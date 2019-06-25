caption Twins Garden in Moscow, Russia certainly delivers on pretty dishes. source Twins Garden Moscow via Facebook

The 50 best restaurants in the world have been revealed.

The annual World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2019 is a ranking based on the opinions of international chefs, food writers, and “travelling gourmets.”

As part of a new rule for 2019, restaurants which have placed first in the past can no longer be featured on the list.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The best restaurants in the world have been revealed, and there are some clear favorites missing from the list.

The winners of the annual World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2019 awards were announced at a glamorous ceremony at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore on Tuesday.

The ranking is based on the opinions of an academy made up of more than 1,000 international chefs, food writers, and “travelling gourmets” – which, for the first time, involved a 50/50 gender split for 2019.

Read more: The 50 best restaurants in the world in 2018

Earlier this year, 50 Best also announced that, moving forward, restaurants which have been named no. 1 in the list’s history are no longer eligible for the annual ranking, and will instead enter a hall of fame.

This means that last year’s winner – Massimo Bottura’s Osteria Francescana – doesn’t even feature on this list.

Scroll down to see the 50 best restaurants in the world in 2019, ranked in ascending order.

50. Schloss Schauenstein (Fürstenau, Switzerland)

49. Leo (Bogotá, Colombia)

source Leo

48. Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet (Shanghai, China)

47. Benu (San Francisco, USA)

46. De Librije (Zwolle, Netherlands)

45. Sühring (Bangkok, Thailand)

caption German twins and chefs Thomas (L) and Mathias Sühring, source Christoph Sator/picture alliance via Getty Images

44. Test Kitchen (Cape Town, South Africa)

source The Test Kitchen via Facebook

43. Hof Van Cleve (Kruishoutem, Belgium)

source Hof Van Cleve

42. Belcanto (Lisbon, Portugal)

41. The Chairman (Hong Kong)

source Krista via Flickr

40. Restaurant Tim Raue (Berlin, Germany)

source Restaurant Tim Raue via Facebook

39. A Casa do Porco (São Paulo, Brazil)

source A Casa do Porco Bar via Facebook

38. Hiša Franko (Kobarid, Slovenia)

source Suzan Gabrijan

37. Alinea (Chicago, USA)

36. Le Bernardin (New York City, USA)

35. Atelier Crenn (San Francisco, USA)

34. Don Julio (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

source Ralf Hirschberger/picture alliance via Getty Images

33. Lyle’s (London, United Kingdom)

source RESTAURANT AT CASE

32. Nerua (Bilbao, Spain)

31. Le Calandre (Rubano, Italy)

source Le Calandre

30. Elkano (Getaria, Spain)

29. Piazza Duomo (Alba, Italy)

28. Blue Hill at Stone Barns (Pocantico Hills, USA)

source Rebecca Harrington/Business Insider

27. The Clove Club (London, United Kingdom)

caption Suckling Pig at The Clove Club source Jean Cazals

26. Boragó (Santiago, Chile)

25. Alléno Paris au Pavillon Ledoyen (Paris, France)

24. Quintonil (Mexico City, Mexico)

source City Foodsters via Flickr

23. Cosme (New York City, USA)

source Lou Stejskal via Flickr

22. Narisawa (Tokyo, Japan)

21. Frantzén (Stockholm, Sweden)

20. Tickets (Barcelona, Spain)

19. Twins Garden (Moscow, Russia)

source Twins Garden Moscow via Facebook

18. Odette (Singapore)

17. Steirereck (Vienna, Austria)

16. Alain Ducasse au Plaza Athénée (Paris, France)

source Plaza Athénée Paris

15. Septime (Paris, France)

14. Azurmendi (Larrabetzu, Spain)

source Travis Levius

13. White Rabbit (Moscow, Russia)

12. Pujol (Mexico City, Mexico)

11. Den (Tokyo, Japan)

source City Foodsters via Flickr

10. Maido (Lima, Peru)

9. Disfrutar (Barcelona, Spain)

source Lou Stejskal via Flickr

8. Arpège (Paris, France)

source Courtesy of l’Arpege/S.Delpech

7. Mugaritz (San Sebastian, Spain)

6. Central (Lima, Peru)

5. Geranium (Copenhagen, Denmark)

4. Gaggan (Bangkok, Thailand)

3. Asador Etxebarri (Atxondo, Spain)

2. Noma (Copengagen, Denmark)

source Will Martin/Business Insider

1. Mirazur (Menton, France)