Hof Van Cleve
42. Belcanto (Lisbon, Portugal)
- source
- Grant T. via Yelp
41. The Chairman (Hong Kong)
- source
- Krista via Flickr
40. Restaurant Tim Raue (Berlin, Germany)
39. A Casa do Porco (São Paulo, Brazil)
38. Hiša Franko (Kobarid, Slovenia)
- source
- Suzan Gabrijan
37. Alinea (Chicago, USA)
- source
- Yelp / John K
36. Le Bernardin (New York City, USA)
- source
- T.Tseng/Flickr
35. Atelier Crenn (San Francisco, USA)
- source
- Yelp/Iris H.
34. Don Julio (Buenos Aires, Argentina)
- source
- Ralf Hirschberger/picture alliance via Getty Images
33. Lyle’s (London, United Kingdom)
- source
- RESTAURANT AT CASE
32. Nerua (Bilbao, Spain)
- source
- Flickr/Joselu Blanco
31. Le Calandre (Rubano, Italy)
- source
- Le Calandre
30. Elkano (Getaria, Spain)
- source
- Yelp / Shirley H.
29. Piazza Duomo (Alba, Italy)
- source
- H Y. via Yelp
28. Blue Hill at Stone Barns (Pocantico Hills, USA)
- source
- Rebecca Harrington/Business Insider
27. The Clove Club (London, United Kingdom)
- source
- Jean Cazals
26. Boragó (Santiago, Chile)
- source
- Al L. via Yelp
25. Alléno Paris au Pavillon Ledoyen (Paris, France)
- source
- Flickr/Mathieu Lebreton
24. Quintonil (Mexico City, Mexico)
- source
- City Foodsters via Flickr
23. Cosme (New York City, USA)
- source
- Lou Stejskal via Flickr
22. Narisawa (Tokyo, Japan)
- source
- Yelp / Stephen L
21. Frantzén (Stockholm, Sweden)
- source
- Yelp/Jenny C.
20. Tickets (Barcelona, Spain)
- source
- Yelp / Winston W
19. Twins Garden (Moscow, Russia)
18. Odette (Singapore)
- source
- Qian F. via Yelp
17. Steirereck (Vienna, Austria)
- source
- Schelly Y. via Yelp
16. Alain Ducasse au Plaza Athénée (Paris, France)
- source
- Plaza Athénée Paris
15. Septime (Paris, France)
- source
- Lauren W. via Yelp
14. Azurmendi (Larrabetzu, Spain)
- source
- Travis Levius
13. White Rabbit (Moscow, Russia)
12. Pujol (Mexico City, Mexico)
- source
- Facebook / Pujol
11. Den (Tokyo, Japan)
- source
- City Foodsters via Flickr
10. Maido (Lima, Peru)
- source
- marktucan / Shutterstock
9. Disfrutar (Barcelona, Spain)
- source
- Lou Stejskal via Flickr
8. Arpège (Paris, France)
- source
- Courtesy of l’Arpege/S.Delpech
7. Mugaritz (San Sebastian, Spain)
- source
- Flickr/goodiesfirst
6. Central (Lima, Peru)
5. Geranium (Copenhagen, Denmark)
- source
- Meggie D. via Yelp
4. Gaggan (Bangkok, Thailand)
- source
- Facebook / Gaggan
3. Asador Etxebarri (Atxondo, Spain)
- source
- Shirley H. via Yelp
2. Noma (Copengagen, Denmark)
- source
- Will Martin/Business Insider
1. Mirazur (Menton, France)
- source
- @lopezdezubiria