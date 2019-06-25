The 50 best restaurants in the world in 2019

By
Business Insider
-
Twins Garden in Moscow, Russia certainly delivers on pretty dishes.

caption
Twins Garden in Moscow, Russia certainly delivers on pretty dishes.
source
Twins Garden Moscow via Facebook

  • The 50 best restaurants in the world have been revealed.
  • The annual World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2019 is a ranking based on the opinions of international chefs, food writers, and “travelling gourmets.”
  • As part of a new rule for 2019, restaurants which have placed first in the past can no longer be featured on the list.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The best restaurants in the world have been revealed, and there are some clear favorites missing from the list.

The winners of the annual World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2019 awards were announced at a glamorous ceremony at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore on Tuesday.

The ranking is based on the opinions of an academy made up of more than 1,000 international chefs, food writers, and “travelling gourmets” – which, for the first time, involved a 50/50 gender split for 2019.

Read more: The 50 best restaurants in the world in 2018

Earlier this year, 50 Best also announced that, moving forward, restaurants which have been named no. 1 in the list’s history are no longer eligible for the annual ranking, and will instead enter a hall of fame.

This means that last year’s winner – Massimo Bottura’s Osteria Francescana – doesn’t even feature on this list.

Scroll down to see the 50 best restaurants in the world in 2019, ranked in ascending order.

50. Schloss Schauenstein (Fürstenau, Switzerland)

source
Andrew W. via Yelp

49. Leo (Bogotá, Colombia)

source
Leo

48. Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet (Shanghai, China)

source
Facebook / Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet

47. Benu (San Francisco, USA)

source
Yelp/Dean C.

46. De Librije (Zwolle, Netherlands)

source
Yelp/Thamar N.

45. Sühring (Bangkok, Thailand)

caption
German twins and chefs Thomas (L) and Mathias Sühring,
source
Christoph Sator/picture alliance via Getty Images

44. Test Kitchen (Cape Town, South Africa)

source
The Test Kitchen via Facebook

43. Hof Van Cleve (Kruishoutem, Belgium)

source
Hof Van Cleve

42. Belcanto (Lisbon, Portugal)

source
Grant T. via Yelp

41. The Chairman (Hong Kong)

source
Krista via Flickr

40. Restaurant Tim Raue (Berlin, Germany)

source
Restaurant Tim Raue via Facebook

39. A Casa do Porco (São Paulo, Brazil)

source
A Casa do Porco Bar via Facebook

38. Hiša Franko (Kobarid, Slovenia)

source
Suzan Gabrijan

37. Alinea (Chicago, USA)

source
Yelp / John K

36. Le Bernardin (New York City, USA)

source
T.Tseng/Flickr

35. Atelier Crenn (San Francisco, USA)

source
Yelp/Iris H.

34. Don Julio (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

source
Ralf Hirschberger/picture alliance via Getty Images

33. Lyle’s (London, United Kingdom)

source
RESTAURANT AT CASE

32. Nerua (Bilbao, Spain)

source
Flickr/Joselu Blanco

31. Le Calandre (Rubano, Italy)

source
Le Calandre

30. Elkano (Getaria, Spain)

source
Yelp / Shirley H.

29. Piazza Duomo (Alba, Italy)

source
H Y. via Yelp

28. Blue Hill at Stone Barns (Pocantico Hills, USA)

source
Rebecca Harrington/Business Insider

27. The Clove Club (London, United Kingdom)

caption
Suckling Pig at The Clove Club
source
Jean Cazals

26. Boragó (Santiago, Chile)

source
Al L. via Yelp

25. Alléno Paris au Pavillon Ledoyen (Paris, France)

source
Flickr/Mathieu Lebreton

24. Quintonil (Mexico City, Mexico)

source
City Foodsters via Flickr

23. Cosme (New York City, USA)

source
Lou Stejskal via Flickr

22. Narisawa (Tokyo, Japan)

source
Yelp / Stephen L

21. Frantzén (Stockholm, Sweden)

source
Yelp/Jenny C.

20. Tickets (Barcelona, Spain)

source
Yelp / Winston W

19. Twins Garden (Moscow, Russia)

Twins Garden in Moscow, Russia certainly delivers on pretty dishes.

source
Twins Garden Moscow via Facebook

18. Odette (Singapore)

source
Qian F. via Yelp

17. Steirereck (Vienna, Austria)

source
Schelly Y. via Yelp

16. Alain Ducasse au Plaza Athénée (Paris, France)

source
Plaza Athénée Paris

15. Septime (Paris, France)

source
Lauren W. via Yelp

14. Azurmendi (Larrabetzu, Spain)

source
Travis Levius

13. White Rabbit (Moscow, Russia)

source
Facebook / White Rabbit Restaurant&Bar

12. Pujol (Mexico City, Mexico)

source
Facebook / Pujol

11. Den (Tokyo, Japan)

source
City Foodsters via Flickr

10. Maido (Lima, Peru)

source
marktucan / Shutterstock

9. Disfrutar (Barcelona, Spain)

source
Lou Stejskal via Flickr

8. Arpège (Paris, France)

source
Courtesy of l’Arpege/S.Delpech

7. Mugaritz (San Sebastian, Spain)

source
Flickr/goodiesfirst

6. Central (Lima, Peru)

source
Facebook / CentralRestaurante

5. Geranium (Copenhagen, Denmark)

source
Meggie D. via Yelp

4. Gaggan (Bangkok, Thailand)

source
Facebook / Gaggan

3. Asador Etxebarri (Atxondo, Spain)

source
Shirley H. via Yelp

2. Noma (Copengagen, Denmark)

source
Will Martin/Business Insider

1. Mirazur (Menton, France)

caption
Salt crusted beetroot from the Mirazur garden with caviar cream.
source
@lopezdezubiria